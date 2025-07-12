Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Looking for long-term FTSE 100 shares to buy? Here’s one to consider holding to 2050

Looking for long-term FTSE 100 shares to buy? Here’s one to consider holding to 2050

With gold and silver prices soaring, I think this Mexican miner could be one of the FTSE 100’s standout stocks to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Man smiling and working on laptop

Image source: Getty images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The FTSE 100 leading index of UK shares has experienced bumps along the way. But long-term investors here have enjoyed some tasty profits since its inception in 1984.

Over that time, the Footsie has risen almost 800% in value, culminating in recent peaks near 9,000 points. Adding in dividend income over that time, holders of London’s blue-chips have enjoyed a very decent return.

I’m optimistic it’ll continue rising all the way to 2050. Here’s one particular large-cap I think could thrive over the period too.

Mining giant

Since it listed in London in 2008, precious metals stock Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) has risen 184% in value. That’s an annual average of 6.3%, and adding in dividend income, the miner’s generated a solid return for shareholders.

Mining stocks can be risky due to the range of operational issues they commonly face that can hit profits. Fresnillo has been hit by a series of issues across its Mexican operations, with worker strikes, declining ore grades, and faulty grid connections just a few problems that have impacted profits.

Yet its shares have still performed strongly thanks to rising gold and silver prices. A bright outlook for both metala suggests they could continue to thrive over the coming decades.

A golden era?

Analysts at WisdomTree, for instance, are tipping gold prices to reach record highs of $4,000 per ounce by 2030. The yellow metal was recently changing hands around $3,332, below the record around $3,500 struck in late April.

By 2050, prices are tipped to reach $9,100 an ounce. Both numbers assume “a continuation of current macro conditions“, the company says, supported by “moderate inflation, modest real growth, and persistent monetary expansion“.

However, WisdomTree also says prices could reach $5,500 and $18,800 per ounce in an era of “entrenched inflation, persistent deficit spending, and a growing loss of confidence in fiat currencies.” Given the huge deficits in the US and Europe, and with central banks steadily swapping paper currencies for gold, this isn’t outside the realms of possibility, in my view.

Where gold goes, silver may well follow, given its similar safe haven qualities. Though it could also struggle if the world economy suffers prolonged weak growth, impacting Fresnillo’s revenues.

Remember that broker forecasts — whether that be for shares, commodities, currencies or any other asset — are open to revision. However, in my book the broad bullishness of analyst estimates is an encouraging sign.

A top buy?

Given its considerable scale, Fresnillo appears well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity. It’s one of Mexico’s biggest gold producers and the world’s largest silver miner, producing 631,600 and 56.3m ounces of these metals respectively in 2024.

And it has a large and growing resource base that sets it up for the long term. Last year, positive exploration results at its Guanajuato, Lucerito and Candameña mines pushed attributable gold resources to 38.5m ounces, and silver resources to 2.25bn. The business is also looking outside Mexico to assets in Chile and Peru to strengthen its production pipeline.

While they’re not without risks, I think Fresnillo shares are worth serious consideration right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Could the stock market crash in the second half of 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

As the FTSE 100 hits a new high, could a stock market crash be coming? Our writer thinks there's a…

Read more »

Man hanging in the balance over a log at seaside in Scotland
Investing Articles

Start investing this summer with a spare £250? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how an investor with a few hundred pounds to spare and no prior experience could look to…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Is Palantir stock the new Nvidia? Why UK investors should (or shouldn’t) care

| Mark Hartley

Palantir stock’s the top performer on the S&P 500 this year. Should UK investors consider it amid a blistering AI-fuelled…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I think look undervalued

| Christopher Ruane

The FTSE 100 may be hitting record highs but there are still bargains to be had on the index. I…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how to target £841 of passive income each month

| Christopher Ruane

Passive income plans don't need to be complicated. Our writer explains how someone could target a sizeable second income buying…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

3 passive income strategies I like to try to double the State Pension with just £100 a month

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Investing consistently, with diligence, and patience can lead to an impressive stock market income that puts the State Pension to…

Read more »

ISA Individual Savings Account
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in a Stocks and Shares ISA 10 years ago could now be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

Stocks and Shares ISA investors have earned tremendous returns in the last decade, but just how much money has been…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

An 11.5% yield?! Here’s the dividend forecast for a hot income stock

| Zaven Boyrazian, CFA

This steadily recovering income stock has the highest dividend yield in the FTSE 250, which looks like it’s here to…

Read more »