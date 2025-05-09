Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be the starting point for a life-changing ISA

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be the starting point for a life-changing ISA

Britons who invest consistently and use the power of compounding can turn a relatively small savings account into a mega ISA portfolio.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for The Motley Fool UK and a regular contributor to a range of business and economics publications. He previously worked as a staff writer and editor, and holds a PhD in development studies, with academic contributions on global supply chains. He is currently ranked as the UK’s top independent stock picker, according to Stockomendation.
Published
| More on:
Little girl helping her Grandad plant tomatoes in a greenhouse in his garden.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Millions of us use a Stocks and Shares ISA as a way to improve our financial situation. The ISA is a vehicle for investing, but allows us to generate returns without paying any capital gains or dividend tax.

So what does a life-changing ISA mean? Well, I’m referring to one where we can generate a significant passive or second income. With just £3,000, an investor can’t generate a significant passive income in the near term, but there’s hope for the future.

Investing for the long run

Building a life-changing ISA’s rarely about quick wins. It’s about patience, discipline, and harnessing the power of compounding. By making consistent contributions — even modest ones over many years — investors can transform small sums into substantial wealth.

The magic lies in compounding. This is when our investment returns themselves start generating returns and growth accelerates over time. For example, regularly investing £3,000 a year and reinvesting all dividends can, over decades, snowball into a sizeable pot, thanks to this ‘returns on returns’ effect. The longer the time horizon, the more pronounced the impact.

Consistency is key. Missing years or stopping contributions can drastically reduce the final outcome. Even if markets wobble in the short term, sticking with the plan and letting compounding do its work has historically been a proven route to wealth creation.

This is why starting early and staying invested matters so much. With a Stocks and Shares ISA, all gains are shielded from tax, further boosting the compounding effect. Over the long run, steady investing and reinvestment can turn today’s small steps into tomorrow’s financial freedom.

Growth and diversification

For novice investors seeking an easy route to diversification, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) stands out as an interesting opportunity to consider. The trust pools money from thousands of investors to buy stakes in over 90 companies worldwide, providing instant exposure to a basket of innovative businesses

Its managers focus on disruptive growth companies – think Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and a host of private tech giants like SpaceX and ByteDance. This gives investors access to opportunities often out of reach for individuals. This broad spread helps smooth out the bumps so if one holding underperforms, others can pick up the slack.

Over the past decade, Scottish Mortgage has delivered FTSE 100-beating returns, although it’s not without risk because performance can be volatile, especially when tech stocks fall out of favour. Moreover, the trust uses gearing (borrowing) in an attempt to amplify growth. The issue is that this can also amplify losses when its holdings fall in value.

Still, for those looking to diversify beyond the UK and tap into global growth trends, Scottish Mortgage offers professional management, access to unlisted firms, and a proven long-term approach.

For beginners, it’s a simple, one-stop way to add both growth potential and diversification to an ISA or portfolio. Personally, I continue to add this one to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Fox has positions in Nvidia and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

This brilliant FTSE income share just paid me £458 for doing absolutely nothing – I love it!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is sending some love to high-yielding FTSE 100 dividend income share M&G today in return for it sending…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Should I buy Palantir (PLTR) stock for my ISA in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Palantir stock's flying in 2025, having risen almost 60% already. Should Edward Sheldon take the plunge and buy the growth…

Read more »

Workers at Whiting refinery, US
Investing Articles

Drowning in debt amid falling oil prices, can the BP share price recover?

| Andrew Mackie

By far the worst-performing of the oil majors, Andrew Mackie assesses just what it will take to kick life back…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

As Cash ISA changes approach, is now the time to buy UK shares for long-term wealth?

| Royston Wild

Changes to the Individual Savings Account (ISA) could present an unexpected opportunity to try to get richer with UK shares.

Read more »

Emma Raducanu for Vodafone billboard animation at Piccadilly Circus, London
Investing Articles

What’s the point of investing in Vodafone, the FTSE 100’s 31st most valuable stock?

| James Beard

Our writer’s becoming increasingly frustrated with the share price performance of this FTSE 100 stock that was once the most…

Read more »

Lady taking a carton of Ben & Jerry's ice cream from a supermarket's freezer
Investing Articles

‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’ isn’t a fan of UK shares (except this one)

| James Beard

Terry Smith, founder and CEO of Fundsmith, has been described as a 'British Warren Buffett'. But he’s not that keen…

Read more »

Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Shell shares 10 years ago is now worth…

| Royston Wild

Shell shares have delivered a solid return over the past decade. But can the FTSE 100 share keep performing as…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

2 UK share bargains to consider for an ISA in May!

| Royston Wild

These UK shares look cheap based on predicted earnings. Here's why I think they're worth considering for a Stocks and…

Read more »