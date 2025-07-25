Member Login
2 well-covered FTSE 100 dividend shares to consider buying right now

Forecasts for dividend shares are falling, with yields dropping as share prices climb. These two should have the earnings to cover them.

Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The financial sector figures strongly in the list of top Footsie dividend shares right now. But some of them lack the earnings to cover the cash.

As an example, Phoenix Group has a big forward dividend yield of 8.4%. But the latest Dividend Dashboard from AJ Bell shows earnings covering only 28% of that.

Cheap property stock

If we look for healthy cover too, real estate investment trust Land Securities Group (LSE: LAND) looks like a strong candidate with a 8.3% forecast. Crucially, projections show it covered 2.1 times by earnings.

A weak share price performance lies partly behind the big yield. But forecasts and an undemanding valuation make me think investors who ignore it could be making a mistake.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Too cheap?

The 2019 dividend was cut in the wake of the Covid pandemic. But with the economy getting back on track, all those offices, shopping centres, and retail parks should see rising demand. I know online sellers are taking big shares of the retail market — but they still need bricks and mortar to make it all work.

Land saw net rental income rise 5% in the year ended March. And despite fears for the sector, CEO Mark Allen spoke of “a very healthy pipeline of occupier demand,” which he expects to provide “further near and medium-term EPS growth.”

The main danger I see is indeed the threat to commercial real estate values. Cloud-based business means locations are often not as important. And future economic weakness could damage earnings and the dividend.

But with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of only seven, I rate Land Securities as a good-value dividend stock worth considering.

Resurgent media

I’ve always liked media giant WPP (LSE: WPP), despite a few tough years since the departure of long-serving CEO and founder Sir Martin Sorrell.

The latest from AJ Bell suggests earnings should cover the 2025 dividend — put at 9.2% — 1.6 times. Forecasts show earnings per share growth of 9% between 2024 and 2027, which isn’t huge. But it does suggest things are coming back from the weakness of the past few years.

There is, though, a chance the recovery could be delayed, and those forecasts might have to be downgraded. The company has just warned that like-for-like revenue is likely to fall between 3% and 5% for the full year. The share price dipped on the news, and it’s now down 48% year-to-date.

Economic uncertainty

The economy is still tough, and spend on advertising, PR, and corporate media services is still squeezed. That’s a continuing threat going forward.

But for the long term, I see WPP as a company that still has a strong defensive moat. It would surely need a big effort to tempt away the likes of American Express, AT&T, Colgate-Palmolive, GSK and Nestlé. Saying that, the company has lost a couple of big clients this year. We need to keep an eye on that danger.

But for those who see the firm as still at the top of the game, and with the muscle to pursue new media technology like AI, it could be one for further research.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, GSK, and Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

