Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £21,475 of annual passive income from this 10.2%-yielding energy high-flier!

£10,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £21,475 of annual passive income from this 10.2%-yielding energy high-flier!

This energy firm pays one of the highest dividend yields in any of the FTSE leading indices that can generate life-changing passive income for investors.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

My passive income portfolio generates a steady stream of dividend payments with minimal effort on my behalf. Currently, I reinvest these dividends back into buying the stocks that paid them to maximise long-term income. This is known as dividend compounding. And it is a similar idea to leaving interest to accrue in a savings account.

When I decide to fully retire, I will draw down some of these dividends yearly and live off those.

Given this, I am always on the lookout for high-yielding stocks that I could add to this passive income portfolio. One such share that has caught my eye recently is the FTSE 250’s Harbour Energy (LSE: HBR).

What’s the passive income outlook?

The oil and gas firm paid a 26-cent dividend in 2024, fixed at a sterling equivalent of 20.1578p. This gives a yield on the current £1.97 share price of a whopping 10.2%!

This is one of the highest yields in the FTSE 250 and the FTSE 100. The average yield of the former is presently 3.4% and of the latter 3.6%.

So investors considering £10,000 in the firm would make £1,020 in first-year dividends. Over 10 years on the same average yield, this would rise to £10,200, and over 30 years to £30,600.

However, using dividend compounding, this would rise to £17,613 after 10 years, not £10,200. And over 30 years on the same basis, it would increase to £200,535 rather than £30,600!

By that time, adding in the £10,000 stake, the total value of the holding would be £210,535. And that would pay an annual passive dividend income of £21,475 by that time!

How strong does the business look?

Harbour Energy is involved in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves around the world.

Its 2024 results saw revenue jump 66% year on year to $6.226bn (£4.62bn), and operating profit soar 77% to $1.648bn. Profit before tax nearly doubled to $1.219bn.

However, mainly due to the UK’s Energy Profits Levy (EPL), it made a post-tax loss of $93m. The EPL was 38% which, added to the 30% corporation tax and a 10% supplementary charge energy companies already pay, makes a headline rate of 78%.

Its Q1 trading update was also strong, with 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent produced against 172,000 in the same period last year. The oil equivalent measure reflects the energy content of different fuels (such as gas) in terms of one crude oil barrel’s worth of energy.

A risk for the firm is any major sustained downturn in oil and gas prices over the long term. That said, analysts forecast its earnings will grow by 8.6% every year to end-2027. And it is growth here that ultimately drives any firm’s share price higher over the long run.

Importantly for me, Harbour Energy had its elite top-tier investment credit ratings reconfirmed by Moody’s and Fitch. Such ratings enable firms to manage their finances more easily and cheaply.

My investment view

I am happy with the stocks in my passive income portfolio, but Harbour Energy is now on my watchlist should one need replacing.

As for other investors without such a constraint, I think it strongly merits their consideration.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock hit 5-year highs today! Can it keep soaring?

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 250 stock's risen almost 40% since last summer. Can it keep up its impressive momentum? Royston Wild thinks…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £1,221 a month in passive income

| Paul Summers

Back the right blue-chip stocks and any investor can turn a savings pot into a big passive income stream. Our…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Up 124% since the start of 2024, is this former penny share a hidden gem?

| Ben McPoland

After a strong run, this under-the-radar stock has climbed out of penny share territory. But is there still fuel in…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock is outperforming Rolls-Royce so far this year!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals a FTSE 250 stock that recently got promoted and has soared over 80% in 2025, with the…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

What’s happening with IAG’s share price?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price is around a 15-year high following positive comments from a US investment banking giant, and I think…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here are analysts’ share price forecasts for Rolls-Royce, IAG, and BAE Systems shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Of these three Footsie industrial stocks, City analysts believe the IAG share price has the most potential in the medium…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Prediction: in the next 12 months, this world-class FTSE 100 stock will outperform Lloyds, Barclays, and Aviva shares

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This FTSE 100 stock has a brilliant long-term record. And Edward Sheldon believes it has the potential to do well…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

This 8%-yielder helped me build a second income – is it still worth buying today?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reflects on one of his earliest dividend shares, Legal & General, and asks whether it’s still a smart…

Read more »