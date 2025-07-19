Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » These are the 5 most bought UK shares in the last month…

These are the 5 most bought UK shares in the last month…

Here are the most popular UK shares British investors are rushing to buy this month. But are they actually good investments to consider?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

There are a lot of popular UK shares that investors like to buy. Most tend to be within the FTSE 100. And this month, that trend hasn’t changed, at least not according to investors using AJ Bell’s trading platform. Over the last month, it seems the vast majority of British retail investment capital has been concentrated in:

  1. BP (LSE:BP.)
  2. Rolls-Royce Holdings
  3. Shell
  4. HSBC Holdings
  5. International Consolidated Airlines

So what’s behind this popularity? And should other investors be considering these businesses as well?

Demand for energy

It’s interesting to see two of the UK’s largest oil & gas shares on investors’ shopping list. And since BP commanded 10% of all Buy trades over the last month, it seems like a good place to zoom in. So what’s driving the seemingly strong investor appetite?

There are a lot of factors at work here. However, it seems the biggest driver of interest is the group’s recently announced strategic reset.

In February, CEO Murray Auchincloss announced that BP will be ramping up its oil & gas investments to $10bn a year while reducing investments into renewables, from $5bn to $2bn. Why? Because in a higher interest rate environment paired with higher fossil fuel prices (due to rising geopolitical tensions), oil & gas is a far more lucrative source of income. And if management’s projections are correct, this pivot could result in adjusted free cash flow expanding by more than 20% per year.

Beyond the business fundamentals, BP shares also generally look cheap. Its price-to-sales ratio sits at just 0.48 – less than half the industry average of 1.1. And with a 6.1% dividend yield that continues to be paid out, it isn’t hard to understand why investor interest is so high.

What’s the catch?

Environmental concerns aside, BP’s future seems to be more secure under this new strategy, resulting in stronger investor sentiment. But even FTSE giants like BP have their weak spots. So what are the risks of investing in this business?

One possible explanation for the stock’s discount is the state of its balance sheet. BP has notably higher leverage compared to many of its peers. As such, management has outlined its intention to reduce net debt from around $26.9bn to a target range of $14bn-$18bn by 2027.

While that’s good news for longevity, it means a larger portion of the group’s profits will be allocated towards debt repayment rather than asset expansion. The higher leverage also makes the business more sensitive to changes in fossil fuel prices since interest payments on loans squeeze net margins. The impact of this is only amplified if BP’s production volumes fall – something that the company recently warned was a possibility in 2025.

The bottom line

While the operating landscape for BP seems to be improving, the company still has a long list of challenges to overcome, particularly when it comes to production and refining margins. So while I understand the sudden surge in interest from investors, this isn’t a stock I’m rushing to buy right now.

As for the other UK shares on this list, each presents a unique opportunity for investors. But as demonstrated with BP, there are also risks that must be carefully considered. Don’t forget, simply following the herd isn’t an intelligent investment strategy.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA with a 6% dividend yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s easy to build an investment portfolio with a high dividend yield today. But investors need to manage risk carefully,…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

How risky is switching from cash savings to a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

The UK government is making moves to encourage cash savers to consider investing via Stocks and Shares ISAs. But what…

Read more »

Friends and sisters exploring the outdoors together in Cornwall. They are standing with their arms around each other at the coast.
Investing Articles

4,985 shares of this FTSE dividend star pay an income equal to the State Pension!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Zaven Boyrazian calculates how many shares investors would have to buy to generate enough income to match the UK State…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

£500 buys me 407 shares in this 8.2%-yielding income stock!

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Got a small lump sum? Zaven Boyrazian explores one underappreciated income stock offering an enormous yield that could be set…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Up 23% this year, is it too late to buy shares in this FTSE 100 compounder?

| Stephen Wright

Having missed Diploma shares at £36 back in April, is a strong trading update with higher guidance a good enough…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Does this ex-penny stock have the potential to almost double?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This under-the-radar mining stock has doubled in the last 12 months, lifting it out of penny stock territory. But could…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how that can unlock a £255 monthly second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Ever wondered how to turn a lump sum of savings into a chunky second income? Zaven Boyrazian explains a simple…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

Get ready for a US stock market crash?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Experts are waving the red flag on the US stock market and economy, warning of an impending crash. Should investors…

Read more »