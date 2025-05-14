Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Burberry shares 10 years ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Burberry shares 10 years ago is now worth…

Burberry shares have surged today, reducing long-term investors’ losses. Could now be the time for me to buy the FTSE 250 firm?

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
British pound data

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A series of operational issues have put Burberry (LSE:BRBY) shares through the mill in recent years. It means someone who invested 10 years ago — back when the business was still listed on the FTSE 100 — would be nursing a nasty loss.

Had an investor put £10,000 in the now-FTSE 250 business on 14 May 2015, they would now have £5,528 sitting in their investment account. That represents a loss of 44.7%.

Thankfully, a stream of dividends during that time (excluding pandemic-hit 2020) would have taken the edge off. For the last 10 years, Burberry has delivered a total dividend of 408p per share.

This means a £10k investment a decade ago would have provided a total return of £7,841 or -21.6%.

But could the fashion giant be about to turn the corner and deliver solid returns looking ahead? Judging by Burberry’s share price surge on Wednesday (14 May), the broader market suggests the answer could be ‘yes.’

Another poor update

The FTSE 250 company is currently up almost 18% from Tuesday’s close, at 975p per share. This is despite it reporting another whopping sales drop for the last financial year (to March 2025).

At £2.5bn, revenues tanked 17% on a reported basis, or 15% at constant currencies. Comparable store sales plummeted across its regions, causing a 12% year-on-year fall at group level.

Trading was especially weak in Asia, where corresponding sales dipped 16%.

As a consequence, adjusted operating profit tanked 94% at actual exchange rates and 88% at constant currencies, to £26m. The business also swung to a pre-tax loss of £66m from a £383m profit the year before.

The company wasn’t exactly brimming with confidence for the current financial year, either. It stated that “the current macroeconomic environment has become more uncertain in light of geopolitical developments“.

It added that “we are still in the early stages of our turnaround“, and that its focus for fiscal 2026 “will be to build on the early progress we have made in reigniting brand desire, as a key requisite to growing the topline“.

Burberry predicted that margins will improve as plans to improve productivity and simplify the business continue.

Is it a buy?

So why has the firm’s share price surged, then? It’s chiefly down to better-than-expected sales towards the year’s end, which investors believe may show progress under its ‘Burberry Forward’ turnaround strategy.

Comparable store sales dropped 6% in the fourth quarter, but this still beat forecasts by around 2%. The company hopes measures like emphasising the Britishness of its brand; emphasising key outerwear lines; and accelerating cost savings will get it back on track.

But Burberry has a long way to go before it can prove any recovery is sustainable. And I feel the optimism that’s sent its share price through the roof is greatly premature.

The luxury goods market remains under substantial pressure as consumers dial back spending. And while tariff talk has died down for now, any fresh developments could keep shoppers’ purse strings tightened. Burberry is especially exposed to worsening trade wars as well given its huge reliance on China.

On top of this, Burberry operates in an unforgiving industry where competition among superbrands is intense. I’ll want to see more progress on the company’s brand and product strategy before buying in.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior woman and young girl help out in the greenhouse at the local farm.
Investing Articles

See how much income a £20k Stocks and Shares ISA could pay this year… and in 25 years

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones does the sums on a £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA to show how much passive income it could…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

I’m throwing every penny at today’s stock market recovery – I think it has further to run

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has gone all in on the stock market recovery, investing every penny at his disposal. Despite the recent…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

How to try and spot a bargain FTSE 100 share

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been shopping for FTSE 100 bargains amid market turbulence. Here are some of the key things he…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Is BP 1 of the best UK shares to buy right now?

| Stephen Wright

BP shares trade at a discount to their US counterparts and come with a 6.5% dividend yield. Is this an…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking money coins with virtual percentage icons
Investing Articles

Here’s what £10,000 in Rolls-Royce shares today could be worth in 2 years

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares are up 90% in the past year, and up 840% over five years. How long can that kind…

Read more »

Beach Sunset
Investing Articles

Here’s how much an investor needs in an ISA to earn over £900,000 by compounding dividends!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through some practical points as to how a long-term investor could aim to generate over £900k from…

Read more »

Three generation family are playing football together in a field. There are two boys, their father and their grandfather.
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in the FTSE 100 would pay a second income of…

| Ben McPoland

For investors looking to generate a second income from the stock market, the UK's blue-chip index still takes some beating.

Read more »

Middle aged businesswoman using laptop while working from home
US Stock

The S&P 500 is now up year-to-date! Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the sharp rally in the S&P 500 in recent weeks, but explains why cautious optimism is…

Read more »