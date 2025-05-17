Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s a starter portfolio of FTSE 100 shares for growth and safety!

Here’s a starter portfolio of FTSE 100 shares for growth and safety!

Diversification doesn’t have to mean poor returns over time. Here’s a selection of FTSE 100 stocks to consider for long-term growth.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s no such thing as a totally risk-free portfolio. But holding a diverse selection of FTSE 100 shares can help provide a margin of security while also capturing different growth opportunities. Managing potential hazards is especially important in uncertain times like these.

Worries over global growth have eased more recently amid cooling trade tensions. But macroeconomic challenges persist, and with geopolitical tensions mounting, too, the outlook is less than clear, both in the near term and beyond.

On that note, here are three top Footsie stocks I think merit serious attention today.

F&C Investment Trust

The F&C Investment Trust (LSE:FCIT) is perhaps the easiest, cheapest, and most effective way to achieve diversification. A stake in this pooled investment vehicle provides exposure to 390 different companies worldwide.

Almost two-thirds of the £6bn worth of assets it holds are North American equities. But it also has meaty exposure to UK, European, and Japanese shares for variety, and emerging markets businesses for additional growth potential.

A large contingent of US shares leaves it more exposed to a potential Stateside recession than trusts with greater geographical spreads. But its strong exposure to the so-called Magnificent Seven tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Meta also give it scope for long-term growth.

Over the last 10 years, the F&C Investment Trust has provided an average annual return of 9.2%.

Associated British Foods

Perhaps best known for its Primark clothing division, Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF) has its fingers in many pies (so to speak). Consisting of five different units — Retail, Grocery, Ingredients, Sugar, and Agriculture — and operating across the globe, it’s arguably one of the FTSE’s best diversified businesses.

Its exposure to retail can leave it vulnerable when consumers feel the pinch. But although Primark is its single largest unit, it accounts for just 47% of sales. This means it’s much less exposed than pure-play retail shares like Next and M&S.

I like Associated British Foods because of Primark’s enormous growth potential. Its global expansion strategy continues at pace, and is tipped to contibute 4%-5% to the unit’s total yearly sales growth “for the foreseeable future.” Ongoing investment in Click and Collect is also helping it to better capture the growing number of online shoppers.

Unilever

Based on revenues, Unilever (LSE:ULVR) is the sixth-largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company on the planet. In my opinion it’s one of the best to consider as part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Around three-quarters of the firm’s annual sales come from 30 so-called Power Brands. These include Dove soap, Hellmann’s mayonnaise, and Comfort fabric conditioner. However, it counts more than 400 labels in its portfolio, helping it to spread risk and tap into multiple consumer segments.

The brands described above illustrate how Unilever spreads its expertise far and wide, from beauty and wellbeing products to home care, personal care, and nutrition. This strategic mix allows the business to better navigate weakness in one or two areas.

What’s more, these products command exceptional pricing power, giving Unilever scope to grow earnings over time (and even during economic downturns). Investors need to be mindful of rising competition in some of its product segments. But on balance, I think it’s a top FTSE 100 stock to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Is Tesla stock a brilliant bargain lots of people don’t see?

| Christopher Ruane

Someone buying Tesla stock last month could already have seen it rise over 50%. What's going on -- and should…

Read more »

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

£10k invested in M&G shares 5 years ago would have generated a second income of…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says the super-sized 9% yield from M&G shares has delivered a generous second income stream even though the…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

3 UK shares to consider for a 6.6%+ dividend yield

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane discusses a trio of blue-chip UK shares investors should consider for their commercial prospects and above-average dividend yields.

Read more »

Bearded man writing on notepad in front of computer
Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could start investing for the first time with a spare £400

| Christopher Ruane

It doesn't have to take huge sums to start investing. Here, Christopher Ruane outlines how someone could start with just…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’ve been following Warren Buffett to handle this weird 2025 stock market! Here’s how

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been using some Warren Buffett wisdom to help him navigate uncertain stock markets. Here's the approach he's…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how that could earn £285 a month in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Fed up of unrealistic passive income ideas? Our writer shows how putting under £10k into dividend shares now could hopefully…

Read more »

British coins and bank notes scattered on a surface
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to suggest 3 UK dividend stocks for further research. Here’s what it said

| Alan Oscroft

Can artificial intelligence come close to the real thing in my search for long-term dividend stocks? No, but it's a…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Here’s a portfolio of 3 FTSE 100 shares for passive income AND growth!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares are tipped to keep growing earnings and dividends. Royston Wild explains why they deserve a close…

Read more »