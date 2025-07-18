Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’ve just invested £12.06 in this FTSE 250 stock

I’ve just invested £12.06 in this FTSE 250 stock

Why has a FTSE 250 housebuilder that Stephen Wright’s been watching for some time suddenly jumped to the top of his list of shares to buy?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

I’ve had my eye on FTSE 250 housebuilder Vistry (LSE:VTY) for some time and I finally got around to buying the stock on Monday. Specifically, I bought two shares at £6 each (plus 6p stamp duty). 

That’s all the cash I had available at the time and an investment of that size only makes sense through a broker with no commission fees. But I bought the stock because the big obstacle that was stopping me before has gone away.

A stock to buy

Until recently, Vistry – along with six other UK housebuilders – was under investigation from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). And that was enough to put me off buying. 

That investigation however, looks to have reached its conclusion. Collectively, the companies are set to pay £100m to settle the matter, with Vistry’s contribution £12.8m.

Strictly, the CMA still has to review the offer and decide whether or not to accept it. But my sense is that the matter looks like it’s going to be resolved in the near future. 

A £12.8m fine would amount to 3.5% of Vistry’s 2024 operating profits. And with that out of the way, I think there’s a lot to like about the business from a long-term perspective.

A differentiated business

It’s no secret that the UK has a shortage of housing and that’s going to need construction activity sooner or later. But Vistry’s business model makes it different from other housebuilders. Rather than selling houses on the open market, most of the firm’s building has local authorities, housing associations and build-to-rent landlords as partners.

This has two main advantages. The first is that it requires less capital, since Vistry’s partners – rather than the company itself – finance land acquisitions. This makes it easier to return cash to shareholders.

The second is that it reduces cyclicality. Rather than risking completing projects at a time when the market is in a cyclical low, the firm has – almost – guaranteed buyers before it starts building.

Challenges

Over the long term, I think the combination of a cash-generative business in a growing market is a very attractive one. But that doesn’t mean it’ll all be plain sailing from this point on. 

Vistry’s partnership model reduces the effect of inflation on build costs. But it doesn’t entirely eliminate it and higher prices for things like lumber are likely to have an impact on profits. 

The other big risk is the chance of anything going wrong with public sector housing funding. If this happens, it would likely impact the firm much more than its rivals.

Things look positive on this front for the time being, with the current government announcing support for affordable housing. But there’s a Budget coming up and the UK’s finances are tight.

My newest buy

Realistically, a £12.06 investment in Vistry shares isn’t going to make me rich. But my hope is the share price stays where it is long enough for me to turn this into a much bigger position.

The stock’s been falling recently because costing errors in its South division have been weighing on profits. And this is set to continue into 2026. That might give me the time I’m looking for before expanded support for affordable housing starts to provide a boost. So I’m optimistic for my investment going forward.


Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Vistry Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is Burberry ‘back’ as a solid update drives its shares to 17-month highs?

| Royston Wild

Burberry shares have risen by more than 60% since May's forecast-beating financials. Can the FTSE 250 luxury giant keep rising?

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

The Burberry share price continues to rise despite falling sales!

| James Beard

Our writer looks at how the Burberry share price responded to the company’s first-quarter trading update, which was released earlier…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

What a crazy day for the share price of this FTSE 250 retailer!

| James Beard

Our writer’s taken time to digest the latest results of the FTSE 250’s Frasers Group. And he likes what he…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

1 year on from the CrowdStrike IT outage, here’s how the S&P 500 stock has done

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

S&P 500 stock CrowdStrike tanked last year when the company caused a huge global IT outage. Its performance since then…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Growth Shares

Aiming to turn £10k into £20k? Here are 3 FTSE 250 shares for investors to consider

| Mark Hartley

Our writer demonstrates how three vastly different FTSE 250 stocks could all double an investment over a decade – and…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

The unanswered billion-dollar question hanging over the Helium One share price!

| James Beard

With the Helium One share price stuck around 1p, our writer tries to answer the question that he reckons every…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 becoming increasingly disconnected from the UK economy?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100's broken through the 9,000 barrier for the first time, yet the British economy's shrinking. Should investors be…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Why I think the FTSE 250 could outperform the FTSE 100 this decade

| Mark Hartley

Our writer takes a lesson from history and outlines why he thinks the FTSE 250 could beat the FTSE 100…

Read more »