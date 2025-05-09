Britons who invest consistently and use the power of compounding can turn a relatively small savings account into a mega ISA portfolio.

£3,000 in savings? Here’s how it could be the starting point for a life-changing ISA

Millions of us use a Stocks and Shares ISA as a way to improve our financial situation. The ISA is a vehicle for investing, but allows us to generate returns without paying any capital gains or dividend tax.

So what does a life-changing ISA mean? Well, I’m referring to one where we can generate a significant passive or second income. With just £3,000, an investor can’t generate a significant passive income in the near term, but there’s hope for the future.

Investing for the long run

Building a life-changing ISA’s rarely about quick wins. It’s about patience, discipline, and harnessing the power of compounding. By making consistent contributions — even modest ones over many years — investors can transform small sums into substantial wealth.

The magic lies in compounding. This is when our investment returns themselves start generating returns and growth accelerates over time. For example, regularly investing £3,000 a year and reinvesting all dividends can, over decades, snowball into a sizeable pot, thanks to this ‘returns on returns’ effect. The longer the time horizon, the more pronounced the impact.

Consistency is key. Missing years or stopping contributions can drastically reduce the final outcome. Even if markets wobble in the short term, sticking with the plan and letting compounding do its work has historically been a proven route to wealth creation.

This is why starting early and staying invested matters so much. With a Stocks and Shares ISA, all gains are shielded from tax, further boosting the compounding effect. Over the long run, steady investing and reinvestment can turn today’s small steps into tomorrow’s financial freedom.

Growth and diversification

For novice investors seeking an easy route to diversification, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE:SMT) stands out as an interesting opportunity to consider. The trust pools money from thousands of investors to buy stakes in over 90 companies worldwide, providing instant exposure to a basket of innovative businesses.

Its managers focus on disruptive growth companies – think Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and a host of private tech giants like SpaceX and ByteDance. This gives investors access to opportunities often out of reach for individuals. This broad spread helps smooth out the bumps so if one holding underperforms, others can pick up the slack.

Over the past decade, Scottish Mortgage has delivered FTSE 100-beating returns, although it’s not without risk because performance can be volatile, especially when tech stocks fall out of favour. Moreover, the trust uses gearing (borrowing) in an attempt to amplify growth. The issue is that this can also amplify losses when its holdings fall in value.

Still, for those looking to diversify beyond the UK and tap into global growth trends, Scottish Mortgage offers professional management, access to unlisted firms, and a proven long-term approach.

For beginners, it’s a simple, one-stop way to add both growth potential and diversification to an ISA or portfolio. Personally, I continue to add this one to my portfolio.