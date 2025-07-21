Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 decades of growth and a 15% dividend yield! Is there income potential in this small-cap AIM share?

2 decades of growth and a 15% dividend yield! Is there income potential in this small-cap AIM share?

With a sky-high dividend yield and many years of growth, could this overlooked AIM share be a passive income gem? Our writer investigates.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Small cap sticky note

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

You may never have heard of RWS Holdings (LSE: RWS), a little-known content translation and localisation firm. I was unaware of it until I noticed the small £306m AIM stock had a 15% dividend yield.

That could be a lucrative addition to my passive income portfolio, providing a significant boost to my average yield. But the share price has been declining for several years, prompting me to ask: is such a high yield sustainable?

I decided to find out.

What does RWS actually do?

RWS provides translation, localisation, intellectual property support, and AI-enabled content services for businesses worldwide. It’s been doing so for decades and is a trusted partner to many global names.

In its latest results, the firm reported £712m in revenue and £25m in net profit — modest figures, but a stable platform for a business of its size.

And impressively, it’s been increasing its dividend every year for over two decades. That consistency is rare, especially on the AIM market. It shows clear management commitment to rewarding shareholders, even during turbulent periods.

But here’s the catch…

Is the 15% dividend yield sustainable?

At first glance, the yield is mouth-watering. But alarm bells start to ring when we look at the numbers beneath.

The payout ratio stands at 182% — well above the level many would consider safe. In other words, the company is paying out almost twice as much as it earns in dividends!

Cash coverage is a little better. Operating cash flow is £71m, while the dividend payments are covered around 1.75 times. Still, that leaves little margin for error.

That said, RWS does have a strong balance sheet, with £1.2bn in assets and just £50m in debt. It’s not burdened by financial obligations, which gives it more breathing room than the earnings coverage implies.

Good value… with risk

On the valuation side, things look appealing. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 6.8, and the price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 0.36 — both unusually low for a business with a long dividend history.

These figures suggest the market is pricing in considerable risk. And that may be justified.

Like many small-caps, RWS suffers from volatility and low liquidity, which can amplify price swings. More worryingly, the rise of generative AI poses a real threat to its core business. Much of the translation industry is being disrupted by automated tools, and it would be nearly impossible for RWS to compete with massive firms like Google.

To its credit, it’s fighting for a place in the industry. It recently acquired a company called Papercup, which uses AI to dub video content in multiple languages. If this tech proves scalable, it could open a new growth avenue in the booming AI localisation space.

All things considered

For courageous investors chasing income, I think RWS is one of the few 10%+ yielders that’s worth considering. Yes, it comes with some risk and could see further price declines if its AI ventures don’t pan out.

But with a solid dividend track record and a strategic expansion plan, this could be one of those small-cap shares that really pays off — if approached with caution.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Is it worth me buying more AstraZeneca shares at just over £13?

| Simon Watkins

AstraZeneca shares have dropped substantially from their record-breaking heyday in September, but is this the ideal time for me to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

These are the 5 riskiest FTSE shares, according to the experts…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Avoiding risky FTSE shares can help keep volatility to a minimum. Zaven Boyrazian explores the five riskiest stocks on the…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

After its share price crashed 20% in a day, is this a bargain basement growth stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar UK tech growth stock’s going through a lot of volatility, but have the swings in its share price…

Read more »

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

Putting £10,000 into income shares could instantly unlock a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing is a terrific way to earn money without having to work for it. But how much can investors actually…

Read more »

Mother At Home Getting Son Wearing Uniform Ready For First Day Of School
Investing Articles

Here’s how £300 a month in a Junior ISA might hit £5m!

| Dr. James Fox

Starting a Junior ISA could be one of the best gifts to give to your child. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

After crashing up to 43% are these some of the best UK shares to buy today?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Some of the best shares to buy can often be found among the FTSE 100’s worst performers. Zaven Boyrazian explores…

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading towards a market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

There are three main catalysts that could trigger a market downturn for the S&P 500 in 2025. Zaven Boyrazian explains…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock is up 500%! Is it too late to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Rolls-Royce isn't the only business delivering an impressive turnaround. This FTSE 250 growth stock has surged 500% since July 2020!

Read more »