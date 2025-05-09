Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s the point of investing in Vodafone, the FTSE 100’s 31st most valuable stock?

What’s the point of investing in Vodafone, the FTSE 100’s 31st most valuable stock?

Our writer’s becoming increasingly frustrated with the share price performance of this FTSE 100 stock that was once the most valuable on the index.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London

Image source: Vodafone Group plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the past 12 months, the share price of Vodafone (LSE:VOD), the FTSE 100 telecoms giant, has fluctuated between 62.4p and 79.5p. This is a relatively narrow range and, as a shareholder, I find this lack of movement extremely frustrating.

But some people won’t be too bothered by this. They buy shares for passive income and are more interested in receiving dividends than achieving capital growth. However, in recent times, I think income investors will also be disappointed.

Shareholder returns

In respect of Vodafone’s March 2018 financial year (FY18), a dividend of 15.07 euro cents was declared. The next year it was cut to 9 euro cents. For FY25, it’s been halved to 4.5 euro cents.

Based on current (7 May) exchange rates, it means the stock’s yielding 5.3%. This puts it in the top 20% of FTSE 100 dividend payers, which is pretty good. However, its above-average yield has more to do with its stagnant share price than its generous dividend.

And I have to remind myself that my personal yield is much lower because I first took a position when the share price was close to 100p.

Admittedly, the company’s tried to soften the blow by announcing a series of share buybacks. Since 15 May 2024, its spent nearly €2bn on the company’s shares. And what’s happened to the share price? It’s fallen 2.4%.

Personally, I would rather have the cash in my hand. And I think it’s a reminder that if a company’s stock has fallen out of favour with investors, it’s a waste of money reducing the number of shares in issue. The cash would be better used elsewhere.

Why bother?

So far, I haven’t painted a particularly rosy picture. Meanwhile, the share price appears stuck and the dividend’s 50% lower than it was a year ago.

So it begs two questions. First, what’s the point of investing? Second, should I sell?

Indeed, the situation in which I find myself reminds me of one of Warren Buffett’s famous quotes: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks”.

A possible valuation

But I think there’s some evidence to suggest that the stock’s undervalued. On 20 May, the company’s due to report its FY25 results. These are expected to disclose EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) of €11bn (£9.4bn). This means the group’s valued at around 1.9 times EBITDAaL.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, a typical earnings multiple for a vertically-integrated telecoms group is six. Apply this to Vodafone and its share price should be over three times higher.

Difficult times

However, the group faces some challenges. Due to a change in law on the bundling of television contracts in Germany — its biggest market — it’s losing customers.

The group’s also going through a period of transition and has sold some of its non-core divisions. This makes it difficult to know what a slimmer Vodafone will look like although, positively, most of the sales proceeds are being used to reduce the group’s significant debt burden.

But I admit my patience is wearing thin. However for now, I’m going to hold on to my shares in the hope that others will soon agree that the group’s presently undervalued.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Phoenix shares 10 years ago would have generated passive income of…  

| Harvey Jones

Shares in this FTSE 100 insurance giant have done poorly over the last decade. Harvey Jones wonders if super-sized passive…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This brilliant FTSE income share just paid me £458 for doing absolutely nothing – I love it!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is sending some love to high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend income share M&G today in return for it sending…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Palantir (PLTR) stock for my ISA in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Palantir stock's flying in 2025, having risen almost 60% already. Should Edward Sheldon take the plunge and buy the growth…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Drowning in debt amid falling oil prices, can the BP share price recover?

| Andrew Mackie

By far the worst-performing of the oil majors, Andrew Mackie assesses just what it will take to kick life back…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

As Cash ISA changes approach, is now the time to buy UK shares for long-term wealth?

| Royston Wild

Changes to the Individual Savings Account (ISA) could present an unexpected opportunity to try to get richer with UK shares.

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ isn’t a fan of UK shares (except this one)

| James Beard

Terry Smith, founder and CEO of Fundsmith, has been described as a 'British Warren Buffett'. But he’s not that keen…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Shell shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Shell shares have delivered a solid return over the past decade. But can the FTSE 100 share keep performing as…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 UK share bargains to consider for an ISA in May!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares look cheap based on predicted earnings. Here's why I think they're worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »