How much do you need in an ISA to aim for £2,000 in monthly passive income?

How much do you need in an ISA to aim for £2,000 in monthly passive income?

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an invaluable tool for our investments. Dr James Fox explains how investors can thoroughly utilise this gift from the state.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

An investor aiming to generate £2,000 in monthly passive income from an ISA would typically need a portfolio of about £480,000. That’s assuming the portfolio was invested in assets (stocks and bonds, etc.) that delivered a 5% yield.

The calculation is straightforward: £2,000 per month equals £24,000 annually, and dividing that by a 5% yield gives the £480,000 investment target required to produce the desired income level tax-free within an ISA.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Starting from scratch

Many Britons don’t have any savings or a Stocks and Shares ISA. However, building a £480,000 is easier than it seems. For an investor starting from zero, reaching this goal requires commitment to regular investing and harnessing the power of compound growth over time.

By contributing monthly sums into a diversified portfolio, the portfolio can grow significantly over two or three decades. For instance, investing about £500 per month into a fund averaging double-digit returns could help an investor accumulate the £480,000 portfolio in roughly 22 years. That’s assuming a 10% rate of growth. More conservative portfolios with lower returns will require a longer timeline or higher periodic contributions to reach the same milestone.

Compounding is critically important. While many people will talk about investing in dividend stocks and re-investing the returns, the easier way is to invest in companies or funds that re-invest on your behalf. Companies that don’t pay a dividend typically use that cash to invest in growth.

But the first part really is about consistency. Establishing disciplined, consistent investment habits early and benefiting from tax advantages make this path achievable. This is how we transform modest monthly contributions into a reliable £2,000 monthly passive income stream inside an ISA.

Knowing where to invest

Investing poorly could result in investors losing money. However, over the long run, index-tracking investments have always outpaced the returns on cash. And well-chosen individual investments have the potential to outperform. So, where should investors put their money?

Well, the current market environment demands caution. US stocks are at all-time highs and valuations include premiums. As such, investors should seek areas of real undervaluation.

One stock that has piqued my interest is Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO). I’ve been incrementally adding this stock to my portfolio and it’s now one of my largest holdings. I believe it’s been overlooked by the market and it could follow Rolls-Royce’s trajectory upwards.

So, why do I like it? Well, it’s trading around 15 times but management is aiming to grow earnings by around 20% a year through to 2029. Using the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) metric, we can immediately see a potential discount.

Typically a PEG ratio of one would be a sign of fair value. So, at 0.75, Melrose is potentially undervalued. However, Melrose isn’t just any company. It operates in industries with high barriers to entry and it has a sole source supplier position for 70% of its sales. That’s an impressive moat.

So, with its peers trading with PEG ratios over two, there’s cause to believe there will be a re-rating here. It just may take a catalyst to make that happen.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

