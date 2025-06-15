Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This UK stock has beaten Warren Buffett by 7x over the last 20 years!

This UK stock has beaten Warren Buffett by 7x over the last 20 years!

Warren Buffett has made some stellar investments over the years, but he seems to have missed one of Britain’s biggest winners along the way.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

sdf

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett is regarded as one of the best investors of all time. And it’s not hard to see why. His value-oriented approach to the financial markets has paved the way to an average annualised return of 19.9% since the 1960s – almost double what the US stock market has achieved over the same period.

However, despite his knack for finding lucrative investment opportunities, he seems to have missed a pretty big one here in the UK. The company in question is the equipment rental giant Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT).

Since 2005, the stock’s delivered a jaw-dropping 4,880% total return for long-term shareholders. By comparison, Buffett’s investment portfolio at Berkshire Hathaway has ‘only’ delivered a 674% gain over the same period. That’s certainly nothing to scoff at, but it pales by comparison.

So what actually enabled Ashtead to deliver such explosive gains? And can the business continue to fire on all cylinders moving forward?

Investigating winners

While Buffett prefers to learn from his mistakes, learning from successes can also be a valuable exercise. After all, if an investor understands what went right, they now know what traits to be on the lookout for in the future. With that in mind, what’s been behind Ashtead’s tremendous growth?

As always, there are a lot of factors at play. But in the case of Ashtead, management was early in spotting the trend of customers preferring to rent equipment rather than own it. After all, this drastically lowers start-up costs within sectors like construction and takes away all the headaches of machine maintenance.

After leveraging this within its home market in the UK, management expanded to the United States under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. And after two decades, during which US infrastructure spending surged following the 2008 financial crisis, Ashtead now lies at the heart of many industries in America, generating close to 90% of its top line.

In short, Ashtead massively benefitted from a first-mover advantage on a new secular trend. And with profits being reinvested in bolt-on acquisitions of smaller but profitable operators, prudent capital allocation decisions paved the way for strong profit margins and consistent value creation for shareholders. These are exactly the sort of competitive advantages Buffett likes to hunt for.

Where’s Ashtead going now?

With so much growth already under its belt, can Ashtead continue to be a Buffett-beating stock? The consensus analyst forecasts certainly suggest so.

On average, it seems institutional analysts are expecting the Ashtead share price to grow by another 35% over the next 12 months. This upward trajectory’s driven by the group’s continued organic growth within the US market. However, it seems excitement’s starting to brew as the firm expands into new markets like Canada, seeking to replicate its US success.

However, not every analyst is too keen on this international expansion plan. There are growing concerns that Ashtead might be unnecessarily exposing itself to integration risk and going beyond its financial capacity if its core US market suffers an economic slowdown. After all, the bulk of equipment rental demand comes from the construction sector, which is notoriously sensitive to economic volatility.

Nevertheless, with management’s impressive track record of capital discipline, this stock seems worthy of closer investigation, even after achieving such tremendous growth so far.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

How many Legal & General shares must an investor buy to earn £1k of monthly passive income?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how much passive income someone could earn by taking a big position in one of the FTSE…

Read more »

Road 2025 to 2032 new year direction concept
Investing Articles

If I couldn’t touch my ISA or SIPP for 10 years, I’d be happy owning these super stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has been analysing his ISA and pension stock holdings. And he believes these two companies will still be…

Read more »

Businessman with tablet, waiting at the train station platform
Investing Articles

7% yields and low P/E ratios? These 2 cheap shares look promising!

| Mark Hartley

The FTSE All-share is a great place to hunt for cheap shares, in my opinion. I've uncovered two top dividend…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 dividend stock could pay me passive income for the next 20 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This UK stock has rewarded its investors with passive income every year for over 30 years. And it gets better…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s up 155% in a year! Still time to consider buying?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is dazzled by a FTSE 100 stock that has shone brightly over the last year, and looks unlikely…

Read more »

British Isles on nautical map
Investing Articles

As Rachel Reeves looks to renew Britain, here’s a FTSE 100 stock to consider

| Stephen Wright

The UK government’s push to boost housing could create opportunities for investors. But are FTSE 100 housebuilders the best stocks…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the Dow Jones 5 years ago is now worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Dow Jones index has quietly been helping investors build wealth over the last five years, but how much money…

Read more »

Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together
Investing Articles

£250k in savings? Here’s how to instantly unlock a £20,750 second income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

More than 250,000 people in the UK have over £250,000 saved up that can be used to instantly start earning…

Read more »