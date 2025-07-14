Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How much passive income can Legal & General shares generate over 10 years?

How much passive income can Legal & General shares generate over 10 years?

Legal & General shares offer very sizeable dividend payouts. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the dividend forecast for this insurance giant.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN) shares don’t typically offer much in the way of capital appreciation. Over the past five years, the stock has gained 12%. That’s just over 2% per year. And remember, stocks were quite depressed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, the insurer continues to offer a very strong dividend. An investor holding shares throughout 2020 to 2024 would have received a total of 97.09p per share in ordinary dividends.

This is based on the sum of annual dividend payments: 17.57p in 2020, 18.45p in 2021, 19.37p in 2022, 20.34p in 2023, and 21.36p in 2024. For every 1,000 shares owned, this equates to £970.90 in cumulative dividends over the period. This would have cost around £2,230 to buy five years ago.

The steady increase in annual payouts, averaging around 5% growth each year, highlights a consistent and rewarding income stream for long-term shareholders.

Is the dividend sustainable?

The dividend outlook for 2025 to 2027 is attractive but sustainability is somewhat questionable. Payout ratios are projected below at 89.6% in 2025, 89.4% in 2026, and 82.8% in 2027.

This indicates that dividends are covered by earnings, but typically a ratio below 50% is considered strong.

Earnings per share (EPS) are forecast to rise steadily from 24.32p in 2025 to 27.28p in 2027, supporting the modest annual increases in dividend per share from 21.79p to 22.59p.

While this payout ratio is fairly weak, insurance companies do typically have great cash flows. In other words, they’re rarely short of cash to pay the stated dividend.

Moreover, management’s willingness to slightly increase dividends each year reflects confidence in the underlying business and its cash generation.

So, while I wouldn’t bank on the Legal & General dividend increasing year after year, there’s some cause for optimism. What’s more, insurance is a necessity. That provide an additional layer of security for investors.

Holding 1,000 shares over these next three years would generate approximately £666.60 in total dividends. This provides investors with a consistent and attractive income stream, assuming the company meets its projected payouts.

The next 10 years

Starting from a 21.36p dividend per share in 2024, Legal & General plans a 5% increase in 2025, followed by 2% annual growth thereafter. Over the next decade, this steady rise means investors could receive a total of around 246.9p per share in dividends.

For holders of 1,000 shares, that adds up to approximately £2,469 in dividend income by 2034. That’s very considerable and would also equal the value of the investment today.

My own portfolio, however, is geared towards growth and I typically invest in companies that reinvest their earnings to deliver more growth. That’s a form of compounding. As such, I’m less inclined to look at dividend stocks like Legal & General. However, I do believe it’s worthy of broad consideration.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no positions in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

How to build a Stocks and Shares ISA for the AI era

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Artificial intelligence is likely to create a lot of opportunities for investors in the years ahead. So now could be…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing For Beginners

I asked ChatGPT for the best bargain in the FTSE 100 and it got it horribly wrong

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith disagrees with the pick from ChatGPT when it comes to bargain FTSE 100 shares and counters the points…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

With a 9% dividend yield, WPP is now topping the FTSE 100 – but I’m not convinced

| Mark Hartley

Our writer breaks down how to spot a dividend yield that’s backed by sustainable earnings growth – and one that…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

Nvidia stock: is $200 in 2025 now looking like a real possibility?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Nvidia stock has jumped from $100 to $165 in the blink of an eye. And Edward Sheldon believes that $200…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Passive income for Millennials: 3 UK investment ideas

| Stephen Wright

More and more people aged between 29 and 44 are turning to the stock market in search of passive income.…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors could target £6,531 in annual dividend income from £11,000 in this FTSE 100 financial giant. It looks very undervalued too!

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 firm has delivered very high dividends in recent years, which analysts predict are set to go even…

Read more »

Exterior of BT Group head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

Should I add to my BT holding now, with the share price near a 12-month high?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price has risen a long way from this year’s traded low, but this doesn't necessarily mean it's overvalued.…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

FTSE shares: how £500 a month could put investors on the path to becoming millionaires

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

By consistently investing in FTSE shares, investors can accelerate their journey to millionaire status even if they only have £500…

Read more »