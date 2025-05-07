Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What’s going on with Standard Chartered shares?

What’s going on with Standard Chartered shares?

Standard Chartered shares have endured considerable volatility in recent weeks. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the banking group.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Thoughtful man using his phone while riding on a train and looking through the window

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN) shares have bounced all over the place in recent months. In January, I suggested that the developing economies-focused bank was undervalued. It went on to deliver some impressive results and pushed higher before Trump’s tariffs took global markets by surprise. Let’s take a closer look.

Business continues to perform

The bank delivered a standout first quarter, beating profit expectations with pre-tax profit rising to $2.1bn, up from $1.9bn a year earlier. This represented a 13% increase. Earnings per share (EPS) jumped 19% year-on-year, and diluted EPS climbed even higher at 21%. 

This performance was underpinned by double-digit income growth in its Wealth Solutions (up 28%), Global Markets (up 14%), and Global Banking (up 17%) divisions. The wealth management arm in particular, saw a boom as clients sought advice and products amid market unrest and global volatility.

Moreover, operating income reached $5.4bn, a 12% year-on-year increase when excluding notable items. Importantly, non-interest income, driven by wealth management and investment products, was a key growth engine. This offset modest growth in net interest income.

Strong results have been compounded by a rewarding share buyback policy. The company announced a $1.5bn buyback in February, thanks to strong 2024 earnings. Management remains committed to returning at least $8bn to shareholders between 2024 and 2026.

Fundamentally sound, but risk builds

Standard Chartered’s a fundamentally strong business. The bank’s CET1 capital ratio — a crucial metric for assessing the financial health and stability of banks — stood at 13.8% at the end of March, a slight dip from 14.2% at year-end, mainly reflecting the buyback.

Management’s also set its sights on reducing costs. The ‘Fit for Growth‘ programme launched in 2024 is expected to deliver $1.5bn in savings over three years. This focus on operational efficiency aims to support margins and maintain competitiveness, especially as the bank continues to invest in high-growth markets across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

This is important, but every now and then, life gives you lemons. The imposition of new US trade tariffs and retaliatory measures from China have heightened global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Although the most recent tariffs narrowly missed the Q1 reporting period, Standard Chartered’s Asia-focused business model makes it particularly sensitive to escalating trade tensions.

This compounds growing credit impairment charges, which rose 24% to $219m. This reflected higher delinquencies in retail and digital lending portfolios and increased provisions for potential losses amid the uncertain environment.

The bottom line

Despite the challenges, investors may still find value in Standard Chartered’s earnings forecast. The company’s currently trading at 8.6 times forward earnings, and this is expected to fall to 5.9 times by 2027. That’s remarkably attractive. This is complemented by a 2.9% forward dividend that rises to 3.5% by 2027.

The issue, of course, is geopolitics and global economic growth. Currently, guidance for 2025 and 2026 remains unchanged, with management targeting a return on tangible equity approaching 13% by 2026 and maintaining confidence in the bank’s ability to deliver sustainable value. However, US trade policy could change this.

Personally, I’m keeping a very close eye on this stock. It could be a bargain, or a disaster.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Lloyds shares 1 month ago is now worth…

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares are increasingly popular among investors, with the stock surging over the past two years. However, volatility has been…

Read more »

Businessman hand flipping wooden block cube from 2024 to 2025 on coins
Investing Articles

Here’s why 2025 could be a make or break year for Tesla stock

| Dr. James Fox

Tesla stock's still richly valued despite losing almost half its market cap. Dr James Fox explains why it really has…

Read more »

British pound data
Investing Articles

£10,000 invested in Marks and Spencer shares before the cyberattack is now worth…

| Charlie Carman

A hacking group's ransomware attack is hurting Marks and Spencer shares. Here's why investors should now tread cautiously with the…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Should Berkshire Hathaway still be on my list of shares to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As shares in Warren Buffett’s company fall on news of the CEO’s retirement, is this an opportunity to buy or…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 retail stock investors should consider right now

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall has his eye on J Sainsbury as a shareholder-friendly FTSE 100 retail stock that is trading cheaply compared…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Legal & General shares yield 9% but trade at a 10-year low! Are they a deadly value trap?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones loves all the dividend income he's getting from Legal & General shares, but he's starting to get a…

Read more »

Pakistani multi generation family sitting around a table in a garden in Middlesbourgh, North East of England.
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares a month ago is now worth…

| Andrew Mackie

Barclays has been a terrific investment over the past month as well as over the last year. But can its…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

What should we do about Berkshire Hathaway stock now Warren Buffett is retiring?

| Alan Oscroft

Warren Buffett is to step down from Berkshire Hathway at the end of the current year, after an amazing 60…

Read more »