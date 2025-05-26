Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This FTSE stock tanked 25% — now it’s paying out a juicy 11.5% dividend yield!

This FTSE stock tanked 25% — now it’s paying out a juicy 11.5% dividend yield!

As emerging markets deliver rapidly improving returns, this unpopular FTSE 250 stock could be ready to rebound while paying a double-digit dividend yield.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 3 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
DIVIDEND YIELD text written on a notebook with chart

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Around 12 months ago, the FTSE 100 offered investors the opportunity to lock in a 3.5% dividend yield. And those who took advantage of a passive index fund have since gone on to earn just over a 7% total return. That’s quite a different story from those who opted to invest in Ashmore Group (LSE:ASHM).

The emerging market specialist has had to endure a bit of a rough ride lately, with geopolitical turmoil adversely impacting investor sentiment towards its financial products. As such, the company has seen close to a quarter of its market-cap wiped out.

However, while frustrating for current shareholders, this may present an interesting opportunity for new investors. Why? Because, as a result of its downward trajectory, the dividend yield’s now an impressive 11.5%. And given that the firm has continued to pay dividends, this FTSE stock could be a tremendous source of passive income.

What’s going on at Ashmore?

There are a variety of factors driving the stock’s poor performance. However, the biggest concern is undoubtedly the steady outflowing stream of client funds. Since emerging markets are far more sensitive to geopolitical turmoil, performance in this area of the global financial markets hasn’t been terrific compared to more developed regions.

With fewer assets under management, Ashmore has less chance to earn fees that drive its income stream. And the impact of this has been made clear when looking at its early 2025 results, which saw net management fees falling by 17% and pre-tax profits tumbling by 33%.

Needless to say, those aren’t the trends investors want to see. And with that in mind, it’s easy to understand why the stock has underperformance versus both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250. However, in April, management released a trading update on how things have been going since these disappointing results. And things might be about to turn the corner.

The benefit of a weaker US dollar

Being the global reserve currency, the value of the US dollar can have significant implications for emerging market nations. A stronger dollar makes debt repayment far more challenging in poorer economies. But a weaker dollar has the opposite effect. And with all the shenanigans of the new US trade policy, the downward moments in currency exchange rates have actually helped spark some fresh growth in emerging markets.

The MSCI Emerging Markets index has enjoyed a 4.3% boost since the start of the year, closely followed by the FTSE Emerging index at 3.1%. As a result, Ashmore’s team of active investors was able to deliver market-beating returns during the period for both its equity and fixed income products.

While client net outflows continue to be problematic, superior investment performance is a critical step in boosting investor sentiment and attracting as well as retaining fresh client capital. And should conditions continue to improve, the group’s impressive dividend yield might be here to stay.

With that in mind, I think Ashmore shares might be worthy of a more thorough analysis to determine whether a rare double-digit dividend yield opportunity exists for income investors.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Are BP shares doomed?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is in a gloomy mood after checking out the recent performance of BP shares. So can they surprise…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Every £5 invested in Rolls-Royce shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Alan Oscroft

Hands up all those investors who shunned Rolls-Royce shares in 2020 and missed out on a big five-year winner? I'm…

Read more »

A row of satellite radars at night
Investing Articles

Palantir stock is surging! And in 12 months, it could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

After skyrocketing almost 500% in the past year, owners of Palantir stock have seen their wealth surge. But could this…

Read more »

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in Meta stock could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The Meta stock price has more than doubled in the last five years as AI tailwinds propel the firm’s advertising…

Read more »

Man thinking about artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Prediction: in 12 months, £5,000 invested in AMD stock could be worth…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

The AMD share price has more than doubled in the last five years, but one analyst believes the stock could…

Read more »

View of Lake District. English countryside with fields in the foreground and a lake and hills behind.
Investing Articles

1 of my favourite passive income stocks just fell 5%! Should I buy?

| Stephen Wright

Games Workshop has provided investors with a growing passive income stream over the last 10 years. With the share price…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Up 8% since 2025, here’s a top ETF to consider in June!

| Royston Wild

This ETF has provided a better return than both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 in 2025. Here's why it…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Bought Adobe stock with £5,000? Here’s what it might be worth in 12 months…

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (TMFBoyrazian)

Adobe's stock price has struggled to keep up with the S&P 500 over the last five years, but could its…

Read more »