Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Palantir stock 5 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Palantir stock 5 years ago is now worth…

Palantir stock’s exceeded the expectations of probably the most bullish analysts. But Dr James Fox isn’t convinced by the current proposition.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Five years ago, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) stock wasn’t actually trading. It wasn’t until September 2020 that the data analytics specialist made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange via a direct listing.

On its first day, Palantir shares opened at $10 and closed at $9.50. Since then, the share price has soared to around $139 as of July. That’s an extraordinary increase of over 1,418% in less than five years.

So how would an investment on IPO day have fared? With the September 2020 exchange rate at roughly $1.29 to the pound, that investment would have equated to about $12,900, enough to purchase 1,290 shares at the $10 listing price.

At today’s price of $139, those shares would now be worth $179,310, or around £131,000 at current exchange rates. Clearly, this is a phenomenal return.

Little room for error

Palantir’s market capitalisation has ballooned from around $17bn at the time of listing to over $330bn today. However, the company’s valuation metrics are challenging.

Palantir currently trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 302, with forward P/E estimates around 245 times. This is far above the information technology sector median. Price-to-sales, price-to-book, and enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratios are all into triple digits.

Despite these lofty multiples, Palantir’s growth has been impressive. Revenues and free cash flow have expanded rapidly, and consensus forecasts suggest earnings will continue to rise at a market-beating pace through 2028.

Yet the company’s profitability is still catching up with its valuation. The rather telling figure is the price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio which sits at 7.7. The benchmark for value is typically one. This tells me that Palantir will have to vastly exceed expectations in order to justify the share price.

The bottom line

The market’s clearly betting on Palantir’s dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics, as both government and commercial demand for its platforms accelerates.

And it’s worth noting that Wall Street’s repeatedly misjudged Palantir’s prospects. Analysts have maintained an consensus Hold rating over the past three years even as the stock price surged by 1,300%.

But while Palantir’s making strides in the private sphere, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of operational risks here. Firstly, Palantir appears to be benefiting from the current administration, but governments come and go.

Likewise, there are much larger players in the data analytics and software space. With deeper pockets, some analysts believe these companies could truly dominate the market in the AI era.

All of this is important given Palantir’s valuation metrics. It’s so richly valued that any potential investor must consider the risks first. And even the hottest stocks eventually need to justify their price tags with real profits.

However, for an early investor, Palantir’s delivered a life-changing return. Personally, it’s not a stock I’m considering at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 fantastic UK growth stocks to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Looking for opportunities for a Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio? Our writer shares two ideas from the London Stock Exchange.

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Investors could target £8,840 of annual dividend income from 5,851 shares in this FTSE 250 high-yield star!

| Simon Watkins

Shares in this FTSE 250 stock generate a much higher dividend yield than the index average and can produce potentially…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

HSBC’s share price has dipped 5% to just over £9, so should I buy more right now?

| Simon Watkins

HSBC’s share price has dipped in recently, but this could signal a bargain to be had. I ran the key…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 250 stock gearing up to more than double its market cap by October?

| James Beard

Our writer considers the implications of a recent stock market announcement for the share price of this FTSE 250 retailer.…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

3 overlooked UK shares growing dividends faster than inflation

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley highlights three lesser-known UK shares offering inflation-beating dividends, while noting key risks investors should watch.

Read more »

Belfast City Sunset with colorful twilight over Lagan Weir Pedestrian and Cycle Bridge spanning over the Lagan River in downtown Belfast
Investing Articles

My 3 ‘secret’ rules I always follow when hunting passive income stocks

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley reveals three perhaps not-so-secret tips he uses to ensure his passive income strategy doesn't come back to bite…

Read more »

Man riding the bus alone
Investing Articles

Is there a good reason to consider Greggs shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Greggs' shares have been in a state of decline over the past 12 months. However, Dr James Fox remains concerned…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

What’s going on with the Jet2 share price now?

| Dr. James Fox

The Jet2 share price pulled back after its preliminary results were released on Wednesday. Dr James Fox explains why this…

Read more »