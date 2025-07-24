Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Tesco shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 1 year ago is now worth…

Tesco shares have been seriously outperforming the FTSE 100 index in 2025. Is there more to come or is all the good news now firmly priced in?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Female Tesco employee holding produce crate

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares remain mighty popular with UK investors. A quick look at how they’ve performed in the last 12 months goes some way to justifying this.

Blast from the past

Let’s rewind the clock.

Back in July 2024, a new Labour government had just come to power. On the economic front, inflation had bounced slightly to 2.2%, having fallen to the Bank of England’s target of 2% in June. However, it was still markedly down from the 11% hit in October 2022.

Across the pond, Donald Trump had survived an assassination attempt and Joe Biden had removed himself from the 2024 Presidential race. We all know how that panned out.

At the time, Tesco shares were trading around 326p a pop.

Fast-forward to today and their value now sits at 429p — a price not seen for almost 15 years! Had anyone invested £10,000 back in July 2024, their stake would now be worth somewhere in the region of £13,100.

That’s impressive considering all the tariff-related turmoil we’ve witnessed in recent months.

Strong momentum

As well as being a great move on its own, Tesco’s 31% move easily outperforms the FTSE 100 in which the company features.

Catalysts for the former’s big share price gain include good, old-fashioned sales growth. For example, UK like-for-like sales rose 5.1% in the 13 weeks to May.

Despite having been the biggest UK supermarket by some margin for a very long time, Tesco has also managed to further increase its market share in the last 12 months.

But the good news doesn’t stop there. In addition to their lovely capital gain, holders will have received 13.7p per share in dividends!

Still worth considering?

Personally, I’d be surprised if Tesco matched this performance in the next 12 months.

A price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of nearly 16 suggests a lot of good news is already priced in. In fact, this valuation is already significantly above the company’s average P/E of 11 over the last five years. It’s also now above the average price tag in the UK’s top tier.

Despite the aforementioned gain in market share, the £28bn cap still operates in a fiercely competitive space. With inflation on the rise again, I wouldn’t bet against the German bidget chains (Aldi and Lidl) continuing to make ground. It will be interesting to see whether Tesco’s margins begin to suffer if a price war intensifies.

Best of the bunch?

Then again, the defensive nature of this business suggests many investors will stick around. A forecast yield of 3.2% is in line with the average across the FTSE 100 too. In the absence of any shocking news, it looks like payouts will be safely covered by expected profit.

On top of this, I think the stock has a stronger investment case than Sainsbury‘s these days. Tesco’s main rival is currently the second most shorted stock on the UK market. Put another way, a significant minority of traders are betting its share price — up 10% in one year — could be about to fall.

Taking everything into account, I continue to think this is the best of the grocery retail bunch to consider. But expectations might need to be tempered.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Small cap sticky note
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s small-cap stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

We believe the UK small-cap market offers a myriad of opportunities across a wide range of different businesses and industries.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

2 brilliant FTSE 250 stocks hitting record highs

| Paul Summers

Up around 7% in 2025, the FTSE 250 index is in decent form. But some of its members are faring…

Read more »

Google office headquarters
Investing Articles

This S&P 500 firm just crushed Q2! Time to buy the stock?

| Ben McPoland

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) continues to trade at a discount to the S&P 500 index. Our writer asks whether it's worth considering…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

How much is needed in a SIPP to aim for nearly £20,000 of passive income a year?

| James Beard

Our writer explains how a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could be used to target a five-figure income for later in…

Read more »

Female Doctor In White Coat Having Meeting With Woman Patient In Office
Investing Articles

I think my favourite real estate investment trust just got better in value

| Alan Oscroft

This investment trust's share price has been on a slide over the past five years. Here's why I think the…

Read more »

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Up 20% this year, can results keep the Centrica share price going?

| Alan Oscroft

The past five years have seen a terrific upwards run for the Centrica share price, but a warm summer means…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors could target £11,384 of passive income from 1,549 shares in this FTSE 250 dividend gem!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 250 advanced materials firm delivers a very high dividend yield that could generate a big annual income stream…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Is Opendoor at $2 the next millionaire-maker Nasdaq stock?

| Ben McPoland

Some are betting that Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is the next meme stock to make investors filthy rich. Should I join…

Read more »