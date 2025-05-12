Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s why some parts of the stock market rallied on Monday

Here’s why some parts of the stock market rallied on Monday

The stock market saw an uneven rally on Monday as companies with exposure to China surged on news coming out of trade talks in Switzerland.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for The Motley Fool UK and a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. He previously worked as a staff writer and editor, and holds a PhD in development studies, with academic contributions on global supply chains. He is currently ranked as the UK’s top independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation.
Published
| More on:
UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Parts of the UK stock market are rallying Monday (12 May), driven by a significant breakthrough in US-China trade relations. Over the weekend, both nations agreed to suspend most of their reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, slashing rates by 115%.

This means US tariffs on Chinese goods drop from 145% to 30%. Meanwhile China’s tariffs on US products fall from 125% to just 10%. It’s clearly a fairly notable de-escalation in trade tensions. These tariffs and tensions had weighed heavily on global markets and fuelled recession fears.

Renewed optimism

This thaw looks set to inject fresh optimism into equity markets worldwide. In the UK, part of the FTSE 100 surged, with mining and Asia-focused banking stocks leading the charge. Companies such as Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto posted gains of 4-6%. This reflects hopes that a more open trade environment will boost global demand for commodities and support their international revenues. 

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) and HSBC also climbed, benefiting from improved sentiment towards Asia and a stronger US dollar. The latter lifts the value of overseas earnings for many FTSE-listed multinationals.

Source: Hargreaves Lansdown

The significance of the tariff reductions cannot be overstated. Over the past six weeks, the tit-for-tat tariffs — which peaked at 145% on US imports from China and 125% on Chinese imports from the US — stoked fear in stock markets.

With supply chains disrupted, costs set to soar, and more inflation on the cards, the trade war looked set to deliver a global economic slowdown — and it still could. However, the 90-day pause and sharp tariff cuts signal a willingness on both sides to seek a longer-term solution, reducing the risk of a full-blown trade war and potentially averting a global downturn.

For UK investors, the rally should highlighted the interconnected nature of the FTSE 100. Miners, oil companies and banks — which represent a fair proportion of the index — often rise and fall on news relating to China.

One that stands out…

Of the aforementioned stocks, Standard Chartered stands out as an intriguing investment opportunity to consider. It offers exposure to Asia’s growth story and China’s evolving economy. The bank’s deep links to China are a key differentiator with its Hong Kong business delivered 21% income growth and 77% pre-tax profit growth in 2023, while its ‘corridor‘ business connecting China and Hong Kong grew 30%. 

Financially, Standard Chartered looks attractively valued. It trades at just 8.6 times forward earnings. This falls to 5.9 times by 2027. Meanwhile, it offers a rising dividend yield that could reach 3.7% by 2027. Recent results have been strong, with double-digit income growth in key divisions and robust capital returns to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

However, risks remain. The bank’s fortunes are closely tied to China and emerging markets, making it vulnerable to renewed trade tensions or a slowdown in China’s recovery. Credit impairments have risen. Geopolitical shocks could also impact earnings. It’s a stock I’ve been keeping a very close eye on. For now, I’m keeping my powder dry, but that could change if an entry point emerges.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Fox has no positions in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why did the AstraZeneca share price just fall, and what should we do?

| Alan Oscroft

The AstraZeneca share price just took a hit as President Trump announced a price war against the US pharmaceutical industry.

Read more »

US Tariffs street sign
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Barclays shares on ‘Liberation Day’ low is now worth…

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones looks at the damage done to Barclays' shares by Donald Trump's trade wars, and how the FTSE 100…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

At what point does it make sense for me to buy Aston Martin as a value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith wonders if this FTSE 250 company qualifies for inclusion as a value stock, or if current troubles make…

Read more »

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock’s up 31% in the past month and I think it’s just the beginning

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a hot FTSE 250 stock that's charging higher based on strong momentum from its latest trading…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

2 top dividend stocks to consider for passive income in May

| Ben McPoland

Our writer thinks these two shares are well worth checking out for investors targeting a growing stream of passive income…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

53% under its fair value, should investors consider buying this FTSE 100 banking gem right now?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 bank looks extremely undervalued to me following a shift in its key banking strategy towards fee-based rather…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Under £25 now, Shell’s share price looks cheap to me anywhere below £66.43!

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has fallen a lot recently, but this may indicate a bargain to be had. I took a…

Read more »

UK supporters with flag
Investing Articles

5 FTSE 100 shares driving wealth in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Many FTSE 100 shares are doing very well this year in the face of upheaval. Ben McPoland highlights a cheap…

Read more »