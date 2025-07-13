Harvey Jones crunches some numbers to show how much a young investor has to put away each month to earn a generous passive income in retirement.

How much should a 30-year-old put in a SIPP to make a £100k passive income at 65?

Passive income is one of the most powerful ideas in personal finance. Money that goes to work, while investors get on with their lives.

For a 30-year-old aiming to retire at 65, a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) could be the most efficient way to build it. With enough time in the market and the right level of contributions, a six-figure retirement income doesn’t look out of reach. It takes time and effort, but a £100,000 retirement income would make it worthwhile. In 35 years’ time, it won’t be worth as much as it is now, but it should still be a very nice annual sun to live on.

Building the future

Every £80 paid into a SIPP is automatically topped up to £100 by the government for basic-rate taxpayers, with higher earners paying in just £60. That tax relief gives contributions an immediate boost.

By building a balanced portfolio of mainly FTSE 100 stocks, those savings could potentially deliver a big retirement income.

Especially if invested in a diversified spread of blue-chip income stocks, such as British American Tobacco (LSE: BATS).

The company has long been a favourite in the FTSE 100 for dividend seekers. It continues to reward shareholders despite constant pressure on its core product. On 3 June, it said full-year revenues would beat earlier expectations by 1% to 2%, while adjusted operating profits are on track to rise 1.5% to 2.5%.

British American Tobacco is on fire

Both revenues and profits are forecast to grow faster in 2026. US operations are recovering strongly, thanks to a rebound in cigarette sales and rapid growth in oral nicotine brand Velo. The business continues to innovate, invest and return capital to shareholders.

The share price has jumped a stunning 53% over the past year. That’s trimmed the dividend yield to 6.22% on a trailing basis, which is still an outstanding level of income.

With more than 25 consecutive years of dividend increases under its belt, British American Tobacco is a dividend superstar. Despite its strong run, the shares trade on a modest price-to-earnings ratio of just over 10.

Despite it being worth considering, it won’t suit every investor. Tobacco carries regulatory risks. Litigation is always a threat. And smoking rates are falling across the developed world. But the company keeps making money. And the dividends keep flowing.

Diversification counts

No portfolio should rely on a single company or sector. A well-built SIPP that includes financials, healthcare, energy, mining and tech alongside income stocks like this could provide more resilience over time.

Mixing dividend shares with long-term growth stocks could generate annual income returns of around 6%, while still offering the chance of capital gains. To draw £100k a year from a 6% yield, a portfolio worth a hefty £1.67m is required.

With 35 years to build that, it would take almost £1,000 a month. Basic-rate tax relief reduces the monthly cost to £800. For higher-rate taxpayers, it falls to £600. This assumes 7% annual compound growth.

Obviously, most of us can’t afford to save anywhere near that much. The vast majority of 30-year-olds have more urgent calls on their cash.

But even smaller sums could still grow into something worthwhile. With patience, diversification and the ability to sit through volatility, there’s a realistic shot at building serious passive income by 65.