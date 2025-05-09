What’s the point of investing in Vodafone, the FTSE 100’s 31st most valuable stock?

Our writer’s becoming increasingly frustrated with the share price performance of this FTSE 100 stock that was once the most valuable on the index.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Over the past 12 months, the share price of Vodafone (LSE:VOD), the FTSE 100 telecoms giant, has fluctuated between 62.4p and 79.5p. This is a relatively narrow range and, as a shareholder, I find this lack of movement extremely frustrating.

But some people won’t be too bothered by this. They buy shares for passive income and are more interested in receiving dividends than achieving capital growth. However, in recent times, I think income investors will also be disappointed.

Shareholder returns

In respect of Vodafone’s March 2018 financial year (FY18), a dividend of 15.07 euro cents was declared. The next year it was cut to 9 euro cents. For FY25, it’s been halved to 4.5 euro cents.

Based on current (7 May) exchange rates, it means the stock’s yielding 5.3%. This puts it in the top 20% of FTSE 100 dividend payers, which is pretty good. However, its above-average yield has more to do with its stagnant share price than its generous dividend.

And I have to remind myself that my personal yield is much lower because I first took a position when the share price was close to 100p.

Admittedly, the company’s tried to soften the blow by announcing a series of share buybacks. Since 15 May 2024, its spent nearly €2bn on the company’s shares. And what’s happened to the share price? It’s fallen 2.4%.

Personally, I would rather have the cash in my hand. And I think it’s a reminder that if a company’s stock has fallen out of favour with investors, it’s a waste of money reducing the number of shares in issue. The cash would be better used elsewhere.

Why bother?

So far, I haven’t painted a particularly rosy picture. Meanwhile, the share price appears stuck and the dividend’s 50% lower than it was a year ago.

So it begs two questions. First, what’s the point of investing? Second, should I sell?

Indeed, the situation in which I find myself reminds me of one of Warren Buffett’s famous quotes: “Should you find yourself in a chronically leaking boat, energy devoted to changing vessels is likely to be more productive than energy devoted to patching leaks”.

A possible valuation

But I think there’s some evidence to suggest that the stock’s undervalued. On 20 May, the company’s due to report its FY25 results. These are expected to disclose EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) of €11bn (£9.4bn). This means the group’s valued at around 1.9 times EBITDAaL.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers, a typical earnings multiple for a vertically-integrated telecoms group is six. Apply this to Vodafone and its share price should be over three times higher.

Difficult times

However, the group faces some challenges. Due to a change in law on the bundling of television contracts in Germany — its biggest market — it’s losing customers.

The group’s also going through a period of transition and has sold some of its non-core divisions. This makes it difficult to know what a slimmer Vodafone will look like although, positively, most of the sales proceeds are being used to reduce the group’s significant debt burden.

But I admit my patience is wearing thin. However for now, I’m going to hold on to my shares in the hope that others will soon agree that the group’s presently undervalued.