Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 30%, this S&P 500 AI stock offers growth at a reasonable price. I just bought more

Down 30%, this S&P 500 AI stock offers growth at a reasonable price. I just bought more

Edward Sheldon believes that this growth stock could be a big winner in the artificial intelligence revolution so he’s buying it for the long term.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in stocks that offer growth at a reasonable price (GARP) can be a very successful strategy. This strategy – which has elements of both growth investing and value investing – was made famous by legendary fund manager Peter Lynch, who generated huge returns for his investors back in the 1980s.

One stock that appears to offer growth at a reasonable price today is software powerhouse Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). Here’s a look at the investment case, and why I just bought more of it for my portfolio.

Salesforce has AI agents

Salesforce is the global market leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software. Across the world, it has more than 150,000 customers.

The company is fast-becoming much more than a simple CRM business, however. Last year, it launched an AI agent solution for businesses, ‘Agentforce’, and this side of the business is growing rapidly.

It’s the Agentforce offering that excites me here. Looking out over the next five to 10 years, I think this service has enormous potential.

I believe that in the years ahead, companies of all sizes will turn to AI agents to increase efficiency (they can complete a lot of tasks autonomously). And I think Salesforce may end up with significant market share.

Decent growth

Now, last week, Salesforce posted its earnings for the quarter ended 30 April. And they were pretty good.

For the quarter, total revenue was up 8% year on year to $9.8bn. On the back of this performance, the company raised its full-year guidance slightly.

In terms of AI, Data Cloud and AI annual recurring revenue was around $1bn, up more than 120% year on year. The company noted here that since the launch of Agentforce in October last year, it has closed over 8,000 deals, of which half are paid.

I’m pleased by our momentum as we capitalise on the exciting agentic AI opportunity
Robin Washington, Salesforce President and Chief Operating and Financial Officer

The market wasn’t that excited about the results though. The following day, the share price fell despite the increase to guidance and the huge increase in AI revenues.

I bought more shares

I took advantage of the share price weakness to buy more shares for my portfolio. I paid a price of $257 per share (about 30% below its all-time high).

That share price looked great value to me. Given that the consensus earnings per share forecast for this financial year is $11.30, I bought at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 22.7.

To my mind, that’s a very reasonable valuation (growth at a reasonable price) for this company. Especially when you consider the long-term growth potential from AI.

Risk/reward

There are a few risks here, of course.

One is acquisition risk. Just last week, Salesforce announced the acquisition of data company Informatica for $8bn.

It believes that this deal will strengthen its data and AI offering. However, there’s no guarantee that it will work.

Another risk is competition from rivals, both in CRM and AI. The competitor I’m most worried about is ServiceNow, which also has AI agents.

I like the risk-reward set-up at the current share price though. I think this stock is worth considering as an AI play and I plan to hold it for the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Salesforce. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Salesforce and ServiceNow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

This ex-penny stock just crashed 42% in a day to a 52-week low! Time to buy?

| Charlie Carman

This software company's share price is collapsing. Should I buy the dip, or will the firm plunge back into penny…

Read more »

Night Takeoff Of The American Space Shuttle
Investing Articles

I’m eyeing up this Nasdaq growth stock for my ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why this growing space stock from the Nasdaq index will hopefully end up in his Stocks and…

Read more »

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

Does a 10% yield mean B&M makes my list of stocks to buy after 2024 results?

| Stephen Wright

Profits might be stalling, but is a 10% dividend yield enough to convince Stephen Wright that B&M European Value is…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Up 73% in two months, could this FTSE 250 share re-enter the FTSE 100 this year?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks one former FTSE 100 member, now in the FTSE 250, might rejoin the leading…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Dividend Shares

£6k invested in these dividend stocks could make a 4-figure passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how active stock picking can help to enhance the dividend yield of a portfolio when trying to…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

2 defensive growth stocks that have left the S&P 500 in the dust since 2020

| Stephen Wright

Strong growth prospects and resilient demand can be a powerful combination. Stephen Wright looks at two stocks that investors should…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman looking out of the window with a look of consternation on her face
Investing Articles

These 3 stunning UK stocks have doubled my money in 18 months. Time to bank the profit?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones had a brilliant month in November 2023, when he bought the three best-performing UK stocks in his portfolio.…

Read more »

Close up of manual worker's equipment at construction site without people.
Investing Articles

Is there growth potential in this under-the-radar stock that recently rejoined the FTSE 250? 

| Mark Hartley

Kier Group is back in the FTSE 250 after a recovering UK economy gave the construction firm a boost. Mark…

Read more »