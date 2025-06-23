Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 cheap stocks that have really caught my eye!

2 cheap stocks that have really caught my eye!

Regardless of your definition, investors are always on the lookout for ‘cheap stocks’. Dr James Fox lists two he’s been keeping a close eye on.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
Published
| More on:
Portrait of pensive bearded senior looking on screen of laptop sitting at table with coffee cup.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Celebrus Technologies (LSE:CLBS) and Yü Group (LSE:YU) are two cheap stocks with very different trajectories. The former’s trading at a five-year low after failing to truly capture the interest of investors. The latter’s surged 1,540% over five years but actually remains flat over the past two months.

However, they’re both constituents of the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and I believe they’re both looking pretty cheap at the moment.

Celebrus is cash-rich

Celebrus appears to offer strong value at current levels. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s just 8.2 times, and the forward EV-to-EBITDA’s five times, both of which are attractive compared to typical software sector multiples. Notably, net cash represents about half of the company’s market capitalisation, providing a significant margin of safety and financial flexibility.

While the most recent results disappointed on revenue, earnings held up well, demonstrating operational resilience and cost control. This combination of low valuation multiples, a robust balance sheet, and earnings stability — even in the face of softer top-line growth —suggests the market may be undervaluing Celebrus’ long-term potential.

The company’s ability to generate solid EBITDA and maintain profitability, alongside a healthy dividend yield, currently at 2.1%, further supports the view that Celebrus is good value for investors seeking both growth and downside protection.

Risks? Well, the company’s pointed to increasing uncertainty in geopolitics as a reason for slowing sales. This trend will need to reverse in order to regain investor confidence.

More cash at Yü Group

Yü Group potentially has an even more compelling valuation. The forward P/E ratios for 2025 and 2026 are 7.39 times and 6.96 times respectively. That’s well below sector averages.

Dividend per share is forecast to rise from 71.3p in 2024 to 83.6p in 2025, 89.4p in 2026, and 94p in 2027, with yields climbing from 3.3% to 5.1% during the period. This demonstrates a clear commitment to shareholder returns.

Crucially, Yü Group’s net cash position’s exceptional. Net cash is expected to reach £116.5m in 2025, £141.9m in 2026, and £165.3m in 2027. With a market-cap of £261m, it’s worth recognising quite how large these figures are. It also provides some protection against any depreciation.

While the company’s valuation has grown rapidly, the forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple falls from 4.7 times in 2024 to just 3.3 times in 2025 and 2.7 times in 2026, reflecting both earnings growth and the rising cash pile.

Of course, there are risks. This includes the company’s exposure to energy price volatility. While the company employs hedging and derivative instruments to manage this risk, adverse movements or ineffective hedging could impact profitability.

However, strong free cash flow yields and a proven growth trajectory, Yü Group stands out as a high-quality, cash-rich growth stock. It also appears to be trading at a discount to its fundamentals.

Personally, I think both are worthy of consideration. Celebrus is now part of my portfolio. I may look to add Yü Group as well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Celebrus Technologies Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

With an 8% dividend yield, are Legal & General shares a screaming buy?

| Stephen Wright

Life insurance companies are often some of the FTSE 100’s most eye-catching dividend shares. But what do investors need to…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

These 2 FTSE 100 stocks are up by more 100% so far this year!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer is wondering if he should chase these surging FTSE 100 stocks, or whether investors like himself have already…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price has hit a critical point

| Harvey Jones

After an absolutely brilliant run, the Rolls-Royce share price is at a crossroads. Harvey Jones examines where the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Front view of aircraft in flight.
Investing Articles

Down 15% from February, is IAG’s share price a prime short-term risk/long-term reward play?

| Simon Watkins

IAG’s share price has fallen on a combination of short-term factors, leaving its depressed share price looking like a bargain…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I sell my S&P 500 tracker to buy top FTSE 100 stocks?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is now wondering whether to scale down his S&P 500 tracker to liberate the cash he needs to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 12% in a month! Is this overlooked FTSE growth share the next Rolls-Royce?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the blue touch paper has suddenly been lit under this FTSE 100 growth share. Is now a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Is it time for me to buy this FTSE 100 investment darling after its strong 2024/25 results?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 favourite comprises nearly 50 businesses making safety products in the health and environment sectors, but is there…

Read more »

Artillery rocket system aimed to the sky and soldiers at sunset.
Investing Articles

Here are the latest growth forecasts for the BAE share price

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

BAE Systems' share price is surging as new conflicts erupt and new orders for defence equipment rush in. But is…

Read more »