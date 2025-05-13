Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10k invested in NatWest shares on the ‘Liberation Day’ dip is today worth…

£10k invested in NatWest shares on the ‘Liberation Day’ dip is today worth…

Harvey Jones looks at how NatWest shares have been knocked off course during recent market turbulence, but are now bouncing back at speed.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I've been a financial journalist since 1988. In that time, I've written regularly for national newspapers The Financial Times, The Times and Sunday Times, the Daily Telegraph and The Independent and Independent on Sunday. Today, I'm the personal finance editor of the Daily and Sunday Express. I also write regular investment articles for The National newspaper in Dubai. I've been writing for Motley Fool UK since 2007, producing thousands and thousands of stock reports in that time. My favourite investment quote? Warren Buffett's classic: "Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago." Let's go plant some trees!
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

NatWest (LSE: NWG) shares have rebounded at speed from the shock caused by US president Donald Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs.

When the FTSE 100 closed on 2 April, NatWest was trading at 463.5p. Then Trump announced his plan, and chaos ensured. By 9 April, the NatWest share price had slumped more than 11% to 411p.

Motley Fool UK urged readers to stay calm and consider buying the dip rather than selling in panic. It’s what we always do, every time there’s a panic, and pretty much every time it has paid off.

Timing the bottom is always guesswork, but anyone who got lucky and invested £10,000 near that trough would be up 18%, based on the current price of around 487p. Their £10k would now be worth around £11,800.

Momentum and recovery

Before Liberation Day, NatWest was happily rattling along. Measured over 12 months, its shares have surged 54%. 

Stretch that out to five years, and the gain rises to around 300%. That suggests this isn’t just a short-term bounce but part of a broader recovery story, accelerated in part by the government reducing its stake and returning more than 98% of the bank to private hands.

Despite that rally, the valuation still looks undemanding, with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 9.7. Dividends are another attraction. 

The trailing yield stands at 4.42%, while analysts expect to hit 5.92% in 2025 and 6.29% in 2026. NatWest has committed to returning around 50% of its profits via ordinary dividends from 2025, and will consider share buybacks too.

Q1 2025 results released on 2 May support the optimism. Profits beat expectations, jumping 36% to £1.25bn, while return on tangible equity hit an impressive 18.5%. Net interest margin, a key banking profit metric, edged up to 2.27%, while both lending and deposits grew. 

Dividends and buybacks

Nothing moves in a straight line, and there are still risks to consider. Another Trump tariff shock could easily inject fresh volatility into global markets. 

And while interest rates remain elevated today, there’s no guarantee they’ll stay that way. If inflation eases and central banks cut rates, NatWest’s net interest margins could retreat, putting pressure on profits.

The first quarter’s impairment charge of £189m also reminds us that defaults, while stable, remain a risk. 

NatWest expects to hit the upper end of its 2025 income and returns guidance, but these are still only projections. 

So what do the experts say? The 16 analysts covering the stock see a median 12-month share price of just over 361p. If they’re right, that’s a rise of around 13.7% from today. Combined with that forward yield, the total one-year return could approach 20%. But it’s still a forecast and contains plenty of guesswork.

A long-term opportunity

Of the 18 analysts following the stock, an impressive 14 rate NatWest a Strong Buy. Three say Hold, and just one calls it a Strong Sell. I’m not in that last camp. 

Despite its recent strong run, I think NatWest shares are still worth considering for investors seeking a blend of dividends and long-term growth. Not to make a quick profit, but as a reliable part of a well-balanced portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Is the FTSE 100 set to soar? Here are 3 ways to aim to cash in

| Alan Oscroft

My outlook for the FTSE 100 is definitely brightening as we get deeper into 2025. How can we make the…

Read more »

Tariffs and Global Economic Supply Chains
US Stock

£5,000 invested in Nvidia stock just before the tariff news is now worth…

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through the erratic movements in Nvidia stock over the past six weeks and reveals where an investor…

Read more »

Business manager working at a pub doing the accountancy and some paperwork using a laptop computer
Investing Articles

3 high-yield passive income stocks to consider buying right now

| Alan Oscroft

These stocks with big dividend yields look very tempting. Passive income investors could do well to consider taking the plunge.

Read more »

Handsome young non-binary androgynous guy, wearing make up, chatting on his smartphone, carrying shopping bags.
Investing Articles

Is a motley collection of businesses holding back this FTSE 100 stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explains why he's remained loyal to this FTSE 100 stock despite several of its businesses continuing to struggle…

Read more »

Businessman using pen drawing line for increasing arrow from 2024 to 2025
Investing Articles

3 top growth stocks driving wealth in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer shines a light on a trio of outperforming growth firms in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio. They're…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Here’s where analysts expect the Lloyds share price to be a year from now

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price has fared well so far in 2025. But with some big issues on the horizon, can…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

The S&P 500’s suddenly on fire! What’s going on?

| Ben McPoland

S&P 500 growth stock Tesla briefly returned to a $1trn valuation yesterday as the US index surged yet again. Ben…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Help! What am I to make of this FTSE 250 income stock?

| James Beard

Our writer looks at one particular FTSE 250 stock to explain why he’s sometimes frustrated with the financial information presented…

Read more »