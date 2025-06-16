Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Buying 10,000 BT shares generates a second income of…

Buying 10,000 BT shares generates a second income of…

BT shares are up more than 40% as the telecommunications giant gets back on track, but what does this all mean for shareholder dividends?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London

Image source: BT Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

With BT Group (LSE:BT.A) shares up by over 40% in the last 12 months, the popularity of this telecommunications giant is on the rise.

Being the operator of Britain’s communication infrastructure, the business has long been seen as a good defensive pick for conservative investors. However, the firm’s debt burden eventually got out of hand due to fiscal mismanagement – a problem that was only exacerbated when interest rates started to rise.

However, under new leadership, the company seems to be getting back on track. And as a result, not only is its financial health improving, but so are dividends, which have been on an upward trajectory since 2023. With analysts projecting a continued ramp-up of earnings, is this secretly a top-notch income stock in 2025? And if so, how much income could investors start earning today or in the future?

Calculating income

Right now, BT shares offer a tasty-looking 4.6% yield with the dividend per share at 8.16p. So anyone with a casual £18,000 to spare can buy 10,000 shares of this enterprise and immediately start earning a second income of £816. But if new CEO Allison Kirkby continues to hit recovery milestones, this payout could increase in the coming years. And right now, analyst forecasts predict that dividends could reach 9.03p by this time in 2029 – four years from now.

On a forward basis, that puts the yield at 5%, which isn’t a crazy amount of growth. But that’s still enough to push the passive income stream just over £900 a year or even higher if investors decide to reinvest any earnings along the way.

Needless to say, compared to some other income opportunities in the FTSE 100, this seems a little underwhelming. However, BT might deliver a few surprises that could bolster its performance. Cost-saving initiatives have already helped pave the way to superior free cash flow generation. And with both debt and its pension deficit starting to shrink, superior financials might enable dividends to grow faster than expected –  not to mention the extra capital gains that would likely follow in this scenario.

What could go wrong?

Surprises aren’t always a good thing. And while growth projections are currently modest, a new spanner getting thrown into the works could make even these overly optimistic.

Recently, the company fended off a £1.3bn class-action lawsuit alleging that the company was overcharging on landline services. While this legal battle was won, other allegations may emerge in the future, given the strict regulatory environment in which BT operates.

Internally, the company’s also navigating execution risk in rolling out its fibre-to-the-premises across the country. So far, progress on this project is coming along smoothly, with demand from customers rising. But there are still plenty of households, particularly in rural locations, that have yet to be connected. And any cost overruns or delays could constrain financial resources, putting pressure on margins.

The bottom line

All things considered, BT Group seems to be in far better shape under Kirkby’s leadership. But there’s still plenty of damage to fix from earlier management teams that are likely impeding growth. Personally, while there may be an interesting recovery opportunity in BT shares, in terms of dividends, I think there are better alternatives to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Under £14 now, Persimmon’s share price is trading at less than half its fair value by my reckoning

| Simon Watkins

Persimmon’s share price fell a lot over the past year, but I think a new home-building initiative and improved macroeconomic…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 pharma gem now a brilliant bargain?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant has been hit by fears of US tariffs and litigation over a key product, but…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Is Warren Buffett losing his touch?

| James Beard

Our writer's noticed that Warren Buffett’s investment vehicle has underperformed the S&P 500 during three of the past four years.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Non-energy minerals are the top performers in 2025. These small-cap FTSE shares are leading the charge

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley examines which sectors are doing well in 2025 and the FTSE shares that investors should consider to benefit…

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

Buying 10,000 Vodafone shares generates a passive income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Vodafone shares have had a rough ride, with dividends slashed in half. But with its turnaround making steady progress, is…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Buying 1,000 Aviva shares generates an income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Aviva shares could be primed to thrive in the long run if its takeover of Direct Line is a success,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At today’s price, buying 1,000 British American Tobacco shares generates a second income of…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Tobacco companies may not be popular, but the British American Tobacco share price is on the rise, along with its…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

The cheapest UK stock in my ISA is…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock currently trades at a massive discount to the market. Edward Sheldon believes it's mispriced and that there's…

Read more »