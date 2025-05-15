£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 1 month ago is now worth…

Tesco shares have been a big win for many long-term investors. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the company’s prospects.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares have surged in recent weeks. Over the past month, the share price has climbed 11.8%. This means that a hypothetical £10,000 investment made just one month ago would now be worth £11,180. That’s a gain of £1,180 in only four weeks. So in a market where reliable growth is hard to find, Tesco’s recent rally is turning heads.

What’s behind the positive performance?

Tesco’s share price has outpaced the broader FTSE 100, rising 17% over the past year. The latest jump comes follows a robust trading update and some positive industry news. This reassured investors about its ability to defend market share and maintain profitability despite fierce competition.

Tesco now commands 28.3% of the UK grocery market, its highest share in nearly a decade. The company’s latest results showed stronger-than-expected sales growth and a significant improvement in cash generation, with free cash flow reaching £1.8bn.

Grocery sales have also benefitted from a warmer spring period and a later Easter. According data from NielsenIQ (NIQ), total till sales at UK supermarkets rose 9.6% in the four weeks to 19 April. That’s a real boost.

Tesco offers scale

In the UK’s ultra-competitive grocery sector, scale’s a crucial advantage. Tesco’s vast network of over 4,500 stores and its dominant market share allow it to negotiate favourable terms with suppliers. This keeps prices competitive, and invest in product innovation. The company’s ‘Tesco Finest‘ premium range, for example, continues to attract shoppers looking for a mix of quality and value.

Despite these strengths, Tesco faces ongoing challenges. Discounters such as Aldi and Lidl continue to expand, while Asda has recently highlighted its willingness to sacrifice earnings to regain market share. This might be good for customers, but it’s likely that some parts of the market will suffer.

In response to mounting budget pressures — as a massive employer, Labour’s budget has had a profound impact on costs — and a shifting competitive landscape, the company is targeting a further £500m in cost reductions in 2025. This new drive builds on the £510m already saved last year.

What the metrics say

Tesco trades at a modest premium to some of its peers, but it offers a dominant market position, a strong dividend, and earnings growth. Tesco’s dividend yield is forecast to rise from 3.8% in 2026 to 4.4% by 2028, supported by strong cash generation and a conservative payout ratio. The shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 16, falling to 13.4 by 2027 as earnings per share are expected to grow steadily.

Looking ahead, Tesco’s scale, operational strength, and leadership position give it a clear edge in a challenging market. For investors seeking a blend of growth, income, and resilience, it’s certainly worthy of consideration. Personally, I’m not buying as it doesn’t fit the profile of stocks I’m looking for at the moment.