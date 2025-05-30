Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Over 40% of Bill Ackman’s FTSE 100-listed fund is in these 3 top stocks

Over 40% of Bill Ackman’s FTSE 100-listed fund is in these 3 top stocks

FTSE 100 investment trust Pershing Square bought this trio of tech stocks when they were out of favour. Are they still worth a look?

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
Wall Street sign in New York City

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman isn’t a big fan of diversification in his FTSE 100-listed fund, Pershing Square Holdings. It’s currently invested in just 11 stocks, with just three making up roughly 41% of the portfolio!

Ackman’s known for buying high-quality businesses during periods of fear or market overreaction. Here’s why he’s piled into this trio.

AV anxiety

At the end of March, Pershing Square’s largest holding was Uber (NYSE: UBER). It had $2.2bn — or 18.5% of assets — invested in the global rideshare and food delivery platform.

Presumably it will be more than that now, as Uber stock’s up 15% since March.

The fund acquired its stake earlier this year at what it believed was an “extremely dislocated valuation“. This was due to fear about the impact that autonomous vehicles (AVs) might have on Uber’s business model. Namely, consumers could book driverless taxis outside the firm’s app, which does still appear to be a future threat.

However, Pershing Square believes that AV technology will not be a winner-takes-all market. It thinks multiple players will emerge, and that they’ll choose to partner with Uber to tap into its 170m+ monthly active user base. This will be their fastest route to market.

As an Uber shareholder, this is my belief too. I think the firm will simply match riders with available AVs, regardless of who owns them (Waymo, WeRide, Volkswagen, PONY AI, and perhaps even Tesla one day). And it will take a cut of the fare, just like it does today with human drivers.

After rising 40% year to date, Uber isn’t trading at an extremely dislocated valuation now. But I think it’s still worth considering as a long-term investment.

ChatGPT jitters

Pershing Square’s third-largest holding is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). It owns both class of shares, which together made up 14% of the portfolio in March.

Ackman acquired the stake in the Google owner in early 2023 when investors were worried that artificial intelligence (AI) bots like ChatGPT might disrupt traditional search engines.

To be fair, this is a risk, as is a potential economic slowdown that affects digital advertising spend. While the latter’s unavoidable, Alphabet’s navigating the AI chatbot risk admirably. In Q1, revenue increased 12% to $90.2bn, with Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud each delivering double-digit growth. 

Over the long term, we think Google has a number of structural advantages in AI from its vast corpus data, including two decades of consumer queries.

Pershing Square, Q1 2025 earnings call.

Trading at just 18.5 times forward earnings, Alphabet shares still look undervalued and worth researching to me.

Tariff trepidation

Finally, investors recently learned that Ackman’s fund had bought shares of Amazon.

Now, we don’t know how large this stake is, but Pershing Square sold its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City to fund it. If it matches that, it will be worth about $1bn, or 8.7% of assets.

It was initiated in April when panic about tariffs erupted. Pershing Square was able to invest at a historically cheap valuation for Amazon.

An economic slowdown could cause problems for the firm’s growth in the coming quarters. But this is yet another stock I think is worth considering. Amazon has multiple avenues of future growth, including e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, and more.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Ben McPoland has positions in Pershing Square and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, and Uber Technologies. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart
Investing Articles

ChatGPT thinks these are the 3 best high-yield dividend stocks to buy today

| Paul Summers

High-yield dividend stocks are a great source of passive income. But what does our writer make of the AI bot's…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How much income could a £20k ISA generate in a year?

| Alan Oscroft

An ISA is my number one choice for building up a growing long-term income pot. And the early rewards can…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in the S&P 500 just 6 weeks ago would now be worth…

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights one software stock from the S&P 500 index he's very interested in adding to his Stocks and…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is May’s worst-performing FTSE 100 stock the best share to consider buying in June?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was surprised to see this dividend growth stock propping up the FTSE 100 over the past month. Does…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share is up by 69% this year but I think it’s just getting started

| Harshil Patel

This business offers an excellent combination of stability, growth and dividends. Our writer suspects further opportunities for the FTSE 100…

Read more »

A mature adult sitting by a fireplace in a living room at home. She is wearing a yellow cardigan and spectacles.
Dividend Shares

58,121 shares of this ultra-high-yield FTSE dividend star pay income equal to the State Pension

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones calculates how many shares he'd have to buy of FTSE 100 financial stock M&G to generate enough income…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

£5k invested with Warren Buffett a year ago is now worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the performance of Warren Buffett's company but explains how succession risks mean the future might not be…

Read more »

US Trade Barrier Tarrif as American Economic Protectionism
Investing For Beginners

Here’s what the US tariff ruling could mean for FTSE stocks

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he doesn't believe the FTSE pop from news from across the pond will last, but flags…

Read more »