I broke my 2025 Stocks and Shares ISA plan by buying this stock while it was down 60%

Our writer explains why he just added to a big loser to his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio, despite it going against one of his investing principles.

Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

At the start of the year, I decided I would avoid doubling down on my losing ISA investments. In other words, those holdings in my Stocks and Shares ISA that had taken a big plunge.

Specifically, I had been cut by a couple of falling knives called Diageo and Moderna. My strategy was to return to backing proven winners and companies on an upwards trajectory.

But four months into the year, I’ve just broken this plan. How so? Well, I added to my holding in healthcare giant Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), which had fallen 60% in 10 months.

Here, I’ll explain why.

A still-growing business

Returning to Diageo and Moderna, these were companies I thought had exciting long-term futures (in premium spirits and mRNA technology respectively).

However, their near-term prospects looked cloudy, with weakening sales. Consequently, there was a lot of pessimism surrounding the pair, which I thought was overdone. But I underestimated the severity of their operational challenges and both stocks kept falling lower after I doubled down.

By contrast, Novo Nordisk is a leader in diabetes and GLP-1 weight-loss medicines — two areas that are still growing strongly. This year, the company’s revenue is expected to increase 18% to around $52bn, with a similar rise in earnings per share.

Looking further ahead, forecasts have revenue topping $70bn by 2028. Therefore, this doesn’t appear to be a company whose growth trajectory is in any real peril.

So why on earth did the stock plunge 60% inside one year?

Rising competition

The chief culprit is Eli Lilly, the company’s arch-rival in the lucrative GLP-1 weight-loss treatment space. While Novo Nordisk currently holds a market-leading position through its blockbuster injectable drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, Eli Lilly is winning the race to commercialise a daily weight-loss pill.

In short then, the market’s worried about rising competition. This largely explains why the stock has crashed, though uncertainty around tariffs also continues to weigh on the overall pharmaceutical sector.

Turning to telehealth platforms

To shore up its market position in the here and now, Novo recently signed deals with US digital health providers to sell Wegovy at discounted prices through their platforms.

Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk is selling the treatment at starting prices of $499 a month on its own direct-to-consumer online pharmacy (NovoCare). This should help keep sales high, though margins could take a bit of a hit due to the discounted prices.

Attractive valuation

The stock’s risen nearly 10% since I broke my ISA vow and topped up at $60. However, it’s still trading at just 14 times forecast earnings for 2026. That looks very cheap to me, despite the rising competitive threat from Eli Lilly.

According to forecasts from the World Obesity Federation, the number of obese adults will hit around 1.53bn by 2035. So the addressable market here is simply enormous. This could see sales of GLP-1 drugs for type 2 diabetes and obesity rise above $150bn in the 2030s, up from around $50bn last year. And reports say these treatments are finally set to be recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in August.

Fact is, it’s unlikely Eli Lilly will totally corner this massive market. So I see Novo Nordisk stock as a cheap way for me to invest in this global mega-trend.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Moderna and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc, Moderna, and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

