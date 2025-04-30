Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This beaten-down FTSE 250 stock trades at a 10-year low and yields a stunning 12%!

This beaten-down FTSE 250 stock trades at a 10-year low and yields a stunning 12%!

Harvey Jones is staggered by the astonishing yield on offer from this FTSE 250 stock. It’s a mind-boggling rate of income and might be sustainable.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This FTSE 250 stock first caught my attention in the early days of my investing life. Around 15 years ago, I was tempted to buy emerging market-focused investment manager Ashmore Group (LSE: ASHM). The BRICs were in fashion as investors felt Brazil, Russia, India and China were about to reshape the global economy.

That didn’t quite pan out. The 2008 financial crisis began in the West but hit emerging markets hard. Since then, progress has been patchy. While China and India have battled on, Latin America has been inconsistent and Russia is cut off from Western finance. Overall, returns haven’t kept pace with expectations.

That’s been a major drag on Ashmore. Its shares now trade at a 10-year low. Over five years, they’re down a brutal 65%, including a 24% fall over the last 12 months alone.

In March, there was a brief flicker of optimism. Broker UBS upgraded the stock to from Neutral to Buy, nudging its price target up to 180p (it’s just under 144p today). UBS pointed to improving fund flows, investor rotation away from US markets, and an appealing valuation.

Hopes of a recovery dashed

It also highlighted that institutional allocations to emerging market debt and equities were at multi-decade lows, but that inflows could soon return. The feelgood factor didn’t last.

A month later, Ashmore revealed a fresh round of institutional redemptions. Assets under management fell 5% in Q1 2025 to $46.2bn. Despite a positive investment performance of $1.3bn, the firm saw $3.9bn pulled out.

The board insisted this wasn’t part of a broader trend and said interest in its strategies remains healthy. It also suggested that growing stock market volatility, a weaker dollar and shifts in global fiscal policy could lift emerging markets in the months ahead. Hope springs eternal.

Yet it’s true that the strong US dollar has inflicted pain on developing countries for years, with many weighed down by dollar-denominated debt. If inflation cools and interest rates ease, Ashmore’s portfolio performance could improve. Those remain big ‘ifs’ though.

Ashmore pays a mighty dividend

The valuation now looks low, with the shares trading on a price-to-earnings ratio just over 10. That potentially offers scope for growth, if we get it.

While waiting, investors can pocket a huge dividend. The yield’s a striking 12%. Of course, that comes with risk. The dividend has been frozen at 16.9p for the last four years and inflation has taken a bite out of its real value. Still, it hasn’t been cut, which is something.

The 10 analysts currently offering 12-month price forecasts have pencilled in a median target of 152.6p. If correct, that’s a modest 6% rise from today. Combined with the dividend, the potential total return edges up to 18%. Not bad, if everything goes to plan. There’s an awful lot of ‘ifs’ in this article though.

Forecasts are rarely reliable even in calm markets, never mind during today’s turbulence. Dividends can be cut too. Having looked at the stock closely, the valuation, yield and long-term emerging markets story are enticing.

But after years as a potential recovery story, I think only bold and brave long-term investors should consider buying Ashmore today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

3 beaten-down shares to consider buying before the next bull market

| Stephen Wright

Instead of waiting for stocks to start moving higher, Stephen Wright thinks investors should look for shares that might be…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

UK investors piled into these S&P 500 stocks during the Liberation Day sell-off…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer wasn't surprised to see AJ Bell investors buying into the S&P 500 earlier this month, though one popular…

Read more »

UK coloured flags waving above large crowd on a stadium sport match.
Investing Articles

A stunning 10% dividend-yield stock to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones says Stocks and Shares ISA investors should consider FTSE 250 fund manager aberdeen, a recovery stock that pays…

Read more »

UK financial background: share prices and stock graph overlaid on an image of the Union Jack
Investing Articles

Here’s why the AstraZeneca share price dipped 3.7% in the FTSE 100 today

| Ben McPoland

Despite AstraZeneca’s falling share price today, this writer believes the London-listed pharmaceutical giant could be worth a closer look.

Read more »

Photo of a man going through financial problems
Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 3 growth stocks to consider buying in today’s dip. Here they are!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones wants to use the stock market sell-off to buy some great value growth stocks and decided to call…

Read more »

Serious thinking young woman
Investing Articles

Are Associated British Food shares now one of the FTSE 100’s greatest bargains?

| Royston Wild

Associated British Food (ABF) shares have slumped on news of tough retail conditions. Is the FTSE 100 stock now too…

Read more »

Businessman hand stacking up arrow on wooden block cubes
Growth Shares

Putting £450 in the stock market each month could be worth this much in a decade

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains which sectors could offer high growth potential for the coming decade and how to make the stock…

Read more »

Finger clicking a button marked 'Buy' on a keyboard
Investing Articles

As H1 results send the Associated British Foods (ABF) share price down 8%, is it time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

This blip in the ABF share price on interim results day might be just the buying opportunity that patient long-term…

Read more »