Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the dividend forecast for Barclays shares through to 2027!

Here’s the dividend forecast for Barclays shares through to 2027!

Should dividend investors consider buying Barclays shares to hold for the next few years? Royston Wild looks at the FTSE bank.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up image depicting a woman in her 70s taking British bank notes from her colourful leather wallet.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Banks are typically popular stocks for investors seeking a reliable passive income. Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares, however, have been largely disappointing for dividend chasers over the past decade.

Cash rewards at the FTSE 100 bank were cut and then frozen around the middle of the 2010s. This reflected efforts to mend its balance sheet and the costs of vast restructuring.

Barclays then reduced cash rewards around the time of the pandemic after the Bank of England called on banks to preserve capital.

Source: dividenddata.co.uk

Things have been better since then, however, with dividends rising steadily since 2022. This includes a solid 5% hike in 2024, to 8.4p per share.

But with economic storm clouds gathering, can the bank keep its progressive dividend policy going? And should investors consider buying Barclays shares today?

Mixed bag

Banks are highly sensitive to broader economic conditions. So with the US flirting with recession and its home UK market struggling for growth, Barclays faces a double whammy of sinking revenues and rising impairment charges.

Yet despite this threat, City analysts aren’t expecting Barclays to stop raising shareholder payouts. In fact, dividend growth is tipped to accelerate through to 2027, and even hit double-digit percentages in that time:

YearDividend per shareDividend growthDividend yield
20259.15p8.9%3.1%
202610.21p11.6%3.4%
202711.82p15.8%4%

Yet despite that expected growth, the yields on Barclays’ forecasted dividends aren’t half as impressive.

As the table shows, these are in and around the FTSE 100 long-term average of 3%-4%. And the yield for 2025 is also below the index’s forward average of around 3.7%.

Robust estimates

But unlike with many UK shares, current dividend forecasts are built on solid foundations, even factoring in current macroeconomic uncertainty.

For the next three years, dividends on Barclays shares are covered between 4.5 times and 5 times by expected earnings. Any reading of 2 times and above typically provides a wide margin of safety.

On top of this, the bank has a robust balance sheet it can use to support dividends even if profits significantly underwhelm. Its CET1 capital ratio, a measure of solvency, was 13.9% at the end of March, at the upper end of a targeted 13%-14%.

Are Barclays shares a buy?

Based on these figures, then, Barclays shares could be considered by some as a solid-if-unspectacular buy for dividends. Better-than-expected financials last week may have boosted investor appetite still further.

These showed income and pre-tax profits up 11% and 19%, respectively, in quarter one. This was thanks to strong trading at Barclays’ investment bank, where conditions may remain positive if financial market volatility persists.

However, last week’s update more worryingly also showed rising challenges at the firm’s core retail operations. Flagging “heightened uncertainty in the near-term macroeconomic outlook [and] especially in the US“, the bank booked £643m of bad loans in quarter one. This was up from £513m a year earlier.

Barclays also faces weaker loan demand as consumers across the UK and US scale back spending. Rising market competition poses a substantial danger too.

All this could significantly impact Barclays’ share price, I fear, and offset the benefit of those healthy dividends. So, on balance, I think investors should consider other UK shares for passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
US Stock

3 of the best pieces of advice from Warren Buffett’s final annual meeting

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews some of the highlights from Warren Buffett's final conference and details investing lessons that everyone can learn…

Read more »

Content white businesswoman being congratulated by colleagues at her retirement party
Investing Articles

The Card Factory share price sinks after reporting its 2025 results

| James Beard

Our writer considers why the Card Factory share price responded negatively to this morning’s results announcement and latest trading update.

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to consider buying in May [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

£10k invested in Vodafone shares a decade ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Despite paying big dividends, Vodafone shares have produced negative overall returns over the last decade meaning investors have lost money.

Read more »

Mature black woman at home texting on her cell phone while sitting on the couch
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are piling into BP shares for a 7% yield. Is that a smart move?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

BP shares have tanked and the dividend yield's risen. Could there be a great opportunity here for long-term investors?

Read more »

Side of boat fuelled by gas to liquids, advertising Shell GTL Fuel
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I think the Shell share price fell on rumours the group wants to buy BP

| James Beard

The Shell share price responded negatively after newspaper stories emerged claiming that the energy giant’s considering buying its smaller rival.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 20% over the year, is GSK’s share price a stunning bargain after its Q1 results?

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has fallen significantly in the past 12 months, but this could mean it looks a major bargain…

Read more »

Black woman using smartphone at home, watching stock charts.
Investing Articles

Is this an unmissable opportunity to buy Berkshire Hathaway shares?

| Dr. James Fox

Berkshire Hathaway shares dropped 5% on Monday, 5 May, after Warren Buffett surprised investors, announcing his retirement at the AGM.

Read more »