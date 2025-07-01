Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Has the NatWest share price peaked?

Has the NatWest share price peaked?

The NatWest share price has surged, outperforming most of its peers over the past year. Dr James Fox wonders whether it may be plateauing.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The NatWest (LSE:NWG) share price has been one of the FTSE 100’s standout success stories over the past year, surging 62% as solid earnings, a declining government stake, and a supportive banking environment have all fuelled investor optimism.

But with the shares now trading near multi-year highs, the key question is whether NatWest’s share price has peaked, or if there’s more to come?

Valuation’s key

Looking at forward valuation, NatWest remains attractively priced by historical and sector standards. The bank trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 7.5 times for 2025, falling to 6.6 times in 2026 and 6.3 times in 2027.

These multiples are well below the long-term average for UK banks and suggest that, despite the recent rally, the market may still be underestimating NatWest’s underlying earnings power. Still, these shares were even cheaper last year.

The price-to-book ratio’s projected at 1.12 times in 2025, moderating to 0.97 by 2027. This is broadly in line with peers. We can also see that return on tangible equity (RoTE) is expected to remain above 15% through 2027. This is a sign of strong profitability and capital discipline.

The dividend yield forecast’s also attractive. NatWest’s dividend yield targets 5.7% for 2025, rising to 6.3% in 2026 and 7% in 2027. What’s more, dividend cover ratios consistently sit above 1.9 times during the period, indicating that payouts are well-supported by earnings.

This combination of high yield and robust coverage isn’t rare among major UK banks. However, I’m sure it’ll continue to attract income-focused investors as long as the payout policy remains intact.

Broader considerations

The broader economic backdrop’s another important consideration. UK economic growth’s been modest but steady, and banks like NatWest typically mirror the health of the domestic economy.

The outlook for interest rates is important and nuanced. Higher rates have boosted net interest margins in recent quarters and any sharp cuts could pressure earnings. However, hedging strategies should be pushing the positive impact of higher rates well into the future as banks replace lower-yielding debt with higher yields.

Despite these positives, risks remain. The recent share price rally has left NatWest more exposed to any disappointment in earnings or a deterioration in the UK economic outlook. Credit quality’s another area to watch, especially if consumer or business defaults rise. This could be worth watching closely if President Trump’s trade policies cause a pullback in global economic growth.

The bottom line

In short, NatWest’s shares are no longer the bargain they were a year ago. However, the forward valuation remains undemanding, especially when set against strong dividend prospects and resilient earnings forecasts.

The risk is that much of the good news is now priced in, but with P/E ratios still below the sector average and yields approaching 7% by 2027, it’s hard to argue the shares have definitively peaked.

Personally, I’m not buying NatWest shares because I’m already heavily exposed to the sector. But I appreciate its worth considering the mix of value and income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

£5 a day invested in cheap shares could create a passive income worth £20,000

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons could be investing their way to a life-changing passive income. Dr James Fox explains how it can…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the BT share price could be…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been dazzled by the BT share price over the past year. Now he takes a look at…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

As the FTSE 100 soars, here are 2 share bargains to consider

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 100 share index has risen by mid-single-digits in 2025. But it remains packed with top value stars to…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 bargain shares to consider in July

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 index of shares remains packed with brilliant bargains despite recent strength. Here are two Royston Wild has…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 under-the-radar UK shares to consider buying in July

| Stephen Wright

Beyond the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250, Stephen Wright thinks there are some UK shares that are underappreciated by…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Investing Articles

Burford Capital shares jump 20%! What’s going on?

| Dr. James Fox

Burford Capital shares are soaring after the firm received two very positive pieces of news. Dr James Fox explores these…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

Check out the stellar Glencore share price forecast – and why I think it’s mad

| Harvey Jones

Analysts have high hopes for the Glencore share price, but Harvey Jones has taken a beating on the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to consider for passive income and growth in July

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These UK dividend stocks have attractive yields right now. They also have the potential to generate share price gains in…

Read more »