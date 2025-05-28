Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 shares are still too cheap! Here are 2 to consider

FTSE 100 shares are still too cheap! Here are 2 to consider

The FTSE 100 has been in relatively fine fettle in 2025. But our writer reckons there are still few bargains that could bounce back to form in time.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As I type, the FTSE 100 is up over 6% in 2025 so far. As decent as the performance is, I reckon quite a few stocks still offer great value for risk-tolerant, long-term-focused Fools. Here are two that particularly catch my eye.

False start

Having tumbled to a multi-year low in April, shares in JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD) seemed to be turning a corner in recent weeks. However, this period of cautious optimism for holders was brought to a swift end following the release of a Q1 trading update.

On 21 May, JD revealed a 2% drop in sales while also warning that higher prices in the US — thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs — would likely hit demand. Considering the company makes roughly 40% of its money from this part of the world, sentiment was always going to be hit.

Opportunity knocks

Analysts are already pencilling in a fall in pre-tax profit this year. However, there’s a chance that the final numbers prove even worse than expected. The lack of any buying activity from directors since January doesn’t exactly smack of confidence either.

Then again, management appears to be doing what it can to bring the firm through this tricky time. This includes controlling its cost base and sourcing goods from a range of countries.

Given its multi-brand, multi-channel strategy, I think we could see a strong recovery when consumer confidence returns. If one of the major brands it sells, Nike, is simultaneously able to get its mojo back, we could be off to the races.

That might seem like a big ask as things stand. But the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7 suggests an awful lot of bad news is already priced in.

Heavy faller

Another top-tier stock that has the potential to be a great contrarian buy is global distributor Bunzl (LSE: BNZL). However, a dollop of patience might be required.

This usually-very-reliable FTSE 100 stock lost a quarter of its value last month after cutting full-year guidance and suspending its share buyback. Underlying revenue is now expected to be “broadly flat“, driven primarily by “softness” across its North American businesses. Operating margins will also come in under 8% (compared to 8.3% in 2024).

The worrying thing is that these projections didn’t take into account any consequences for economic growth from the aforementioned US tariffs. So, this sticky patch could be prolonged, hence the huge sell-off.

Temporary wobble?

All this has at least succeeded in bringing the valuation right down. A P/E of 14 is definitely more attractive than the five-year average P/E of 19. The shares also yield 3.2% with dividends expected to be easily be covered by profit (at least for now).

Again, nothing is nailed on when it comes to investing and at least some diversification feels prudent. But a lack of interest from short sellers — those who bet a share price has further to fall — and very healthy buying from directors implies this might be a temporary wobble.

As boring as the items that Bunzl supplies are (think food packaging, cleaning supplies and face masks), they’re also essential for businesses to operate effectively.

All this leads me to think the shares might be worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Forecast: in 12 months this dirt-cheap FTSE growth share could turn £10k into…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought this FTSE 100 growth share was ripe for a recovery, but it has been a rotten investment…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

Try this quick 5-step passive income stock checklist today

| Alan Oscroft

I like my passive income stock picks to score as high as they can on my five-step checklist. Let's see…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested with Warren Buffett 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway, short term opportunities might come and go. But the long term…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

These FTSE 250 stocks are red hot! Time to consider buying?

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers picks out two mid-cap stocks that have massively outperformed the FTSE 250. Can the momentum continue for the…

Read more »

Shot of an young mixed-race woman using her cellphone while out cycling through the city
Investing Articles

These 3 fast-growing UK stocks all have P/Es under 10! Are they unmissable bargains? 

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones plucks three UK stocks from the FTSE 100 whose shares have soared in recent years, yet still look…

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Should investors pass on Lloyds shares for this lesser known bank?

| Dr. James Fox

With Lloyds shares not as cheap as they were and Dr James Fox on the lookout for undervalued financial stocks,…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Here’s where the NatWest share price could end 2025

| Dr. James Fox

The NatWest share price has reached new heights as the government has reduced its stake in the bank. But can…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Aviva shares 5 years ago would have generated total dividend income of…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was wildly impressed by the recent performance of Aviva shares, and that was before he totted up the…

Read more »