Check out the stellar Glencore share price forecast – and why I think it’s mad

Analysts have high hopes for the Glencore share price, but Harvey Jones has taken a beating on the FTSE 100 stock and isn’t celebrating yet.

Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

The Glencore (LSE: GLEN) share price has been a horror show. At least it has been for me. Bargain hunters might see a thrilling buying opportunity instead. Analysts certainly do.

I bought the FTSE 100 mining giant in 2023 when it was deeply unloved. Little has changed since. The share price is down 37% over the past year. Still, longer-term holders will be a little more upbeat. Glencore shares are up around 65% over five years.

Cyclical industries like mining often suffer big swings. When demand and prices are high, profits surge. When the economy slows and demand falters, everything plunges.

FTSE 100 recovery stock

China lies at the heart of the current slump. After gobbling up raw materials for years, its property and construction sectors over-reached. Now signs are emerging of a possible rebound. Factory activity and exports are improving, exports are picking up, stocks have climbed and government stimulus is in play.

There’s even an uneasy truce in the US-China trade war. However, consumer demand remains weak, and deflation threatens margins. I remain unconvinced.

Digging into 2024 results, on 19 February Glencore reported adjusted EBITDA down 16% to $14.36bn and operating profit plunging 33% to $7bn. CEO Gary Nagle even floated the fashionable remedy of shifting the group’s primary listing to New York to squeeze out a better valuation.

He also highlighted positive cash returns: $1.2bn in dividends plus a $1bn top-up share buyback, and “healthy” free cash flow of $4.8 bn at current commodity prices.

Dividends and buybacks

In April, Q1 results revealed more weakness. Copper output plunged, although cobalt, coal and zinc production increased. The board flagged up macroeconomic uncertainty, particularly US tariffs, but said commodities trade routes remained largely stable.

Analysts remain upbeat. Surprisingly so, in my view. But then I’m a bit down on the whole enterprise at the moment, with Glencore stinking out my largely successful Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP).

Brokers have produced a median 12-month price target of 379p. That’s a bullish 31% rise from today (with any dividends on top). Of 19 analysts, 15 rate Glencore as a Strong Buy, two more say Buy, and none rate it a Sell. Another surprise.

Forecasts suggest earnings per share will swing from a 13-cent loss in 2024 to a 20-cent profit in 2025. They’ll then rise to 33 cents in 2026 and 44 cents in 2027. We’ll see.

Cyclical upswing

And what do I think? All that optimism is confusing me. I don’t even trust forecasts that the yield will rise from 2.99% this year to just over 5% in 2026. Dividend coverage has been around 1.5 times lately, which is okay but not great.

I still hold Glencore and plan to stay patient. But I think the mining sector needs a serious jump in global demand to justify these numbers. Last month, the OECD cut its global growth forecasts to 2.9% for 2025 and 2026. In 2024, growth came in at 3.3%, so that’s quite a dip.

Let’s hope I’m wrong and Glencore is primed for recovery. I still think it would take a brave investor to consider buying Glencore today, but they say fortune favours the brave. We’ll see.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

