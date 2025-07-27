Member Login
With the FTSE 100 and S&P 500 nearing all-time highs, is it only a matter of time until a stock market crash?

Edward Sheldon’s expecting some stock market volatility in the second half of 2025 given recent moves higher, but he’s not expecting a full-blown crash.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Global stock markets have had an incredible run since their April lows. Major indexes such as the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 have flown to new all-time highs while some stocks like Palantir and Joby Aviation have risen more than 100%.

This level of enthusiasm for stocks has surprised a lot of people given that economic uncertainty remains high. And it begs the question – is it now only a matter of time until we see a stock market crash?

The truth about stock market crashes

Volatility in the stock market’s very common. But it’s not often that we see a full blown crash. This is generally defined as a drop of 20% in a short period of time. And these only tend to come around every five to 10 years.

According to Capital Group, on average they occur about every six years. It’s usually when something unexpected happens (eg Donald Trump slapping huge tariffs on the whole world).

Given that we had one in April, I’d be very surprised to see another in 2025. Two crashes in one year would be unusual.

We could see a pullback in 2025

I do think there’s a good chance we’ll see some volatility in the second half of 2025 though. It might be a 5% pullback, or it may be a 10% move lower (defined as a ‘market correction’).

I don’t know when it will occur. It could come soon or it could come later in the year. And I don’t know exactly what will cause it. It could be related to tariffs or it could be related to corporate earnings or something else.

One thing I do know however, conditions are ripe for a pullback. Right now, there’s a lot of froth in the market.

I’ll buy the dip

I’m not afraid of market volatility though. In fact, I’d welcome it. The reason I’d embrace it is that it would give me the opportunity to buy stocks at lower prices. That’s what I want to be doing as a long-term investor.

A decent market pullback could present me with some compelling opportunities. Whether it’s the opportunity to add to an existing holding at a great price, or buy a new stock at a low price, I’d be able to put some of my cash pile to work.

I’ll point out that there are lots of stocks I’d love to buy more of at lower prices. One example is international payments firm Wise (LSE: WISE). I’ve been buying this stock in recent months. And if it was to come down 10%, I’d snap up more to build my position.

To my mind, Wise is one of the best tech stocks on the London Stock Exchange (and worth considering at current levels). It’s founder-led, growing rapidly and, most importantly, very scalable.

Today, this company has a market-cap of just £13bn. If revenues can keep growing at 20-30% a year however, I see no reason why this couldn’t be a £30bn market-cap business in a few years.

Of course, payments is a competitive industry, so Wise is going to have to innovate to fend off rivals.

All things considered though, I reckon it has bags of potential. If we see a lower share prices due to stock market weakness, I’ll be buying more to top up my position.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Wise. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

