Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Do I regret selling my IAG shares?

Do I regret selling my IAG shares?

IAG shares are back at a five-year high following a recent period of volatility. I’d sold my shares noting their exposure to the transatlantic market.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

International Consolidated Airlines Group or IAG (LSE:IAG) shares have pushed higher since I sold my holding, but not by much. For me, the volatility simply wasn’t worth it and I chose to focus my aviation investments on other stocks.

But was I wrong to do so? Let’s take a closer look.

The valuation picture

IAG as it’s known currently looks relatively cheap based on its forward earnings multiples, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of around 6.3 times in 2025, dropping to 5.84 times in 2026 and further to 5.3 times in 2027.

This lowly valuation largely reflects the cyclical nature of the industry and investor caution about the industry’s prospects. However, it also signals potential value given IAG’s expected earnings growth, with EPS rising steadily from €0.63 in 2025 to €0.75 in 2027.

The dividend yield is modest but improving, forecast at 2.74% in 2025, increasing to 3.14% in 2026 and 3.4% in 2027, supported by conservative payout ratios ranging from 16% to 18%. This suggests dividends are sustainable and have room to grow.

However, investors should be mindful that IAG carries a fair amount of debt. Net debt is expected to decrease from €6.9bn in 2025 to €3.8bn by 2027. While this deleveraging trend is positive, the relatively high leverage still poses risks, especially in a cyclical and capital-intensive industry like airlines.

Overall, IAG presents a compelling value proposition but with a balance of opportunity and financial risk that investors need to consider carefully. This net debt position could prove more problematic if oil prices, for example, were to surge again.

What analysts think

Analysts currently have a consensus rating of Outperform on IAG, with the average share price target sitting about 17% above the latest closing price. While analyst targets can certainly be wrong and are no guarantee of future performance, such a positive spread is generally an encouraging sign, reflecting confidence in IAG’s earnings recovery and outlook.

The range of targets is wide, indicating a mix of optimism and caution, but the fact that the average sits well above the current level suggests that the market may be underestimating IAG’s potential. For investors, it’s a signal worth noting, even if not a certainty.

Diversification

IAG offers investors genuine diversification through its portfolio of leading airline brands, including British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, and LEVEL. This multi-brand approach allows the group to serve a wide range of markets, from premium long-haul and transatlantic routes to low-cost European and domestic flights

The group’s extensive route network covers over 270 destinations globally, and its joint ventures and alliances further extend its reach to North America, South America, Asia, and beyond. IAG also caters to different passenger segments with multiple travel classes, from economy to premium cabins, and benefits from strong loyalty programmes. This can help defend market share and pricing power

While IAG is, in my view, a quality airline stock with impressive reach and resilience, I’m happy with my decision to allocate more to Jet2. The low-cost airline stock has surged from its lows, and I was able to capitalise on that recovery. This has delivered strong returns for my portfolio. So, I have no regrets from that perspective.

Nonetheless, I may be willing to reallocate funds back to IAG if an opportunity emerges. It’s certainly a stock worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Jet2 Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how £20k of savings could one day generate £841 of monthly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

A passive income plan built around investing in dividend shares could be a simple but potentially lucrative way to earn…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, the recovering aberdeen share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

After a terrible run the aberdeen share price is finally showing some zip and Harvey Jones says the FTSE 250…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Here’s a FTSE 100 insurer to consider buying for a SIPP

| James Beard

Our writer looks at the pros and cons of including one of the Footsie’s insurance companies in a Self-Invested Personal…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Should every investor be like Warren Buffett and have an insurance company in their portfolio?

| James Beard

Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle, has been a long-time investor in insurance. Our writer takes a closer look at…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

3i Group: unravelling the finances behind one of the FTSE 100’s most profitable companies

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley breaks down why 3i Group's one of the most profitable companies on the FTSE 100, and the risks…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

UK shares look cheap to me! But not this one…

| James Beard

Our writer reckons there’s some strong evidence to suggest that UK shares generally offer good value at the moment. However,…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Where next for the Persimmon share price?

| James Beard

The Bank of England’s not cutting interest rates quickly but its latest credit report contains news that could help lift…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the rampant Tesco share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

The Tesco share price has been doing things that Harvey Jones never expected. But can the FTSE 100 dividend growth…

Read more »