Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 stock will smash Rolls-Royce shares over the next year, according to City analysts

This FTSE 250 stock will smash Rolls-Royce shares over the next year, according to City analysts

This under-the-radar FTSE 250 stock could return nearly 40% over the next 12 months or so if City analysts’ predictions come to fruition.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

UK investors are heavily focused on Rolls-Royce shares right now and it’s easy to see why. Over the last three years, this stock has delivered life-changing returns (it has turned £2k into £28k since October 2022). Looking ahead, however, City analysts see more potential in other UK stocks. Here’s a look at a FTSE 250 stock they believe will deliver much higher returns in the medium term.

Is Rolls-Royce about to run out of steam?

While Rolls-Royce shares clearly still have momentum at the moment (they’re up about 65% this year), analysts don’t see much potential for gains from here.

In fact, looking at the consensus share price target, it seems analysts expect the stock to fall. Currently, the average price target is 876p – about 10% below the current share price.

Big returns in the FTSE 250?

It’s a very different story for FTSE 250 stock Pollen Street (LSE: POLN) though. Here, the average price target is 1,051p.

That’s approximately 31% above the current share price of 800p. In other words, analysts reckon this stock is going to rip.

I can see why the City likes this stock. Pollen Street is an investment company that specialises in alternative investments (private equity and private credit). And right now, this area of the investment world is hot. Today, high-net-worth investors can’t get enough of these asset classes in their portfolios.

Meanwhile, activity in the capital markets is picking up. This is creating more opportunities for firms like Pollen Street. And lower interest rates could potentially give activity a further boost. Lower rates can make it cheaper to borrow and also make it easier to sell portfolio companies.

A low valuation and high dividend yield

As for the valuation, it looks very attractive. Currently, Pollen Street has a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10. That’s far lower than the valuation on some other alternative investment stocks. US giant Apollo Global Management, for example, currently has a P/E ratio of about 20.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning dividends because this stock appears to be a cash cow. For the 2025 financial year, analysts expect a payout of 55.4p per share. At today’s share price of 800p, that translates to a yield of almost 7%. Add that to the projected share price gains (31%) and investors could be looking at a total return of about 38%.

Worth a look?

Now, there’s no guarantee that this stock will provide attractive returns from here, of course. Often, analysts’ forecasts turn out to be completely wrong.

One risk with this company is an economic downturn and a freeze-up in the capital markets. This could create challenging conditions for Pollen Street and other alternatives firms.

But I think it has a lot of appeal and is worth considering today. Given the low valuation, I can see this stock outperforming Rolls-Royce shares over the next 12 months.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no positions in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

1 year ago I called these 2 ultra-high-yield dividend shares no-brainer buys. Was I right?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had high hopes for these two FTSE 100 dividend shares, as he anticipated bumper yields and maybe some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 top FTSE 100 stocks to consider buying in August

| Ben McPoland

This pair of high-quality FTSE 100 stocks look decent value to our writer, despite the blue-chip index's recent jump higher.

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Should I buy this stunning FTSE 250 dividend growth stock before next month’s results?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been quietly monitoring this FTSE 250 dividend income and share price growth star. Is now the right…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

This FTSE stock just crashed to 52-week lows. Should investors buy now?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith picks out a FTSE stock that crashed 20% last week with a profit warning, but outlines why he…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

These UK stocks sit at 52-week highs. But I’m avoiding them!

| Paul Summers

Our writer makes a point of looking at any UK stock that's at a yearly high. But there are a…

Read more »

House models and one with REIT - standing for real estate investment trust - written on it.
Investing Articles

Is this US REIT a top buy for long-term passive income?

| Stephen Wright

Monthly dividends that grow every year make Realty Income shares a top choice for passive income investors. But is what…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Near a 3-year low, is now just the right time for investors to consider this FTSE 100 housebuilding giant?

| Simon Watkins

A FTSE 100 leader in the homebuilding sector is close to levels not seen since 2022, but this may mean…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Trading at a 10-year high after good H1 results, is there any value left in Lloyds share price?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds' share price is trading near 2015-levels after H1 results beat analysts’ expectations. But there may still be significant value…

Read more »