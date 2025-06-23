Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Rolls-Royce share price has hit a critical point

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit a critical point

After an absolutely brilliant run, the Rolls-Royce share price is at a crossroads. Harvey Jones examines where the FTSE 100 high-flyer can go from here.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

The Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR.) share price has dazzled investors. It’s up a stunning 870% in three years, and 85% in the last 12 months.

It’s secured a loyal army of followers – I number among them. The question we’re all asking today is whether Rolls-Royce shares can keep this up. That’s inevitable, after such a stellar run.

FTSE 100 breakout star

Two Sunday (22 June) newspapers tackled this exact question and delivered very different answers.

The Mail on Sunday warned of potential “turbulent times ahead” due to technical issues with the group’s ageing Trent 1000 engines. The Sunday Telegraph took a more bullish stance, angling on CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç pursuing a new era of industrial dominance. So which is it going to be?

Two visions, one stock

The Trent 1000 engine, which powers Boeing 787s, has long had reliability issues. Yet Rolls-Royce clearly has huge new growth opportunities.

Erginbilgiç now aims to re-enter the short-haul jet engine market after more than a decade away, taking on General Electric and Pratt & Whitney. That’s a big market and could pay off nicely, especially if he can win contracts with the likes of Ryanair and Wizz Air.

Rolls-Royce also leading the charge on nuclear power, with its selection as preferred bidder to supply small modular reactors to Great British Nuclear. That could create tens of thousands of jobs and drive future export growth. But Trent engines are its bread and butter, and trouble here will hurt the shares.

Forecasts vary

Analysts aren’t so divided. Among the 13 giving stock ratings, 10 name Rolls a Strong Buy. Two say Hold, and just one says Sell. However, they’re more cautious this would suggest. Brokers have set a one-year median share price target of 929p. That’s only 4.5% above today’s 890p.

So what about me? Personally, I have no plans to sell. That said, it’s tempting to bank some gains after a run like this. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 44 times, the valuation’s rich. Sooner or later, growth has to slow. Any misstep could hit the share price hard. If Trent problems flare up again, I could see a chunk of my profits vanish.

Civil aerospace’s still the core business, and it’s highly cyclical. Climate risks, war talk or rising fuel prices could hit travel, and squeeze income from engine maintenance contracts based on miles flown.

Defence is in demand but that’s priced in. The nuclear bet’s exciting, but unproven.

I still think there’s brilliant potential here – with a charismatic leader and a clear strategy. But the real fireworks may be over. I have my eye on the long term here. Rolls-Royce really does have an opportunity to position itself as a great British engineering success story. Yet it will go through bumpy times in future, just as it has in the past. I plan to hold through thick and thin. As the dividend recovers, I hope to get some income to see me through the thin times

For fresh investors, it might make sense to consider drip feeding in over time. The long-term story remains compelling, but the short term may be more turbulent.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

With an 8% dividend yield, are Legal & General shares a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

Life insurance companies are often some of the FTSE 100’s most eye-catching dividend shares. But what do investors need to…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks are up by more 100% so far this year!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering if he should chase these surging FTSE 100 stocks, or whether investors like himself have already…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Down 15% from February, is IAG’s share price a prime short-term risk/long-term reward play?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price has fallen on a combination of short-term factors, leaving its depressed share price looking like a bargain…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my S&P 500 tracker to buy top FTSE 100 stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is now wondering whether to scale down his S&P 500 tracker to liberate the cash he needs to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month! Is this overlooked FTSE growth share the next Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the blue touch paper has suddenly been lit under this FTSE 100 growth share. Is now a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 investment darling after its strong 2024/25 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 favourite comprises nearly 50 businesses making safety products in the health and environment sectors, but is there…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest growth forecasts for the BAE share price

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

BAE Systems' share price is surging as new conflicts erupt and new orders for defence equipment rush in. But is…

Read more »

Transparent umbrella under heavy rain against water drops splash background.
Investing Articles

9.6% potential yield? Here’s the Legal & General share price and dividend forecast

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Can the Legal & General share price climb even higher while boosting dividends? Zaven Boyrazian dives into the latest expert…

Read more »