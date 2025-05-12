Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Tesco shares just a fortnight ago is already worth…

£10,000 invested in Tesco shares just a fortnight ago is already worth…

Tesco shares went through a sharp wobble a couple of weeks ago, but here’s a look at what’s happened to the price since then.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Tesco (LSE: TSCO) shares hit the skids in mid-March. And by the time the UK’s biggest supermarket chain posted full-year results on 10 April, we were looking at a 20% fall from February’s 52-week high. That included a 6% drop on the day of the results, which were mixed at best.

But anyone who invested £10,000 on that day could already be looking at an investment worth £11,780. What can we learn from that?

I’m becoming increasingly convinced that UK investing sentiment might be turning to a new rule of thumb for disappointing news days: sell first, think later. And that suggests ‘buy on the dips’ might not be a bad tactic — with some key cautions.

Short-term gloom

The global trade shock set in motion by US President Trump’s tariff policies hit the outlook for economies globally. Tesco doesn’t sell in the US, so it shouldn’t be directly affected by any recession that might happen there — as economists are increasingly warning could happen. But trade wars would affect the UK economy too, and that’s bad news.

And in the UK, Tesco spoke of “a further increase in the competitive intensity of the UK market“. It seems supermarket price wars are on again. The company now expects “adjusted operating profit of between £2.7bn and £3.0bn” in the 2025/26 year, compared to the £3.1bn reported for 2024/25.

Market share

The latest data from Kantar in April showed a further slowing in supermarket sales growth. And it’s times like this that give the cut-price sellers the edge and help them claw back market share from the big operators, right? Well, wrong, it seems. Against a background of weakening sales across the sector, Tesco has increased its market share to 27.9% of the UK’s groceries market.

Smaller and nimbler firms might be able to capture the headlines from time to time. But you know what the market leaders have? They have the financial muscle to fight it out and emerge as winners. How often has Tesco been written off in the face of UK newcomers like Lidl and Aldi? So far, the rumours of its demise have been exaggerated every time.

What should we do?

Does the idea of buying on the dips sound dangerously close to trying to time the market? Well, buying just because a share price has fallen can be a risky thing to do. And history shows that investors who try to predict the dips tend to end up losing money, a fair bit of it in trading costs.

But if we’ve already done our research on a company? And we decide we like its long-term prospects and are thinking of buying anyway? That’s when we can use price dips to our advantage.

Tesco is on an undemanding forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15, dropping to 12 by 2027 on current forecasts. The 3.6% forecast dividend yield might not be the FTSE 100‘s biggest. But it’s decent and I expect it to be progressive in the coming years.

Tesco is still one I think long-term investors should consider, especially on any further dips.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

9.6% yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for Glencore shares to 2027!

| Royston Wild

At nearly 10%, Glencore shares have one of the largest dividend yields on the FTSE 100. Here's why they could…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA: how long would it take to reach £1 million?

| Ben McPoland

This writer considers how long it would take an investor to reach a seven-figure sum by maxing out their Stocks…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

UK bonds: a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

| Stephen Wright

Gilts are offering some very attractive yields at the moment. But Stephen Wright thinks passive income investors could still do…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 99%, this stock has been crushed by AI and is now a penny share!

| Ben McPoland

Chegg has gone from being a fast-growth tech stock to a penny share trading for less than $1 in the…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Could this rapidly growing coffee stock be the next Warren Buffett-style winner?

| Mark Hartley

Discover why a fast-growing US coffee chain could be the next big US growth stock, with similarities to stocks picked…

Read more »

Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.
Investing Articles

2 high-yielding dividend stocks I continue to double down on

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie explores two FTSE 350 high-yielding dividend stocks he's been snapping up in the last few weeks for his…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Investing Articles

Why did the AstraZeneca share price just fall, and what should we do?

| Alan Oscroft

The AstraZeneca share price just took a hit as President Trump announced a price war against the US pharmaceutical industry.

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why some parts of the stock market rallied on Monday

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market saw an uneven rally on Monday as companies with exposure to China surged on news coming out…

Read more »