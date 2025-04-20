Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £10,000 invested in Vodafone shares 6 months ago is now worth…

£10,000 invested in Vodafone shares 6 months ago is now worth…

At the end of 2024, UK regulators gave the green light to a £16.5bn merger with Three. But has the tie-up revitalised ailing Vodafone shares?

Posted by
Charlie Carman
Charlie formerly worked at the Bank of England and is a qualified lawyer with expertise in intellectual property and technology disputes. He currently writes on a freelance basis, specialising in financial markets and investing.
Published
| More on:
Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s hard to believe that Vodafone (LSE:VOD) shares were once changing hands for nearly £5.50 just after the turn of the millennium. Today, the FTSE 100 telecoms stock is a shadow of its former self, with the share price languishing below 70p.

Following an 18-month Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation, the company secured long-awaited regulatory approval for a merger with rival firm Three UK in December last year. The joint venture is expected to come on stream imminently.

But, how has this news impacted patient long-term investors in Vodafone shares, who have endured substantial losses?

Six-month performance

Back in October 2024, a £10,000 investment in Vodafone could have bought 13,329 shares. Unfortunately, news of the merger approval seems to have had little effect on the stock’s downward trajectory. That holding would only be worth £9,250 today.

At least an interim dividend payment of £251.39 would have softened the blow somewhat. But investors would still be nearly £500 in the red. To make matters worse, that distribution marked a gigantic 50% cut from the same period last year. An uncomfortable reminder that no dividends are guaranteed.

Share price recovery hopes

Frankly, a lot is riding on the merger with Three. Little else seems to be going right for Vodafone currently. Service revenue growth in Europe is stagnant, dragged down by a particularly poor performance in the crucial German market — the source of over a third of the group’s sales.

Legal changes have ended bulk television contracting in German apartment blocks. That’s a big factor behind Vodafone’s 6.4% service revenue slump in the jurisdiction. Among households caught by the new law, the company has lost over half of its customers.

The balance sheet is another big concern. Net debt of £26.4bn is an uncomfortably high liability for a company with a market cap that’s £9.2bn less than this figure. It’s little wonder the group has resorted to dividend cuts, as well as selling off its Spanish and Italian businesses.

On the bright side, growth in Türkiye and Africa is accelerating. These markets could prove increasingly important for a recovery in the Vodafone share price — if one is to materialise at all. Closer to home, it’s good to see revenues are also recovering in the UK, which is responsible for nearly a fifth of total sales.

And then we come back to the merger. The combined entity will boast 27m customers, making it Britain’s largest mobile network. In theory, that should provide the group with significant economies of scale and improved efficiency. Furthermore, reported plans for the launch of a TV service could aid customer retention figures. So, there’s some room for optimism.

I’m not convinced

However, I don’t think the merger is sufficient to assuage my fundamental concerns about the health of Vodafone’s business. It’s a debt-heavy enterprise that’s losing millions of customers in a core market. To make matters worse, chunky dividend cuts substantially reduce the stock’s passive income appeal.

Investors in Vodafone shares will undoubtedly hope the next six months are more positive. Their faith may be validated, but I won’t be joining their company for now. Overall, I think plenty of other FTSE 100 stocks have a more compelling investment case today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Charlie Carman has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s how someone could start investing at 30 and aim for a million by 55!

| Christopher Ruane

Can a 30-year-old start investing from scratch and aim for a million by 55? Christopher Ruane thinks so. Here he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What on earth’s going on with Apple stock?

| Andrew Mackie

Andrew Mackie assesses the potential long-term impact on Apple’s stock should it move its manufacturing base outside of China.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how much a 28-year-old investor could have on retirement by putting £80 a week into a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Starting younger can have advantages when building up a SIPP. Christopher Ruane runs a slide rule over what value £80…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ISA mistakes to avoid in a turbulent stock market

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane runs through a trio of potentially costly mistakes investors may make when managing their ISA as the stock…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With Tesla stock down 50% in tariff panic, is it time to consider buying?

| Alan Oscroft

Tesla stock’s been one of the biggest investment casualties of the market slump this year. Is this a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20k to invest? Here are 2 high-yield dividend shares to consider for an ISA!

| Royston Wild

Maxing out a Stocks and Shares ISA could deliver a huge four-figure income with well-chosen dividend shares, explains Royston Wild.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

I’m taking the Warren Buffett approach to stock market turbulence as I aim to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's lived through many bad markets -- and profited handsomely along the way. Our writer's applying some Buffett wisdom…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a 7% yield, should investors consider buying this unloved oil stock for passive income?

| Roland Head

Profits are under pressure and shareholders are unhappy. Roland Head asks if this FTSE heavyweight could be a bargain buy…

Read more »