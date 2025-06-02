Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Glencore shares during the tariff-induced sell-off is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Glencore shares during the tariff-induced sell-off is now worth…

Glencore shares may have not made a good investment over the past few years, but recently they’ve sprung back to life. Is there more to come?

Posted by
Andrew Mackie
Andrew is a committed value investor who follows the principles of Benjamin Graham in building his portfolio. In particular, he uses macro trends from the wider business environment to build his investment thesis.
Published
| More on:
Close-up as a woman counts out modern British banknotes.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the height of April’s sell-off that was sparked by tariff news, the price of Glencore (LSE: GLEN) shares hit a four-year low. Fast forward to today and the stock is up 38%, turning a £5,000 investment into £6,930. During that period the stock also went ex-dividend, so the payout would add another £90 to the total return.

Share buybacks

I’ve been arguing for some time that the stock is in bargain basement territory. One reason is that the firm has now reinstated share buybacks. By the time it releases H1 results in August, it will have bought back $1bn of its own shares. And it doesn’t intend stopping there.

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are in Glencore’s DNA and have made it the commodities giant it is today. But the best ‘acquisitions’ in my book for the miner have been buybacks.

Unlike acquiring another miner, it doesn’t have to worry about paying a premium for the privilege. And there’s zero due diligence required as it knows its assets better than anyone. Since 2021, it’s bought back 10% of its entire stock. Today, with the share price in the doldrums this looks terrific to me.

Coal back in favour

Some years ago most of its large-cap peers were rushing to get out of energy coal. This enabled it to pick up a number of high-grade assets on the cheap.

Over the years it’s acquired various joint venture partner minority stakes, adding 20m tonnes of production per annum at a cost of $270m. This included assets in Ulan, Clermont and Cerrejon.

As with oil and gas, the pendulum has now swung back in favour of energy coal. Over the last few years, governments have decided that transitioning to renewables isn’t going to happen overnight. There may be a place for coal in the energy mix after all.

Trading business

One of the main things that differentiates Glencore from all its peers is its Marketing division. This is effectively where it trades commodities, both what it produces and from third parties.

This part of the business is the jewel in the crown, in my opinion. Many of its competitors have tried to replicate its success but none have succeeded. In 2022, amid broken supply chains, that division became a cash cow. As deglobalisation accelerates and tariffs become the norm, price differentials in different commodities across geographies will open up.

When tariffs were announced on ‘Liberation Day’, prices of copper on the US copper exchange surged ahead of those on London’s exchange. US importers rushing to buy caused the price difference. I expect this kind of behaviour to become the norm in the future.

Glencore made a massive bet when it decided to stick with and expand its coal assets. That certainly paid off for it in 2022 and 2023 when prices shot to the moon. But in 2024, as thermal coal prices fell, it was a noose around its neck, resulting in a loss of $2.7bn. Continued weak prices undoubtedly create a significant risk.

Investing in miners is a risky business generally though. But I remain convinced that a rerating of the stock will come in the years ahead. As it continues to buy back its own shares, I decided to add some more to my portfolio this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Glencore Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

The JD Sports share price may be down but I don’t think it’s out!

| James Beard

The JD Sports Fashion share price can be volatile. But our writer believes the stock continues to offer good value…

Read more »

A senior woman sits up on the exam table at a doctors appointment. She is dressed casually in a blue sweater and has a smile on her face as she glances at the doctor. Her female doctor is wearing a white lab coat and seated in front of her as she takes notes on a tablet.
Investing Articles

After falling 46% in a day, hVIVO’s become a penny stock… again!

| James Beard

Last week’s unscheduled trading update nearly halved the share price of this medical trials group and re-established its status as…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Here’s a top investment trust to consider for dividends in June!

| Royston Wild

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like this one can be great ways to target big returns while at the same…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett says invest in what you know. So is it time to buy this FTSE 100 growth stock?

| James Beard

Warren Buffett once advised investors to stick to their own “circle of competence”. With this in mind, our writer assesses…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

Down 25% in a year, are BP shares a lost cause?

| Andrew Mackie

With so much doom and gloom associated with BP shares these days, Andrew Mackie assesses the likelihood of a recovery…

Read more »

This way, That way, The other way - pointing in different directions
Investing Articles

Here are 2 of the FTSE 100’s most ‘hated’ shares. Which should I consider buying?

| Royston Wild

Some hedge funds believe these FTSE shares could crumble in value. Are they right? Royston Wild considers their price outlooks.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 250 growth stocks at giveaway prices to consider in June!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best FTSE 250 growth stocks to buy at rock-bottom prices? These two look like bargains based on…

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

£50k to invest? These dividend shares could provide a £4,100 second income just this year!

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make an abundant and reliable second income in retirement? Buying quality dividend shares could be worth…

Read more »