Value stocks in aerospace… yes, please!

Value stocks in aerospace… yes, please!

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at two value stocks operating in the aerospace and defence sector. He thinks they both could be undervalued.

Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is ranked as the UK’s no.1 independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation. He holds a PhD in development economics and is a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. James specialises in identifying growth-oriented investments backed by great metrics.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Melrose Industries (LSE:MRO) and Airbus are both major players in the aerospace sector, albeit the former being much smaller than the latter. However, I also believe they’re both rather exciting value stocks, providing exposure to a fast-growing sector with secular trends contributing to strong expected earnings growth.

And by secular trends, I’m referring to rising global air traffic, a growing middle class, and surging demand for more efficient, sustainable aircraft. Advancements in digital technologies, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are transforming manufacturing and maintenance, while defence spending and aftermarket services provide resilient long-term growth opportunities for the sector.

What’s more, both companies are executing ambitious growth strategies and, crucially, their forward-looking financial metrics suggest the market may be underestimating their long-term potential.

A future Rolls-Royce?

Starting with Melrose, the company’s transformation into a pureplay aerospace specialist is already showing results. In 2024, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) surged 45% to 26.4p, with operating profit up 38% and margins expanding.

Management has set a bold, but achievable, target of more than 20% annual EPS growth through to 2029. Noting the starting point, this could lead us to adjusted EPS between 65.7p and 80.6p by then, depending on the growth scenario.

Even using 2023 as the starting point, EPS could reach 55.8p to 71.3p. With shares trading at 475p, this implies a forward 2029 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio between just 5.9 times and 8.5 times. I’d suggest that’s remarkably low for a business with a strong economic moat and one with claims 70% of its revenue comes from products where it’s the sole producer.

Moreover, the forward price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio also points to severe undervaluation. Using the forward P/E ratio of 13.7 times for 2025, and a 20% earnings growth rate, the PEG ratio comes in a 0.69.

Yes, the company’s carrying a significant amount of debt. — £1.3bn. And if things don’t go to plan, that’s a bit of a concern. However, even factoring in the debt, the PEG ratio’s significantly under one, and far below the global industrials sector average of around 1.8.

The stock might not grow 1,000% like Rolls-Royce has from its nadir, but it absolutely could surge. I think we just need to see some solid earnings beats (beating expectations) in order to gain the market’s attention.

Quality at discount

As for Airbus, which is listed in Europe, the financial story is one of steady improvement and growing shareholder returns. The stock currently trades at 24.6 times forward earnings for 2025. This falls to 20.2 in 2026, and just 17.6 by 2027 as earnings accelerate. Taking the forward P/E for 2025 and dividing it by earnings growth of 16%, we get a PEG ratio of 1.54. I don’t think that’s problematic considering its duopoly in aircraft manufacturing.

I’m sure investors will be keen to point out concerns relating to tariffs and even quality assurance. However for me, it remains a quality company with a strong net cash position — €11.8bn.

The bottom line

I believe both these stocks should be carefully considered by investors. I’m not the only bull either. Analysts currently see Airbus as undervalued by 13% and Melrose by 33%, suggesting meaningful appreciation in the near term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Melrose Industries Plc and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

