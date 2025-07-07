Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should British investors consider buying Apple stock while it’s down 14% in 2025?

Should British investors consider buying Apple stock while it’s down 14% in 2025?

Apple stock has underperformed in 2025, falling more than 10%. Is this the buying opportunity UK investors have been waiting for?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has lagged many of the other ‘Magnificent 7’ shares in 2025. Year to date, it’s down about 14%.

Should British investors consider buying the stock given this recent share price weakness? Let’s discuss.

Potential for growth

Apple is one of the largest companies in the world today, with a market cap of around $3.2trn. But I believe it has the potential to get bigger. Given its loyal user base, it should be able to continue to grow. This could be by selling new, more expensive iPhone models, offering valuable smartphone services (such as payments and digital healthcare), and taking a cut of App Store sales.

New hardware products could also be a potential growth driver. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the company’s Vision Pro goggles morph into the kind of smart glasses that Meta Platforms is currently having success with.

It’s worth pointing out that while Apple hasn’t done a lot on the artificial intelligence (AI) front yet, it could still be a major player in this area of technology. That’s because it has the perfect hardware platform to bring AI to consumers (there are around 1.4bn iPhone users globally).

Recently, there has been some talk of a $20bn-$30bn deal for generative AI powerhouse Perplexity (a rival to ChatGPT). It may never happen, but if it does go through, it could catapult the company into the AI revolution.

A high valuation today

Having said all that, I’m not convinced this is the best time to buy the stock. I think it looks quite pricey relative to the growth it is generating.

Currently, Apple’s top-line growth is quite sluggish. This financial year (ending 30 September 2025), revenue is only expected to increase 4%.

Yet the valuation remains elevated. At present, the stock is trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 30. Wall Street expects Apple to generate earnings per share of $7.17 this financial year.

To my mind, the stock isn’t a Buy at that earnings multiple. I’d prefer to buy it when the P/E ratio is under 25. That translates to a max share price of about $180 today.

Patience required

I’ll point out that I believe that there will be opportunities to buy the stock at more attractive valuations over the next year or so. At some stage, investors are likely to get spooked and sell the stock, creating an opportunity for those waiting patiently to buy it.

The sell-off could be related to a company-specific issue, like a revenue or earnings disappointment, or concerns over a new product from rivals. Or, it could be related to broader market weakness.

Whatever causes it, I think the pullback will create an opportunity. Because, as I said above, I reckon this technology company is going to grow in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple and Meta Platforms. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in July [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Portrait of a boy with the map of the world painted on his face.
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway dumped this growth stock. Here’s why I won’t

| Ben McPoland

Eyebrows were raised when Warren Buffett's company invested in this Latin American fintech disruptor a few years ago. But now…

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

£15k to spend? 3 UK shares, investment trusts and ETFs to consider for a £1,185 second income

| Royston Wild

By harnessing a range of different dividend stocks, I'm confident this mini portfolio might pay a large long-term second income.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock about to crash?

| Ben McPoland

Tesla stock was on the slide today, shedding around $80bn in market value. What's going on with the electric vehicle…

Read more »

Two business people sitting at cafe working on new project using laptop. Young businesswoman taking notes and businessman working on laptop computer.
US Stock

2 AI growth shares that I think are still undervalued

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags up two AI growth shares that aren't as overhyped as some peers, making them appealing for him…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

Where is the next Nvidia stock right now?

| Ben McPoland

Nvidia stock has delivered jaw-dropping gains. Here are 10 growth shares that have the potential to also produce big returns…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Could these FTSE 100 stocks explode in July?

| Royston Wild

Looking for FTSE stocks that could catch fire this month? Here are the share price prospects of two popular London…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

3 passive income stocks I aim to hold for 20 years

| Ben McPoland

This writer reveals two dividend stocks from the FTSE 100 and one from the FTSE 250 that he holds to…

Read more »