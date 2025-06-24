Member Login
Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying before July [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF)

  • Airtel Africa reported a return to profitability for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The mobile operator achieved a 21% increase in revenue in constant currency terms.
  • Mobile services revenue grew by 19.6% in constant currency, with data services serving as the main growth engine, surging by 30.5%. Revenue from mobile money services also continued its rapid expansion, rising by 30% in constant currency.
  • Total customer numbers increased by 8.7%, while the number of mobile money users rose by 17.3%.
  • I appreciate management for their ongoing efforts to de-risk the balance sheet. Foreign currency debt was reduced by USD 702 million, and the proportion of operating company debt denominated in local currencies rose to 93%, up from 83% a year ago—significantly reducing foreign exchange exposure.
  • Chief Executive Sunil Taldar remarked that Airtel Africa is playing a transformative role across Sub-Saharan Africa, driving economic inclusion by enabling access to information and facilitating digital transactions. With only around half of the adult population owning a smartphone, and approximately 70% remaining unbanked, the growth runway for Airtel Africa remains substantial.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Hayes Chan, CFA owns shares of Airtel Africa. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa.

