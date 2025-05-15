£10,000 invested in Tesco shares 1 month ago is now worth…

Tesco (LSE:TSCO) shares have surged in recent weeks. Over the past month, the share price has climbed 11.8%. This means that a hypothetical £10,000 investment made just one month ago would now be worth £11,180. That’s a gain of £1,180 in only four weeks. So in a market where reliable growth is hard to find, Tesco’s recent rally is turning heads.
What’s behind the positive performance?
Tesco’s share price has outpaced the broader FTSE 100, rising 17% over the past year. The latest jump comes follows a robust trading update and some positive industry news. This reassured investors about its ability to defend market share and maintain profitability despite fierce competition.
Tesco now commands 28.3% of the UK grocery market, its highest share in nearly a decade. The company’s latest results showed stronger-than-expected sales growth and a significant improvement in cash generation, with free cash flow reaching £1.8bn.
Grocery sales have also benefitted from a warmer spring period and a later Easter. According data from NielsenIQ (NIQ), total till sales at UK supermarkets rose 9.6% in the four weeks to 19 April. That’s a real boost.
Tesco offers scale
In the UK’s ultra-competitive grocery sector, scale’s a crucial advantage. Tesco’s vast network of over 4,500 stores and its dominant market share allow it to negotiate favourable terms with suppliers. This keeps prices competitive, and invest in product innovation. The company’s ‘Tesco Finest‘ premium range, for example, continues to attract shoppers looking for a mix of quality and value.
Despite these strengths, Tesco faces ongoing challenges. Discounters such as Aldi and Lidl continue to expand, while Asda has recently highlighted its willingness to sacrifice earnings to regain market share. This might be good for customers, but it’s likely that some parts of the market will suffer.
In response to mounting budget pressures — as a massive employer, Labour’s budget has had a profound impact on costs — and a shifting competitive landscape, the company is targeting a further £500m in cost reductions in 2025. This new drive builds on the £510m already saved last year.
What the metrics say
Tesco trades at a modest premium to some of its peers, but it offers a dominant market position, a strong dividend, and earnings growth. Tesco’s dividend yield is forecast to rise from 3.8% in 2026 to 4.4% by 2028, supported by strong cash generation and a conservative payout ratio. The shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 16, falling to 13.4 by 2027 as earnings per share are expected to grow steadily.
Looking ahead, Tesco’s scale, operational strength, and leadership position give it a clear edge in a challenging market. For investors seeking a blend of growth, income, and resilience, it’s certainly worthy of consideration. Personally, I’m not buying as it doesn’t fit the profile of stocks I’m looking for at the moment.