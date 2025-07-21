2 decades of growth and a 15% dividend yield! Is there income potential in this small-cap AIM share?

With a sky-high dividend yield and many years of growth, could this overlooked AIM share be a passive income gem? Our writer investigates.

You may never have heard of RWS Holdings (LSE: RWS), a little-known content translation and localisation firm. I was unaware of it until I noticed the small £306m AIM stock had a 15% dividend yield.

That could be a lucrative addition to my passive income portfolio, providing a significant boost to my average yield. But the share price has been declining for several years, prompting me to ask: is such a high yield sustainable?

I decided to find out.

What does RWS actually do?

RWS provides translation, localisation, intellectual property support, and AI-enabled content services for businesses worldwide. It’s been doing so for decades and is a trusted partner to many global names.

In its latest results, the firm reported £712m in revenue and £25m in net profit — modest figures, but a stable platform for a business of its size.

And impressively, it’s been increasing its dividend every year for over two decades. That consistency is rare, especially on the AIM market. It shows clear management commitment to rewarding shareholders, even during turbulent periods.

But here’s the catch…

Is the 15% dividend yield sustainable?

At first glance, the yield is mouth-watering. But alarm bells start to ring when we look at the numbers beneath.

The payout ratio stands at 182% — well above the level many would consider safe. In other words, the company is paying out almost twice as much as it earns in dividends!

Cash coverage is a little better. Operating cash flow is £71m, while the dividend payments are covered around 1.75 times. Still, that leaves little margin for error.

That said, RWS does have a strong balance sheet, with £1.2bn in assets and just £50m in debt. It’s not burdened by financial obligations, which gives it more breathing room than the earnings coverage implies.

Good value… with risk

On the valuation side, things look appealing. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is just 6.8, and the price-to-book (P/B) ratio is 0.36 — both unusually low for a business with a long dividend history.

These figures suggest the market is pricing in considerable risk. And that may be justified.

Like many small-caps, RWS suffers from volatility and low liquidity, which can amplify price swings. More worryingly, the rise of generative AI poses a real threat to its core business. Much of the translation industry is being disrupted by automated tools, and it would be nearly impossible for RWS to compete with massive firms like Google.

To its credit, it’s fighting for a place in the industry. It recently acquired a company called Papercup, which uses AI to dub video content in multiple languages. If this tech proves scalable, it could open a new growth avenue in the booming AI localisation space.

All things considered

For courageous investors chasing income, I think RWS is one of the few 10%+ yielders that’s worth considering. Yes, it comes with some risk and could see further price declines if its AI ventures don’t pan out.

But with a solid dividend track record and a strategic expansion plan, this could be one of those small-cap shares that really pays off — if approached with caution.