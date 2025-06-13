Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This dividend share’s increased its payout for an amazing 58 consecutive years!

This dividend share’s increased its payout for an amazing 58 consecutive years!

Our writer takes a closer look at this UK dividend share that has an unrivalled track record of growing its payout every year.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The City of London Investment Trust (LSE:CTY) is a dividend share with a difference. Incredibly, since 1966, it’s managed to increase its payout to shareholders each year. This means it holds the record for the longest unbroken run of dividend growth of any UK stock. And yet it doesn’t do anything clever. It simply invests in other equities listed primarily on the London Stock Exchange.

At 30 April 2025, it held 79 individual positions with a market value of £2.38bn. Its three biggest holdings — accounting for 13.5% of the fund — were HSBC (£111.4m), Shell (104.3m) and RELX (103.7m).

CountryNo. HoldingsMarket value at 30.4.25 (£m)Cost at 30.4.25 (£m)Unrealised gain at 30.4.25 (£m)
UK692,1841,658526
USA4503218
Switzerland2422418
Germany2592138
France126206
Hong Kong119154
Total792,3801,770610
Source: company reports

The case for domestic equities

With the UK market offering some of the best yields around, it makes sense for an income-focused investment trust to concentrate on domestic companies. Presently (13 June), the stock’s yielding 4.36%.

But there’s more to the trust than dividends. Its objective is to provide long-term growth in income and capital.

Since April 2015, its share price has grown 86%. This ignores the impact of reinvesting the dividends received, a process known as compounding.

In fact, the trust’s manager, Janus Henderson Investors, remains bullish. It says: “We think the valuation of UK equities is compelling compared with equivalents overseas”. It also notes that domestic stocks are “relatively less affected” by tariffs due to their focus on services.

In addition, it claims that the global nature of the stocks held by the trust — it estimates two-thirds of their revenue is earned overseas — helps provide a more diversified portfolio. It anticipates further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England over the next 12 months, which should further boost valuations.

Possible issues

But despite the impressive record of the trust’s investment manager, it doesn’t have an unblemished record.

Looking at its 69 UK holdings, 30 are currently showing a paper loss. Three of them have lost more than half their value — XP Power (58%), Vodafone (56%) and Glencore (52%).

It also has to be remembered that dividends are never guaranteed. And just because a stock’s been able to increase its payout every year for nearly six decades, it doesn’t mean this will continue. The trust’s exposed to the same global uncertainty that affects all investors.

My verdict

But investment companies — including real estate investment trusts — are a great way of spreading risk through a single shareholding. According to the Association of Investment Companies, there are 96 of them on the FTSE 350.

They have a reputation for delivering consistent returns over a long period, which makes them popular with pension fund managers.

And as you would expect of a trust investing in other quoted companies, its shares are trading very close to its net asset value. Therefore, taking a position isn’t about getting something cheap. Instead, the investment case is built around a belief that quality UK companies will continue to perform over the long term.

On this basis, investors who have confidence in the prospects for UK equities — and want exposure to several blue chip companies through a single shareholding – could consider adding the stock to their portfolios.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, RELX, and Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

Can anything stop the BAE Systems share price now?

| Harvey Jones

Today's geopolitical uncertainty is driving the BAE Systems share price to new highs. Harvey Jones says it's a hard stock…

Read more »

Rolls-Royce engineer working on an engine
Investing Articles

Here’s why these developments could push the Rolls-Royce share price even higher

| Alan Oscroft

Might the Rolls-Royce share price climb be running out of steam? A few things make me think it could be…

Read more »

Departure & Arrival sign, representing selling and buying in a portfolio
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 dividend stock could rise nearly 100% in 3 years, says this activist fund 

| Ben McPoland

One famous dividend stock from the FTSE 250 index has caught the eye of an activist investor. But what exactly…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After soaring 32% in a month, I think the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price is getting expensive

| James Beard

Our writer argues that the Greatland Gold share price doesn’t accurately reflect the challenges that lie ahead for the group.

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Investing Articles

Consider this strategy to target £25,000 in retirement income from a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Mark Hartley

An early or comfortable retirement is a goal many UK investors dream of but it often seems out of reach.…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Persimmon shares for the next 3 years

| James Beard

Our writer explains why he thinks Persimmon shares could be one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to consider for…

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
Investing Articles

How much second income could an investor generate from a £20k ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does the sums to calculate how much second income a Stocks and Shares ISA investor could get from…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Glencore’s share price could rise another 63%, according to this broker

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Glencore’s share price has risen around 40% since its April lows. However, this City brokerage firm believes it can keep…

Read more »