Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If this 12-month Rolls-Royce share price forecast is correct then I’ll be a happy investor

If this 12-month Rolls-Royce share price forecast is correct then I’ll be a happy investor

The Rolls-Royce share price is red hot but Harvey Jones accepts it cannot keep rocketing at recent rates. Investors need to have more modest expectations.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We’ve all seen what the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price can do. For investors who’ve been living under a rock for the past three years, the FTSE 100 engineering heavyweight has climbed a staggering 803% in that time. That would have turned a £10,000 investment into more than £90,000.

Sadly, I’m not sitting on anything quite so impressive. I spotted its recovery potential early, but didn’t have much spare cash to hand. Then, midway through the rebound, I had to sell what I had to cover something else. Also, I simply didn’t believe the shares could keep going like they did.

But they did. They still are. Rolls-Royce shares are up another 80% over the past 12 months.

Flying FTSE stock

Good things never last forever but Rolls’ resilience has been striking. CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç has driven a stunning transformation. Keeping the momentum going may prove just as big a challenge.

Full-year 2024 results, released in February, showed underlying operating profit jumping 57% from £1.6bn to £2.5bn. Civil Aerospace, the company’s largest division, delivered a margin of 16.6%, helped by stronger performance in both widebody engine servicing and business jets.

Free cash flow surged to £2.4bn, and net cash flipped from a £2bn debt to £475m in hand. Not bad for a company on life support just a few years ago.

What’s more, the dividend is back, albeit with a modest 1% forecast yield. Plus there’s a £1bn share buyback planned for 2025. The board clearly still believes the company’s shares are good value, even if the price-to-earnings ratio has climbed to 35. It was above 40 just a couple of months ago.

Stock forecast

Analysts covering the stock have pencilled in a median price target of 820p for the next 12 months. That’s around 10% higher than today’s price of just under 745p. Add in the dividend, and that gives a potential return of 11%. If that plays out, a £10,000 stake in the stock would climb to £11,100. Frankly, I’d take that.

I bought back into Rolls-Royce four or five months ago and I’m already sitting on a tidy 70% gain. Of course, I’d love to bag another 803% over the next few years, who wouldn’t? But those days are behind us. All I’m hoping for now is steady progress.

There are still risks. The firm’s work on Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) is ambitious, but the UK government keeps dragging its feet. Delays in picking a supplier could see Britain miss out on building the supply chains needed to lead in this area.

Slower growth in store

There’s also the cost. Rolls-Royce’s SMR division chalked up a £78m loss in 2024, as R&D spending shot up again. New nuclear tech isn’t cheap to develop, and profits are a long way off. Global supply chains have been threatened by everything from the UK war to Donald Trump’s trade war. Tariffs could hit business travel and income from miles-flown maintenance contracts. Inflation isn’t beaten yet.

The red-hot gains may be gone, but if Rolls-Royce can be a slow burner from here, I won’t be complaining. I still think its shares are worth considering for new buyers, provided they temper their expectations.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

piggy bank, searching with binoculars
Investing Articles

Genus rockets 27% in the FTSE 250! Should I buy this UK stock?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has had this under-the-radar UK stock on his watchlist for a few months now. Why did it suddenly…

Read more »

Aston Martin DBX - rear pic of trunk
Investing Articles

Down 83%, might the Aston Martin share still be a value trap?

| Christopher Ruane

The Aston Martin share price has been weak for years. With free cash flow forecast later this year, could it…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

3 cheap UK shares to consider buying in May

| Alan Oscroft

The raft of reports from UK shares in April continues into May. Here are three stocks I think could benefit…

Read more »

Tesla building with tesla logo and two teslas in front
Investing Articles

Could buying Tesla shares this May be a long-term masterstroke?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane stills sees a lot to like about Tesla's car business -- and potential in some other areas. So…

Read more »

4 Teslas in a parking lot at a charger station
US Stock

Investors buying Tesla stock today face these risks

| Cliff D'Arcy

Tesla stock has crashed by almost half since its record high last December. But with more trouble on the horizon,…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

2 depressed UK shares I’m considering buying in May and holding ‘forever’

| Paul Summers

Our writer has been looking for bargain UK shares to snap up while they're 'on sale'. These two are definitely…

Read more »

Exterior of BT head office - One Braham, London
Investing Articles

4 reasons I’m avoiding surging BT shares in 2025

| Ben McPoland

Despite being impressed with the recent performance of BT shares, this investor has no intention of buying any today. Here's…

Read more »

Santa Clara offices of NVIDIA
Investing Articles

After a 1,396% gain, is a weaker Nvidia share price a buying opportunity?

| Christopher Ruane

The Nvidia share price may have tumbled in 2025 but it has had a storming long-term performance. So, could this…

Read more »