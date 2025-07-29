Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » My favourite UK stock rose 5% today and topped the FTSE 100 index!

My favourite UK stock rose 5% today and topped the FTSE 100 index!

The Games Workshop (LON:GAW) share price jumped over 5% in the FTSE 100 index today. Our writer takes a closer look at the reason for this.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Of all the stocks in the FTSE 100 index, Games Workshop (LSE: GAW) is my favourite. This choice is made easier when the share price is up 107% in three years, and continues to make money in my portfolio.

Games Workshop stock rose again today (29 July), up 5.7% to 16,140p. In 10 years, the Warhammer maker has returned around 2,700%, not including cash dividends (of which there have been plenty).

Let’s take a look at why this FTSE 100 outperformer is on the move right now.

A cracking year

Games Workshop has just published its full-year results, covering the 52 weeks to 1 June (FY25). The headline news was that pre-tax profit rose nearly 30% year on year to £262.8m. This comfortably matched prior guidance of “not less than £255m.”

That was on revenue of £617.5m, up 17.5%. Immediately, we can see with these figures why many investors love the miniature wargames maker. It’s very, very profitable, with eye-catching margins.

Licensing revenue jumped 69% to £52.5m, as video game Space Marine 2 performed well above expectations. This highlights how the firm is successfully monetising its treasure trove of intellectual property to bring in high-margin revenue.

Management says it will look to release more Warhammer 40,000 games, as well hunt for partners to bring its Age of Sigmar setting and characters to console, PC and mobile. 

CEO Kevin Rountree commented: “Games Workshop and the Warhammer hobby are in great shape. A cracking performance by the team delivering some cracking results: core business profit before tax of over £200m from sales of Warhammer products for the first time and the best financial results in Games Workshop’s history, so far.”

Licensing lumpiness

Warhammer IP is rich, vast and endless…Our strategy is to exploit the value of our IP beyond our core tabletop business, in multiple categories and markets globally.

Games Workshop.

Now, one thing worth mentioning is that the licensing revenue figure may be hard to top this year. This points to a bit of IP lumpiness, which might cause volatility in the share price.

And while a deal with Amazon for the adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 universe into TV content is now signed, management cautions that “these things take several years to bring to market”. 

Elsewhere, the company said it could take around a 2% hit on the gross margin this year due to tariffs. It’s trying to make up the shortfall through efficiency savings, but it warns that “this is not a simple task when we are already very efficient“.

A slight disappointment for me was that its three stores in China are now under review. If Warhammer had taken off there, the growth opportunity could have been vast. However, you can’t win them all, and most countries are still delivering strong growth, including Japan (where retail sales rose 25.9%).

Games Workshop ended the period with 570 stores. This year, it aims to open another 35 or so in North America, Europe and Asia (including its first Warhammer store in South Korea). 

Foolish takeaway

While the company continues to impress and could be worth considering, the stock isn’t cheap, trading at nearly 30 times forward earnings. Investors researching Games Workshop should be mindful of the valuation.

Personally though, I intend to keep holding my shares for many years to come.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 stocks to consider buying in August

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 250 has gained 6% year-to-date and I think these two stocks with news due in August might help…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

Are we entering a golden era for Barclays shares?

| Andrew Mackie

Up 55% in a year and with profits continuing to surge, Andrew Mackie assesses whether now's the time for him…

Read more »

A mixed ethnicity couple shopping for food in a supermarket
Investing Articles

Greggs shares slip 5%! Should I dump the FTSE 250 stock after today’s results?

| Mark Hartley

As Greggs shares slide further following lacklustre first half results, our writer considers what value remains in the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Greggs shares fall again as profit drops 14%. But are they now a bargain?

| Paul Summers

Holders of Greggs' shares continue to feel the pain as the market reacts to the latest set of half-year results.…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

These results make the ConvaTec share price one I just can’t ignore

| Alan Oscroft

The ConvaTec share price has had a volatile few years. But solid first-half progress provides a boost for strong growth…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

This green energy share just jumped 44% on the London Stock Exchange! Time to buy?

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of hidden gems waiting to be discovered in the London Stock Exchange. Might this surging FTSE share…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Dividend Shares

Here’s how a £40k Stocks and Shares ISA could make £196 in monthly income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investor can juice up the returns of an existing Stocks and Shares ISA by targeting…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

Taylor Wimpey shares yield 8.7% and are forecast to grow a stunning 30% this year!

| Harvey Jones

What's up with Taylor Wimpey shares? The dividend yield's brilliant, but growth's in short supply. Harvey Jones takes a closer…

Read more »