Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 250 investment trust’s yielding close to 13%! But can it last?

This FTSE 250 investment trust’s yielding close to 13%! But can it last?

Our writer takes a look at a FTSE 250 stock that’s currently yielding nearly 13%. And he considers what this could mean for a long-term investor.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Environmental technology concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (LSE:SEIT) is a FTSE 250 member that invests exclusively in the energy efficiency sector. It seeks to deliver cheaper, cleaner and more reliable solutions to commercial, industrial and public sector users. Its portfolio comprises everything from roof-top solar installers to providers of energy-efficient lighting.

For the year ended 31 March (FY25), it declared a dividend of 6.32p a share. This means the stock’s currently (16 June) yielding 12.8%. In cash terms, its FY25 payout is 14.9% higher than in FY21.

But some of its impressive yield has resulted from a significant fall in its share price. At 31 March 2021, the trust’s shares were changing hands for 112p. Today, one can be bought for 49p, that’s 56% lower.

If the share price was the same today as it was at the end of FY21, the stock would be yielding 5.6%. Although not as impressive, it’s still above the FTSE 250 average.

Buyer beware

But a high-yielding share needs to be examined closely. Before parting with my cash, I’d need to be satisfied that the share price decline is a temporary blip rather than an indicator of a more fundamental problem.

At the moment, the trust’s shares are trading at a 46% discount to its net asset value. And the situation appears to be getting worse. The average discount over the past 12 months has been 39%.

A variance is common for investment trusts, especially ones like SDCL that invest primarily in unlisted businesses. It’s difficult to determine accurate valuations when there’s no active market for a company’s shares. However, a 46% discount appears to be wider than most.

But I can’t find any obvious explanation as to why the trust’s shares appear so unloved, other than I think it’s fair to say that the sector as a whole has struggled with rising interest rates – most (including SDCL) have to borrow to fund their expansion.

However, sentiment could be about to turn.

Looking ahead

That’s because investment trusts are a great way of diversifying risk through one shareholding. And diversification’s important during periods of economic uncertainty, like the one we are currently experiencing.

SDCL has over 50 positions (spread across three continents) in companies operating in different sub-sectors of the energy efficiency industry.

And the switch away from fossil fuels and the greater emphasis on cleaner energy’s likely to help its portfolio. However, with relatively low energy prices at the moment, the transition may temporarily slow. But the trust appears to be operating in an industry that’s going to grow over the long term. Net zero’s here to stay.

The trust also has a “progressive” dividend policy which means it seeks to increase its payout every year. Since its IPO in 2018, this target’s been met. Although I see no obvious imminent threat, payouts are never guaranteed and this ambition could come under pressure if the trust’s underlying assets fail to perform as expected.

However, if I’m correct about it being in the right sector at the right time, then its share price could soon start to rise. And this means the stock’s yield is likely to fall. The near-13% return will then be a distant memory. But mindful of this, I think it’s a share that investors could consider adding to their long-term portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Can I buy Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF for my ISA or SIPP?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The ARK Innovation ETF is a US investment fund. Can the product be bought for an Individual Savings Account or…

Read more »

Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares: here’s the latest price and dividend forecasts

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled with the total return from his Lloyds shares. Now he examines whether they can keep serving…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 50% and 30% in a year! These 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares are behaving like growth stocks

| Harvey Jones

When dividend shares deliver growth as well, investors are in luck. These two FTSE 100 shares are best known for…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

2 stocks every passive income seeker should know about

| Stephen Wright

Dividend shares can be great sources of passive income. Stephen Wright likes the look of two that have fallen out…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT for the best FTSE 250 stocks for passive income, with these results!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith asks his AI friend for advice regarding passive income options, but doesn't agree with all the results that…

Read more »

A handsome mature bald bearded black man in a sunglasses and a fashionable blue or teal costume with a tie is standing in front of a wall made of striped wooden timbers and fastening a suit button
Investing Articles

Want to make a million from penny shares? Here’s 1 way to try

| Alan Oscroft

Investors wanting to build up a potential millionaire portfolio with diversified penny shares might want to consider adding this one.

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

Want to turn a £20k ISA into a £1m portfolio? Here’s how

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains the strategy many investors employ when trying to turn their ISA into a life-changing pot of…

Read more »

Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.
Investing Articles

The Metro Bank share price soars 14% on takeover rumours!

| James Beard

The Metro Bank share price was the top performer on the FTSE 250 by late morning today (16 June) after…

Read more »