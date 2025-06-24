Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to consider buying before July [PREMIUM PICKS]

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK
Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.
“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:
Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF)
- Airtel Africa reported a return to profitability for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The mobile operator achieved a 21% increase in revenue in constant currency terms.
- Mobile services revenue grew by 19.6% in constant currency, with data services serving as the main growth engine, surging by 30.5%. Revenue from mobile money services also continued its rapid expansion, rising by 30% in constant currency.
- Total customer numbers increased by 8.7%, while the number of mobile money users rose by 17.3%.
- I appreciate management for their ongoing efforts to de-risk the balance sheet. Foreign currency debt was reduced by USD 702 million, and the proportion of operating company debt denominated in local currencies rose to 93%, up from 83% a year ago—significantly reducing foreign exchange exposure.
- Chief Executive Sunil Taldar remarked that Airtel Africa is playing a transformative role across Sub-Saharan Africa, driving economic inclusion by enabling access to information and facilitating digital transactions. With only around half of the adult population owning a smartphone, and approximately 70% remaining unbanked, the growth runway for Airtel Africa remains substantial.