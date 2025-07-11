Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Greggs shares: an outstanding bargain after crashing nearly 40%?

Greggs shares: an outstanding bargain after crashing nearly 40%?

Shares of one-time market darling Greggs have been in foul form recently. But is this a once-in-a-blue-moon opportunity for our writer to buy back in?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Female student sitting at the steps and using laptop

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Spare a thought for holders of Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares. The sausage roll seller’s value has tumbled almost 40% in 2025 alone. This leaves me questioning whether this once-adored FTSE 250 stock — and one that occupied a space in my own portfolio about a year ago — is now oversold.

Spoiler: I think it might be.

Feeling the heat

In its most recent update, the food-on-the-go retailer revealed that like-for-like sales in company-managed shops rose by 2.6% in the first half of its financial year. All told, total sales in the 26-week reporting period climbed 6.9% to push through the £1bn boundary.

However, there was a big ol’ catch: June’s hot weather led to lower footfall in the cities and towns in which Greggs operates. Throw in the impact of store refurbishments and the mid-cap firm said that full-year operating profit would now come in “modestly below” that achieved in 2024.

This was never going to go down well with a market whose faith in the company had already been rattled by softer trading earlier in the year.

Worse to come?

Since this hot spell looks set to continue, things could get worse for the Newcastle-based business. Sure, Greggs will continue to shift a lot of cold drinks. But a hot pasty while walking down a high street on a scorching-hot day? That’s a hard sell.

For me, this now makes the next set of interim results — due 29 July — essential reading. If there’s a whiff that profit will now come in ‘materially’ below current estimates, another leg down looks likely.

Even if this doesn’t happen, a worse-than-expected inflation read next week could be enough to upset a few more investors. At the beginning of the month, CEO Roisin Currie and her team reflected that its outlook on costs was “unchanged” and that “mitigation measures are expected to enhance second-half performance“. Might this prove optimistic?

Temporary troubles

Here’s the thing: this warm weather won’t last. And when the rain and cooler temperatures inevitably return, it’s surely a good bet to assume that shoppers, office workers and travellers will return.

It also seems likely that many food retailers are suffering in the current climate. Thanks to its low-priced treats, Greggs should be one of the more defensive of the lot.

Speaking of value, I can buy the stock today for the equivalent of 13 times forecast earnings. This looks cheap relative to the company’s average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28 over the last five years. Actually, that could prove to be a brilliant bargain if it can continue growing its store estate as planned. No less than 87 new shops opened their doors in the first half of 2025.

With the dividend yield currently standing at 3.9%, there’s a nice income stream too. Despite current woes, this should still be comfortably covered by profit.

Sitting patiently

When a well-run business suffers a substantial fall in popularity among investors, I’ll always take a look. My interest then grows if the problems look temporary.

Summing up, Greggs shares could have further to fall. But I also wonder if a lot of pain is now priced in.

I’ll wait for that next outlook statement before deciding whether to press the Buy button.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

3 shares that could help a SIPP double in value

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of FTSE 100 shares that he thinks investors should consider for their long-term potential to…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

I’ve doubled my money on this growth stock but I’m not selling it any time soon

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Uber has been a great investment for Edward Sheldon, rising more than 100% in just two years. He believes the…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 is on fire! Yet these 2 stocks still look cheap to me

| Ben McPoland

Despite the FTSE 100 hitting record highs, there’s no shortage of undervalued opportunities across the index, says Ben McPoland.

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s suddenly become the highest-yielder on the index!

| James Beard

The league table of FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) dividend stocks has a new number one. But our writer explains why there…

Read more »

Rear View Of Woman Holding Man Hand during travel in cappadocia
Investing Articles

Is this under-the-radar UK stock as cheap as its rooms?

| James Beard

Our writer’s been keeping an eye on a little-known UK stock that operates in a niche, but profitable, sector of…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

It’s a ‘Fabulous Friday’ for holders of these FTSE 100 shares!

| James Beard

Four members of the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) are making their latest dividend payments today (11 July). Our writer takes a…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Check out this spectacular FTSE 250 stock

| Stephen Wright

UK investors willing to look beyond the FTSE 100 can find some outstanding companies. Online advertising business Baltic Classifieds might…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price is down 18% in a year. And the stock’s only yielding 1.1%. Here’s what I’m doing…

| James Beard

With the JD Sports share price struggling and a tiny dividend on offer, there doesn’t appear to me much going…

Read more »