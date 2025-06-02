Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE 100 stock is on fire but still looks cheap as chips to me

This FTSE 100 stock is on fire but still looks cheap as chips to me

With this relatively unknown FTSE 100 stock up 100% in a year, Andrew Mackie assesses where the next wave of growth will come from.

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Portrait Of Senior Couple Climbing Hill On Hike Through Countryside In Lake District UK Together

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Up over 40% in the past year, the price of gold has comfortably outperformed both the FTSE 100 and S&P 500. Its cheaper cousin, silver, continues to remain stubbornly stuck in the low $30 range. But with the gold to silver ratio now sitting at 100, I can only see one outcome: I believe significantly higher silver prices are coming.

New gold cycle

Rising gold prices have been a real tonic for Fresnillo (LSE: FRES). In just 15 months, the share price has nearly trebled. But despite the meteoric rise, it still receives hardly any attention from mainstream media and even less attention from private investors.

Gold prices have risen so fast recently, that some fear a sizeable pullback. That does remain a distinct possibility. But to me it’s the wrong way to think about it. That was that kind of mentality that stopped me from investing in Rolls-Royce two years ago.

Bull markets in precious metals tend to last for multiple years. The last precious metals cycle, following the dotcom crash in 2000, lasted a decade. It was a similar story during the inflationary decade of the 1970s.

Silver play

But it’s silver that has really got me excited about the next potential upward move for Fresnillo. Accounting for 50% of the miner’s revenues, demand for the metal is set to explode.

Firstly, like gold, demand is coming from central banks. The likes of China continue to purchase silver in record amounts. Not only is it an inflation hedge but it’s also a monetary asset, with no counterparty risk associated with it.

The global pivot towards renewable sources of energy is also driving a surge in demand. Silver is a major constituent of solar panels, EVs and energy storage systems. Elon Musk’s dream of a world of robots won’t happen without a huge rise in silver supply, that’s for sure.

And one fact that isn’t common knowledge is that silver is a major constituent in high-tech weaponry.

Supply cliff

I genuinely believe that we’ve entered a golden era for many metals and silver is top of that list. But the real elephant in the room, is where new supply will come from to meet the explosion in demand.

The wider mining industry continues to struggle to attract talent. Years of underinvestment, and its association as a polluter of the planet and water depletion culprit, have put so much graduate talent off. It’s much more exciting to be a data scientist and work in AI these days.

This fact also partly explains why the industry has failed to attract the necessary capital. Today, the mining industry represents 1% of total global equities market cap. Silver is such a small part of that tiny pie that it’s simply a rounding error. Being so small, heightens volatility risk. During the 2008 crash, the price fell to single digits. Should a global recession come, demand would undoubtedly be hit. This is one of the biggest risks to the stock.

What I do know is that never in history has there been a gold cycle where silver hasn’t eventually participated. And that’s why I remain bullish on the stock and continue to build a position when finances allow.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Fresnillo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Fresnillo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Rear view image depicting two men hiking together with the stunning backdrop of Seven Sisters cliffs in the south of England.
Investing Articles

2 dividend shares I’d love to buy in June

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has two FTSE 100 dividend shares on his radar in June. But he’s also trying to keep in…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
Investing Articles

Here’s why Tesla stock surged 20.6% in May

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock jumped in May as investors renewed their optimism in the company’s autonomous ventures. The 'TACO trade' likely aided…

Read more »

Woman using laptop and working from home
Investing Articles

Targeting a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA? Here’s a low-risk strategy to consider

| Royston Wild

Looking for safer ways to build wealth with a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here's an approach I've taken to manage…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

This UK share’s yielding 9.7%. But for how much longer?

| James Beard

Our writer expresses his doubts over whether one of the UK’s highest-yielding shares can keep paying its generous dividend.

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 winners that have returned 15%+ per year over the last decade

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 companies have delivered blockbuster returns for investors over the last decade, highlighting the power of stock picking.

Read more »

Happy woman commuting on a train and checking her mobile phone while using headphones
Investing Articles

Move over Nvidia, this could be one of the most exciting US stocks to consider buying

| Dr. James Fox

US stocks have rebounded from their lows in April. As such, it’s becoming harder, but not impossible, to find bargain…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

Is this FTSE 100 stock now an ideal short-term risk/long-term reward play?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock has been pushed down from its 12-month traded high by one short-term factor, but its long-term…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 stock to watch this week

| Stephen Wright

WH Smith is set to issue its first trading update since divesting its high street stores. And Stephen Wright is…

Read more »