Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Prediction: in 12 months the dirt-cheap Shell share price could turn £10,000 into…

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt-cheap Shell share price could turn £10,000 into…

Harvey Jones says the Shell price looks good value today and analysts suggest it may kick on over the next 12 months. So could investors strike black gold?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. I've written regularly for a series of national newspapers including The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph, and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:
Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Shell (LSE SHEL) share price looks cheap right now, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 8.95. That’s well below the average FTSE 100 P/E of 15 times.

There’s a reason for that, of course. Shell shares have fallen with the oil price, slumping almost 10% in 12 months. They’re still up 67% over five years though.

That’s less than half the drop suffered by FTSE 100 rival BP. Shell seems to have a better idea how to navigate the push to net zero, but with the oil price hovering around $65 a barrel, it’s still struggling.

Recovery stock?

It’s far from a done deal that Shell can bounce back from today’s lows and make investors rich all over again.

There is little sign the oil price is about to recover. With OPEC+ increasing production, it could fall further, especially as China struggles and Donald Trump brings volatility.

Then there’s the push towards net zero, which could go either way. Theoretically, building a new line of renewable energy will threaten fossil fuel behemoths, but we need them to help us push through the transition. This is particularly true given exponentially rising energy demand, thanks to AI and the rest.

Shell’s first-quarter results, published on 2 May, showed adjusted earnings of $5.6bn. That’s a big drop from $7.73bn a year earlier but ahead of analyst expectations of $4.96bn. The company also announced another $3.5bn quarterly share buyback programme, marking the 14th consecutive quarter of at least $3bn in buybacks. 

Cash flow from operations came in at $9.3bn, slightly below consensus expectations of $9.6bn.

Dividend track record

So what about that dividend? A trailing yield of 4.4% is okay, but not exactly to die for. It’s expected to creep up in 2026, but only to 4.49%.

Shell isn’t the dividend superstar it once was. Over the last 15 years, I would have expected shareholder payouts to compound at a decent clip. Instead, it’s fallen by an average of 2.88% a year.

The board didn’t just slash its full-year dividend from 188 US cents in 2019 to 65.3 cents during the 2020 pandemic. It rebased it. While payouts have climbed at a decent clip since, they started from that lower level. In 2024, the total dividend was 139 US cents. That’s at levels last seen in 2007.

Analyst forecasts

The 19 analysts serving up one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of around 3,027p. If correct, that’s a handsome increase of around 21.5% from today. Combined with that yield, this would give investors a total return of 26%.

Based on that, if somebody invested £10,000 in the stock today, it would grow to £12,600 in a year.

Obviously, nobody can predict the future like that. I use it only as a guide to market thinking. Here’s another. Of the 32 analysts giving one-year stock ratings, an impressive 23 name Shell a Strong Buy. Four say Hold and five say Sell. 

Shell continues to face risks, as the oil price slows, net zero spreads confusion, and the global economy struggles. It may look cheap, but there’s no guarantee its shares will suddenly close the valuation gap.

But for those wanting exposure to energy, today’s low valuation does make Shell worth considering. More so than BP, in my book.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Bp P.l.c. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall
Investing Articles

Here’s how to build a £10k+ second income from just 5 shares

| Christopher Ruane

By investing in a handful of carefully chosen blue-chip shares, this writer thinks an investor could aim to set up…

Read more »

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These 5 shares could generate a £1,584 annual passive income from a £20k lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of British shares he thinks an investor who wants to earn passive income may want…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 18%, are we witnessing the slow decline of Alphabet stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the future growth of Alphabet stock, in the light of generative AI upending the traditional internet search…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares are being battered by rival Aviva! Time to consider switching?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Legal & General shares have struggled since he bought them, especially compared to rival Aviva. Yet, there's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here are the forecasts for Tesco shares out to 2028

| Alan Oscroft

As we approach first-quarter results time, I take a look at the outlook for Tesco shares for the rest of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is approaching 9,000 points again. But I'm still seeing plenty of stocks that look like good value…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s been investing in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality S&P 500 technology stock's well off its highs. And renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's been buying the…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

3 cheap, near-penny shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

These three are very close to being penny shares. But what are their chances of pulling further away from that…

Read more »