Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 cheap, near-penny shares to consider buying in June

3 cheap, near-penny shares to consider buying in June

These three are very close to being penny shares. But what are their chances of pulling further away from that unwanted designation?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Premier Miton Group (LSE: PMI) share price is down 40% in five years and is well below the 100p level for penny shares. But a modest 2025 rise has pushed the market-cap above the usual £100m limit, but only just.

It’s an investment management company. And faced with high interest rates and shaky economies, investors have been favouring savings accounts, gold, and safer things rather than stocks and funds.

With just £10.4bn in assets under management, this is a sector tiddler. And that has to raise the risk.

But the stock was boosted by first-half results. Profit before tax reached £5.4m, and the company held £31.2m cash with no debt. Also by 22 May, 71% of funds were outperforming their sectors.

There’s a forecast 9% dividend yield, which could be at risk as economic pressures continue. This isn’t the safest penny stock out there. But I’d say the recovery potential makes it worth considering.

Biotech rebound?

Avacta Group‘s (LSE: AVCT) a biotech company specialising in diagnostics and therapeutics. The share price had a couple of good Covid years as the company developed test kits. But that’s long since faded and we’ve seen a five-year fall of more than 75%.

At around 34p, at the time of writing, it’s a penny share on that score. And I don’t think the market-cap’s too far out at £135m. The main problem’s a lack of profit.

With full-year results delivered on 6 June, CEO Christina Coughlin said the company’s oncology technology “has the potential to treat up to 90% of solid tumors by repurposing a range of effective oncology drugs to significantly reduce toxicity and side effects.” But it’s only just moving towards the Phase 1 trial stage.

Results showed a loss from continuing operations of £29m, with cash and equivalents of £12.9m on the books at 31 December 2024.

The likelihood of needing more cash seems high. So it’s a very risky one. But the rewards could be significant. Worth a closer look, I’d say.

Property future

I like housebuilders, but AIM-listed Springfield Properties (LSE: SPR) had escaped my eye. We’re looking at a market-cap of £112m, with the share price a few pennies below the magic pound threshold. It was up over 170p in mid-2021. The forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio’s only 7.5.

Revenue fell 13% in the first half, though some blame was directed at Scottish government delays in affordable housing contracts. Scotland? Oh yes, that’s were this builder lays its bricks.

The report showed higher profits, with a gross margin rising to 17.7% from 14.7%. The company said it has a “large, high quality land bank“. And it added that the “long-term fundamentals of the Scottish housing market remain strong“. Net bank debt fell 33%.

I’d say the smaller focus means more risk than nationwide builders. But if we’re seeing the signs of a new bull run, as I suspect, it could be another cheap stock to consider now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.
Investing Articles

These 5 shares could generate a £1,584 annual passive income from a £20k lump sum

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a handful of British shares he thinks an investor who wants to earn passive income may want…

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Down 18%, are we witnessing the slow decline of Alphabet stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the future growth of Alphabet stock, in the light of generative AI upending the traditional internet search…

Read more »

Friends at the bay near the village of Diabaig on the side of Loch Torridon in Wester Ross, Scotland. They are taking a break from their bike ride to relax and chat. They are laughing together.
Investing Articles

My Legal & General shares are being battered by rival Aviva! Time to consider switching?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Legal & General shares have struggled since he bought them, especially compared to rival Aviva. Yet, there's…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Here are the forecasts for Tesco shares out to 2028

| Alan Oscroft

As we approach first-quarter results time, I take a look at the outlook for Tesco shares for the rest of…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 shares to consider buying in June

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is approaching 9,000 points again. But I'm still seeing plenty of stocks that look like good value…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s been investing in one of my favourite S&P 500 growth stocks

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

This high-quality S&P 500 technology stock's well off its highs. And renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's been buying the…

Read more »

Red lorry on M1 motorway in motion near London
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months the dirt-cheap Shell share price could turn £10,000 into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the Shell price looks good value today and analysts suggest it may kick on over the next…

Read more »

Senior Adult Black Female Tourist Admiring London
Investing Articles

Should investors be preparing for a US stock market crash in 2025?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Warnings of lofty valuations and stagflation could trigger another stock market crash, according to experts. Here’s what investors can do…

Read more »