Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £1,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth…

£1,000 invested in Lloyds shares 5 years ago is now worth…

Anyone who’s owned Lloyds shares over the last five years is probably laughing right now with impressive returns that crushed the market.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, CFA
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Lloyds’ (LSE:LLOY) shares continue to be among the most popular with British investors. Considering the bank stock’s up close to 40% since the start of the year, it’s not difficult to see why. And when zooming out to the last five years, this impressive upward trajectory has only continued.

So just how much money have investors made? And is it too late to jump on the bandwagon?

Calculating returns

Since July 2020, the Lloyds share price has more than doubled from around 30p per share to 75p today. And when including the extra gains from dividends along the way, shareholders have reaped an impressive 142% total return. That’s the equivalent of 19.3% a year – a Buffett-like return enough to transform a £1,000 initial investment into £2,420.

By comparison, index fund investors owning the FTSE 100 during this period would only be sitting on around £1,710. That’s not bad, but it’s notably behind the British banking stock.

Of course, past performance is quite a poor indicator of future returns. Don’t forget that just because something has gone up in the past, doesn’t mean it will continue to do so in the future. So with that in mind, should investors be considering Lloyds for their portfolios today?

Still room for growth?

There are a number of institutional investors following this business. And even the rival team at Barclays have highlighted Lloyds’ potential. In fact, they’ve even placed a 90p price target on the bank, suggesting that another 20% return could materialise over the next 12 months.

The investment thesis is that Lloyds will continue to benefit from widening net interest margins courtesy of its structural hedges. For reference, structural hedges convert variable-rate cash flows into fixed-rate cash flows, enabling banks like Lloyds to lock in an interest rate for a specific period, even if the Bank of England starts cutting interest rates for everyone else.

If everything goes according to plan, the return on tangible equity could reach as high as 16% by 2027, giving management the flexibility to potentially launch generous share buybacks or dividend hikes.

So far, this sounds like Lloyds could be a terrific addition to an investment portfolio in 2025. But as all intelligent investors know, there’s no reward without risk.

Digging deeper

While structural hedges are creating a nice short-term tailwind, continued interest rate cuts from the Bank of England will eventually catch up with Lloyds’ lending margin.

Should rates once again stabilise near 0% like they did between 2009 and 2020, then growth could prove exceptionally challenging. And we might once again enter a long stretch of time where the Lloyds share price refuses to move anywhere. As a reminder, during this last 11-year period, Lloyds shares remained almost entirely flat, lagging significantly behind its parent index.

There’s also the more imminent concern relating to the motor finance mis-selling scandal that’s currently being considered by the Courts. Should the verdict be unfavourable, Lloyds could be paying an enormous fine. While this won’t be a disaster, it will be large enough to make an impact and potentially send the share price tumbling.

So is the stock worth considering? I think so. At least, in my opinion, the growth opportunity’s sufficiently large to warrant a deeper investigation for investors seeking exposure to this industry.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A mature woman help a senior woman out of a car as she takes her to the shops.
Investing Articles

If a 50-year-old puts £500 a month into a SIPP, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing £500 a month with a SIPP could build a pension pot worth £269,900 or quite a bit more over…

Read more »

A rear view of a female in a bright yellow coat walking along the historic street known as The Shambles in York, UK which is a popular tourist destination in this Yorkshire city.
Investing Articles

How much do you need to invest in dividend stocks to target a £1,000 passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to earn an extra £12,000 each year with dividend stocks? Zaven Boyrazian explores how much money investors need to…

Read more »

Finger pressing a car ignition button with the text 2025 start.
Investing Articles

FTSE shares for beginners: 2 solid picks to consider when starting a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark Hartley

For those new to investing, Mark Hartley explains why he believes these two FTSE shares could help kickstart a resilient…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Here’s how to invest £10k to target a 7% dividend yield in 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Want to earn a lucrative and sustainable 7% dividend yield? Zaven Boyrazian explains the strategy he uses to generate plenty…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m taking Warren Buffett’s advice as stocks reach record highs

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Warren Buffett's wisdom is guiding my investing strategy in 2025 as stocks start reaching new all-time highs. Here's how I'm…

Read more »

Young woman carrying bottle of Energise Sport to the gym
Investing Articles

See what £10k invested in Legal & General shares in January is worth today

| Harvey Jones

On the face of it, Legal & General shares have been a massive disappointment, says Harvey Jones. Yet the FTSE…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock yields 9.36% but I still wouldn’t touch it with a bargepole!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is stunned by the massive amount of dividend income on offer from this FTSE 100 stock but is…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

With Barclays’ share price falling behind, which UK bank stock looks better value today?

| Mark Hartley

With the Barclays share price trailing rivals, our writer looks at valuations, dividends and risks affecting another major UK bank…

Read more »